Armie Hammer sits down with long-time friend and crypto pioneer Jeremy Cahen for a no-holds-barred discussion pulling back the curtain on the hidden systems and power players shaping the worlds of technology, cryptocurrency, and culture.
1:14:38
#109 - Holiday Special Mashup with Tyler Ramsey
Armie Hammer and Tyler Ramsey team up for a must-listen holiday mashup podcast, reflecting on a rollercoaster 2024. They share hilarious stories, including Armie's airport antics and a Taylor Sheridan phishing scam, while diving into serious topics like recovery struggles, family dynamics, and the journey back to self-worth.
48:46
#108 - Seven Graham
Armie sits down with Seven Graham, an intersex trans advocate, comedian, and recovery mentor, as Seven opens up about their experiences navigating addiction, trauma, and a medical system that failed them, while also reflecting on the transformative power of recovery, forgiveness, and self-discovery. Together, they explore identity, resilience, and the courage to confront difficult truths—leaving us to ponder what it really takes to rebuild after everything falls apart.
2:02:14
#107 - Marston Hefner
Marston Hefner, son of Playboy founder Hugh Hefner, sits down with Armie for a deeply personal conversation about growing up at the Playboy Mansion and having Hef as a dad, as well as grappling with toxic relationships, mental health battles, and the pursuit of authenticity in a world obsessed with image.
1:40:10
#106 - Kent Schaffer (Part II)
In Part II of this two-part interview, Armie Hammer sits down with high-profile criminal defense attorney Kent Schaffer to discuss the tragic passing of Kent's teenage daughter, the moral questions he faces as a defense attorney, and Armie's very sexy mugshot.