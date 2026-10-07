Listen to this podcast in the app for free:Download for free in the App Store
247 episodes
Money and Politics: The National Bank, the Federal Reserve, and America’s Finances10/07/2026 | 34 mins.We hear a lot about “The Fed,” interest rates, and America’s staggering national debt. But what do they each mean, how are they related, and how do they impact each of us today and in the future?
Jeff discusses these seemingly complicated issues in clear terms with John Popeo of the Gallatin Group, unpacking how America created a national bank, how federal borrowing works, and the connection between taxing, spending, and borrowing shape our country’s economy and our individual possibilities and plans.
Host: Jeff Sikkenga
Executive Producer: Jeremy Gypton
Subscribe: https://linktr.ee/theamericanidea
Homepage: https://ashbrook.org/the-american-idea-podcast/
Thank you for being part of The American Idea community.
Follow on Twitter https://x.com/amideapodcast
Follow on Facebook https://www.facebook.com/ashbrookcenter/
- Jeff is joined by Jonathan Turley - Georgetown University law professor, author, and constitutional law expert - to discuss the revolutionary roots of America, and how a few key distinctions between our revolution and that of France kept America from devouring itself, as so many revolutions do.
Get Jonathan Turley’s new book, Rage and the Republic, on Amazon: https://a.co/d/03CmA2CU
Host: Jeff Sikkenga
Executive Producer: Jeremy Gypton
Subscribe: https://linktr.ee/theamericanidea
Homepage: https://ashbrook.org/the-american-idea-podcast/
Thank you for being part of The American Idea community.
Follow on Twitter https://x.com/amideapodcast
Follow on Facebook https://www.facebook.com/ashbrookcenter/
- Typical civics and American Government courses teach that the Supreme Court has the final say in interpreting the Constitution - that is, determining its meaning and limits. Judicial Review, and other accepted powers of the court, are also taught as if the Founders built them that way.
But what if that’s not the case? What if the court’s powers and norms are the current state of a centuries-long evolution, one that isn’t necessarily, or supposed to ever be, complete?
Constitutional scholar Matthew Franck joins Jeff to discuss the evolution of the court’s powers, particularly that of judicial review, and how the view that they are a settled issue may not serve our republic well.
Read Federalist 78, mentioned in the episode: https://teachingamericanhistory.org/document/federalist-78/
Read Federalist 81: https://teachingamericanhistory.org/document/federalist-no-81/
Find Matt’s articles at the Public Discourse: https://www.thepublicdiscourse.com/
Host: Jeff Sikkenga
Executive Producer: Jeremy Gypton
Subscribe: https://linktr.ee/theamericanidea
Homepage: https://ashbrook.org/the-american-idea-podcast/
Thank you for being part of The American Idea community.
Follow on Twitter https://x.com/amideapodcast
Follow on Facebook https://www.facebook.com/ashbrookcenter/
- The Marquis de Lafayette came to America at age 19, on his own dime, to earn glory on the battlefield. He quickly became one of the Revolution’s greatest believers, and spent the rest of his life admiring the spirit and goals of the American Revolution and the republic it birthed.
Author Ryan Cole joins us this week to discuss his book, The Last Adieu, which chronicles Lafayette’s tour of America 40 years after the Revolution. Visiting every state, and meeting with surviving veterans and leaders, along with the next generation of prominent Americans, his experience gave him a unique perspective on the country he helped create.
Read Ryan’s book: https://a.co/d/0fTFmzET
Host: Jeff Sikkenga
Executive Producer: Jeremy Gypton
Subscribe: https://linktr.ee/theamericanidea
Homepage: https://ashbrook.org/the-american-idea-podcast/
Thank you for being part of The American Idea community.
Follow on Twitter https://x.com/amideapodcast
Follow on Facebook https://www.facebook.com/ashbrookcenter/
- Written while the Constitutional Convention was taking place in 1787, the Northwest Ordinance was adopted fully by the new government, despite being a production of the Articles of Confederation. It also laid the foundation for many of the Founders’ priorities and aspirations in terms of governance, land usage, economics, and slavery. How would the new, expanding America look, and what would it be like? The Northwest Ordinance is an essential enabler for the America that came on the heals of the Revolution.
Jeff is joined by historian Peter Onuf to discuss this essential, yet largely overlooked, document.
