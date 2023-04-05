The Apex: An Apex Legends Podcast

Partner im RedaktionsNetzwerk Deutschland
HomePodcastsLeisure
Who better to talk Apex Legends than Apex Professionals? Listen to hosts Finicki and Brother Enoch provide insightful commentary on competitive play and break d... More
LeisureVideo Games
Available Episodes

  • Episode 38: Complexity Cody, ALGS Match Days 8 & 9, Drama Watch
    Welcome To The Apex Podcast! Where we keep you in the loop of everything Apex Legends. In this Episode the boys interview CodyIf you would like to join our discord and follow our socials here: https://linktr.ee/theapexthepodPlease review and rate the Apex Podcast, as it is one of the best things to support us as a podcast! Thank you so much for listening, we appreciate you. For business inquiries: [email protected]#SeeYouAtTheTop
    5/4/2023
    1:48:09
  • Episode 37: XSET Nocturnal, Match Day 7 Overview, Season 17 Teasers
    Welcome To The Apex Podcast! Where we keep you in the loop of everything Apex Legends. In this Episode the boys interview NocturnalIf you would like to join our discord and follow our socials here: https://linktr.ee/theapexthepodPlease review and rate the Apex Podcast, as it is one of the best things to support us as a podcast! Thank you so much for listening, we appreciate you. For business inquiries: [email protected]#SeeYouAtTheTop
    4/27/2023
    2:06:32
  • Episode 36: SEN Keon, ALGS Day 6 Overview, Talkin' Scrims
    Welcome To The Apex Podcast! Where we keep you in the loop of everything Apex Legends. In this Episode the boys interview Nobody lmaoIf you would like to join our discord and follow our socials here: https://linktr.ee/theapexthepodPlease review and rate the Apex Podcast, as it is one of the best things to support us as a podcast! Thank you so much for listening, we appreciate you. For business inquiries: [email protected]#SeeYouAtTheTop
    4/20/2023
    2:24:43
  • Episode 35: Collective Season 16 Weapon Tier List; Reddit Q's
    Welcome To The Apex Podcast! Where we keep you in the loop of everything Apex Legends. In this Episode the boys interview Nobody lmaoIf you would like to join our discord and follow our socials here: https://linktr.ee/theapexthepodPlease review and rate the Apex Podcast, as it is one of the best things to support us as a podcast! Thank you so much for listening, we appreciate you. For business inquiries: [email protected]#SeeYouAtTheTop
    4/13/2023
    1:18:54
  • Episode 34: TSM Guhrl; Competitive Apex Reddit Q's; Talkin' Realm
    Welcome To The Apex Podcast! Where we keep you in the loop of everything Apex Legends. In this Episode the boys interview TSM GuhrlIf you would like to join our discord and follow our socials here: https://linktr.ee/theapexthepodPlease review and rate the Apex Podcast, as it is one of the best things to support us as a podcast! Thank you so much for listening, we appreciate you. For business inquiries: [email protected]#SeeYouAtTheTop
    4/6/2023
    1:54:19

More Leisure podcasts

About The Apex: An Apex Legends Podcast

Who better to talk Apex Legends than Apex Professionals? Listen to hosts Finicki and Brother Enoch provide insightful commentary on competitive play and break down the highest level of Apex Legends as they interview the most prominent names in the scene. Make sure to subscribe or follow to stay up to date on all of the latest episodes from The Apex and follow all of our socials to more interaction.
Podcast website

