Tim Lester’s Iowa Offense: What to Expect in Year 2 | ANF PODCAST 45

In this episode, Kyle and Connor discuss what Iowa fans can expect from Tim Lester’s new-look offense heading into the 2025 season — and what lessons from the 2024 campaign will shape it. They dive into how Iowa’s scheme could evolve, the potential impact on returning players, and what a more modern offensive approach might actually look like in the Big Ten.The conversation also touches on key moments from last season, where the team left wins on the table, and how those experiences could fuel growth.If you’re curious about how Iowa plans to move the ball — and move forward — this episode is for you.