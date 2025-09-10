In today’s episode, Connor and Kyle discuss the brilliance of Phil Parker’s defensive scheme and the legacy he’s built at Iowa. From his unmatched ability to develop talent to the consistency and identity his defenses bring year after year, they break down what makes Parker’s approach so effective — and why it continues to dominate in a changing college football landscape. Whether you’re a die-hard Hawkeye fan or just love elite defensive football, this episode is a deep dive into one of the most respected minds in the game.Business inquiries: [email protected]
