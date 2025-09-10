Powered by RND
  • Why Iowa Lost To Iowa State | ANF PODCAST 49
    In today's episode, Kyle and Connor break down Iowa's loss to Iowa State in their 2nd game of the season, discussing what went wrong on both sides of the ball. They end this episode with selecting their picks of the week.
    42:52
  • Iowa vs Iowa St Game Preview | ANF PODCAST 48
    Subscribe to our Patreon to support our show and get access to exclusive content and opportunities:   / theanfpodcast  In today's episode, Kyle and Connor discuss the upcoming rivalry game against the Iowa State Cyclones as their first test of the year. The ANF Podcast focuses on Iowa Hawkeye athletics, primarily discussion of the football and basketball teams. Kyle and Connor Frederick grew up in Iowa going to Hawkeye football games with their dad and their love for the Hawkeyes has only grown stronger over time. This podcast will consist of conversation around incoming recruits, season expectations, reactions to games, and more. Go Hawks! Listen on:Spotify: https://open.spotify.com/show/70HW8Ex...Apple Podcasts: https://podcasts.apple.com/us/podcast...Follow us:Twitter: @theanfpodcastInstagram: @theanfpodcastTikTok: @theanfpodcastFacebook: The ANF PodcastBusiness inquiries: [email protected] ANF Podcast is not affiliated with the University of Iowa or America Needs Farmers/The Iowa Farm Bureau.
    1:08:29
  • Iowa Football 2025 Season Preview | ANF PODCAST 47
    Subscribe to our Patreon to support our show and get access to exclusive content and opportunities: http://patreon.com/TheANFPodcastIn today's episode, Kyle and Connor discuss the various position groups going into the 2025 season and then do a game-by-game breakdown with their overall season predictions for the Iowa Hawkeyes.
    1:57:05
  • Breaking Down The Most Underrated Coordinator in CFB | ANF PODCAST 46
    In today’s episode, Connor and Kyle discuss the brilliance of Phil Parker’s defensive scheme and the legacy he’s built at Iowa. From his unmatched ability to develop talent to the consistency and identity his defenses bring year after year, they break down what makes Parker’s approach so effective — and why it continues to dominate in a changing college football landscape. Whether you’re a die-hard Hawkeye fan or just love elite defensive football, this episode is a deep dive into one of the most respected minds in the game.Business inquiries: [email protected] Use Disclaimer (NCAA Content):This video contains footage from NCAA football games used under the Fair Use doctrine (Section 107 of the U.S. Copyright Act). The clips are included strictly for the purposes of commentary, analysis, and education.We do not claim any ownership of the game footage. All rights to the original broadcasts and highlights belong to the NCAA and their respective media rights holders (e.g., ESPN, FOX, CBS, Big Ten Network, etc.).All footage is presented without original audio and includes transformative commentary, which is the primary focus of this content. This podcast is intended to inform, educate, and foster deeper understanding of the game.The ANF Podcast is not affiliated with the University of Iowa or America Needs Farmers/The Iowa Farm Bureau.
    53:38
  • Tim Lester’s Iowa Offense: What to Expect in Year 2 | ANF PODCAST 45
    In this episode, Kyle and Connor discuss what Iowa fans can expect from Tim Lester’s new-look offense heading into the 2025 season — and what lessons from the 2024 campaign will shape it. They dive into how Iowa’s scheme could evolve, the potential impact on returning players, and what a more modern offensive approach might actually look like in the Big Ten.The conversation also touches on key moments from last season, where the team left wins on the table, and how those experiences could fuel growth.If you’re curious about how Iowa plans to move the ball — and move forward — this episode is for you.
The ANF Podcast focuses on Iowa Hawkeye athletics, primarily discussion of the football and basketball teams. Kyle and Connor Frederick grew up in Iowa going to Hawkeye football games with their dad and their love for the Hawkeyes has only grown stronger over time. This podcast will consist of conversation around incoming recruits, season expectations, reactions to games, and more. Go Hawks!