Read the document: https://teachingamericanhistory.org/document/the-northwest-ordinance/
Host: Jeff Sikkenga
Executive Producer: Jeremy Gypton
Subscribe: https://linktr.ee/theamericanidea
Homepage: https://ashbrook.org/the-american-idea-podcast/
Thank you for being part of The American Idea community.
Follow on Twitter https://x.com/amideapodcast
Follow on Facebook https://www.facebook.com/ashbrookcenter/
More Education podcasts
- Motivation Daily by MotiversityEducation, Health & Wellness, Self-Improvement
- Sunday SoulDayEducation, Self-Improvement
- Becoming UnDone® with Dr. Toby BrooksDocumentary, Education, Health & Wellness, Self-Improvement, Society & Culture
- The Jamie Kern Lima ShowBusiness, Education, Entrepreneurship, Health & Wellness, Mental Health, Self-Improvement
- Ready For Love with Hilary SilverEducation, Health & Wellness, Mental Health, Relationships, Self-Improvement, Society & Culture
- Mick UnpluggedBusiness, Education, Entrepreneurship, Management, Self-Improvement
- Finding Peak with Ryan HanleyBusiness, Education, Entrepreneurship, Management, Self-Improvement
- The Mel Robbins PodcastEducation, Health & Wellness, Mental Health, Relationships, Self-Improvement, Society & Culture
- The Table with Anthony ONealBusiness, Christianity, Education, Entrepreneurship, Investing, Religion & Spirituality, Self-Improvement
Trending Education podcasts
- Organize 365 PodcastBusiness, Education, Entrepreneurship, Self-Improvement
- The Rollercoaster PodcastBusiness, Education, Self-Improvement
- The Art of AwakeningAlternative Health, Education, Health & Wellness, Religion & Spirituality, Self-Improvement, Spirituality
- Intermediate Spanish Podcast - Español IntermedioEducation, Language Learning
- Melissa & Lori Love Literacy ® | Science of Reading for TeachersCourses, Education, Tutorials
- HerLearn Legacy PodcastEducation, Tutorials
- Breakthrough with Thais Gibson PodcastEducation, Self-Improvement
- Grounded Wellness by Primally PureAlternative Health, Education, Health & Wellness, Self-Improvement
- The Dr Pompa PodcastAlternative Health, Education, Health & Wellness, Personal Journals, Religion & Spirituality, Self-Improvement, Society & Culture
- Who Am I? PodcastEducation, Health & Wellness, Mental Health, Religion & Spirituality, Self-Improvement, Spirituality
- The Dr. Sarah Hensley ShowEducation, Relationships, Self-Improvement, Society & Culture
- Learning French by AccidentCourses, Education, Language Learning
- Hoy Hablamos: Podcast diario para aprender español - Learn Spanish Daily PodcastCourses, Education, Language Learning
- The Clinical Problem SolversEducation, Health & Wellness, Medicine, Science
- This Is PurdueBusiness, Education, Marketing, Technology
- Silver Disobedience® Perception Dynamics with Dian Griesel: How People Think, Lead and SucceedEducation, Personal Journals, Self-Improvement, Society & Culture
- No Dumb QuestionsEducation, Society & Culture
- The Symbolic WorldEducation, Religion & Spirituality, Society & Culture
- The Dr. Lee Warren PodcastChristianity, Education, Health & Wellness, Life Sciences, Mental Health, Religion & Spirituality, Science, Self-Improvement
- Busy, Yet PrettyEducation, Health & Wellness, Mental Health, Self-Improvement
- How Hard Can It Be? with Diana Maria RivaEducation, Health & Wellness, Mental Health, Relationships, Self-Improvement, Society & Culture
About The American Idea
The American Idea explores America's history and principles and what they mean today. The podcast is a production of the Ashbrook Center and hosted by Dr. Jeff Sikkenga.Podcast website
Listen to The American Idea, Digital Social Hour and many other podcasts from around the world with the radio.net app
Get the free radio.net app
- Stations and podcasts to bookmark
- Stream via Wi-Fi or Bluetooth
- Supports Carplay & Android Auto
- Many other app features
Get the free radio.net app
- Stations and podcasts to bookmark
- Stream via Wi-Fi or Bluetooth
- Supports Carplay & Android Auto
- Many other app features
The American Idea
Scan code,
download the app,
start listening.
download the app,
start listening.