Not another show about Anna Delvey. The first time audiences hear from the actual Anna Delvey. Season One is recorded from house arrest in NYC's east village. T... More
Available Episodes
3 of 3
2: Julia Cumming "Goth Paddington Bear in New York City"
Julia Cumming is a legit born and raised New York City rock star. She talks to Anna about her band Sunflower Bean and her perspectives on culture as a lifelong New York City music and fashion kid.
6/6/2023
1:07:45
1: Whitney Cummings "Have you ever been arrested?"
Whitney Cummings joins “The Anna Delvey Show” for what amounts to a standup special’s worth of material on its own. Whitney, beyond being hilarious, has unique accomplishments as a television producer and personality, as well as beautiful insight on working with some of the men we consider monsters.
6/6/2023
1:19:20
The Anna Delvey Show Trailer
Not another show about Anna Delvey. The first time audiences hear from the actual Anna Delvey. Season One is recorded from house arrest in NYC's east village. The Delvey Show is a weekly podcast that explores the preconceived notions of rule breakers, effects of adversity, validity of existing systems and status quo in conversations with guests who are experts in their fields. Covering wide-ranging topics from intersections between art, politics, fashion, music, tech, film, law and finance, it will move beyond tired notions of what's right and wrong.
Not another show about Anna Delvey. The first time audiences hear from the actual Anna Delvey. Season One is recorded from house arrest in NYC's east village. The Anna Delvey Show is a weekly podcast that explores the preconceived notions of rule breakers, effects of adversity, validity of existing systems and status quo in conversations with guests who are experts in their fields. Covering wide-ranging topics from intersections between art, politics, fashion, music, tech, film, law and finance, it will move beyond tired notions of what's right and wrong.