#108 - Seven Graham

Armie sits down with Seven Graham, an intersex trans advocate, comedian, and recovery mentor, as Seven opens up about their experiences navigating addiction, trauma, and a medical system that failed them, while also reflecting on the transformative power of recovery, forgiveness, and self-discovery. Together, they explore identity, resilience, and the courage to confront difficult truths—leaving us to ponder what it really takes to rebuild after everything falls apart. Share, like, and subscribe!