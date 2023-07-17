S1 E1 - Welcome to the API Experience! 5 focus areas for APIs in 2023

In this episode, hosts Matt McLarty and Mike Amundsen introduce listeners to the API Experience Podcast. They take a look across the digital landscape and identify four key focus areas that are currently impacting the world of APIs. First and foremost is the explosion of generative AI, and how it intersects with the API economy. Secondly, they delve into the often overlooked topic of API security. Thirdly, they examine the impact of industry regulations on APIs, and the maturation of business on the web. Lastly, they discuss the frontiers of APIs, where APIs are being used in unexpected places by unexpected parties. Listen and subscribe now!