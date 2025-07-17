There are so many examples of government corruption in the news... but the system is doing its best to ensure no one is held accountable. Today the AmRadPod keeps the pressure on by spotlighting Joe Biden's misuse of the autopen, Minnesota assassinations, Donald Trump downplaying the Epstein investigation, and the US Post Office continuing to bilk the American taxpayer out of billions of dollars. See you in the chat at 10:30ET!
Steve's Book: https://a.co/d/7OHXrrp
The O'Boyle Sweatshop: https://The-Suspendables.Com
Check out True Earth Farmacy and use promo code "AMRAD25" for a 10% discount site-wide: https://trueearth.co/collections/farmacy
Visit M-Clip and use promo code "SUSPENDABLE" for a 10% discount site-wide: https://www.m-clip.com/suspendable
Look at Jase Medical and use promo code "AMRAD" for a discount on all products site-wide: https://jasemedical.com/
1:19:08
1:19:08
Ep. 236 | Opportunity Costs
Every action comes at a cost. Today the American Radicals Podcast examines our government's spending, hiring, immigration enforcement, welfare, and submission to oversight. Is the country making the best use of our time and resources? See you in the chat at 10:30ET!
1:19:34
1:19:34
Ep. 235 | Saturday Grab Bag
Welcome to Saturday! Today we cover schoolhouse tyranny, big tech offshoring jobs, and the worst movie list of all-time. See you in the chat at 10:30ET!
1:08:13
1:08:13
Ep. 234 | Bad Judgment Day
Today we dig into the threats of artificial intelligence, climate paganism, and DEI. See you in the chat at 10:30ET!
1:06:30
1:06:30
Ep. 233 | Agents of Transparency
The American Radicals Podcast examines the latest revelations about FBI election interference and backtracking on the Epstein list. Then we'll interpret some DOJ press releases to show how much work agents actually do. See you in the chat at 10:30ET!
Join founding Suspendables Steve Friend and Garret O’Boyle as they endeavor to keep the spotlight on government corruption. They sat side by side before Congress, now they sit side by side (virtually) again to keep bringing the truth into the public square.