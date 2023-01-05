Urban One and Reach Media present The Amanda Seales Show podcast. Available weekdays after 5pm eastern. Comedian and actress who starred in the HBO series Insec... More
Behind Every Successful Woman Is A Group Chat! | EPISODE 106
On the Amanda Seales Show's group chat Thursday episode, various topics were discussed, including the cancellation of Red Table Talk, Jeremiah's most likely to, drop of the week, the news of California teachers receiving a raise, friendship issues, and a 60-second headline segment. The show aims to entertain and spark conversation among listeners.
FOLLOW ALONG AS WE COVER:
(02:39) Red Table Talk Canceled
(07:28) Red Table Talk Memorable Convo’s
(11:11) Red Table Talk Entanglement
(15:53) Most Likely To….Jeremiah
(19:07) Teachers In California Getting A Raise?
(26:35) Workforce Doesn’t Feel Incentivized Anymore
(31:33) Gen Zer’s Entering The Workforce
(35:42) How Black Are You Feeling Today?
(38:47) Friendship Icks
(46:02) Long Distance Relationships
(54:12) What’s The Difference Between Settling And Pivoting?
(66:24) 60-Second Headlines!
5/4/2023
1:09:53
No Writers No TV | EPISODE 105
On the latest episode of the Amanda Seales podcast, she discusses the discovery of more remains of Rasheed Carter and the ongoing investigation into his death. She also talks about the backlash Karl Lagerfeld is receiving after being honored at the Met Gala, as well as the disturbing incident where a black server was harassed by Neo-Nazi Confederate patrons. Additionally, the podcast covers the recent news of Dillon Brooks being dropped by the Grizzlies over his comments about Lebron James. Finally, Amanda Seales celebrates Kandi Burgess' Tony nomination and highlights some other noteworthy news stories.
(03:54) BLACKURATE NEWS: UPDATE: More Remains Of Rasheem Carter Have Been Found
(07:23) Not Everyone Thought Celebrating Karl Lagerfeld Was A Good Idea.
(11:57) The Group Chat: Mental Health Check In / Mental Health Awareness Month
Our Phone Lines Are Open To You 24/7…At 855-AMANDA-8 THAT'S 855-262-6328!
(20:23) BLACKURATE NEWS: Black Server Harassed By Neo-Confederate Patrons
(27:44) Dillon Brooks Told By Grizzlies He Won’t Return “Under Any Circumstances”
(32:35) BIG UP - Kandi Buress Is A Producer And Got A Tony Nomination!!!! LET DOWN - Zooey Loses Her Seat
It's The Amanda Seales Show And You Know Our Phone Lines Are Open To You 24/7…At 855-AMANDA-8 THAT'S 855-262-6328!
(39:43) BLACKURATE NEWS: Women Take Over Bench /Transgender Rep. Zoe Zephyr Was Using To Take Of Political Business
(48:59) Writers Strike Is In Full Affect - Thousands Of Unionized Television Writers Say They Are Not Being Paid Fairly And After Negotiations Failed With Hollywood Studios Yesterday Writers Headed To The Picket Lines
Join The Conversation Or Just Say Hello By Calling In AT 855-AMANDA 8, 855-262-6328!
(59:20) Politicians Say The Darndest Things
(62:56) 60-Second Headlines!
5/3/2023
1:16:48
You Can't Cancel James & The Giant Peach! | EPISODE 104
On the latest episode of the Amanda Seales Show, Amanda discusses a new Senate bill that could potentially ban social media for preteens.
She also shares her thoughts on the looks from the Met Gala.
Actor Larenz Tate opens up the discussion of the rise of British black actors taking over Hollywood.
Reverend Al Sharpton is demanding answers over Don Lemon's firing, and Rick Ross's neighbors have filed a petition to stop a car show and concert at his home.
The show is both informative and entertaining, so tune in to listen, laugh, and learn.
(03:51) BLACKURATE NEWS: New Us Senate Bill Could Ban Social Media For Preteens
(09:20) Met Gala Looks
(15:04) Amanda In The Comments
(20:03) A Parent Had A School Trip Canceled To See James & The Giant Peach Because She Felt It Was Inappropriate For The Kids To See The Actors Dressed In Makeup …
(22:26) BLACKURATE NEWS: 7 Countries That Have Issued Travel Bans Towards The United States
(31:00) Larenz Tate Speaks On British Black Actors Taking Over Hollywood
(35:55) LET DOWN - Isaiah Washington Says He Had Kkk Teachers And It Was All Good
Call Us Anytime At 1 855 AMANDA 8 … THATS 1855 262-6328 …
(43:21) BLACKURATE NEWS: Rev. Al Sharpton And Marc Morial Demand Answers On Cnn’s Decision To Fire Don Lemon
(51:21) Rick Ross Neighbors File Petition To Stop A Car Show Planned At His Mansion
(53:30) How Black Do You Feel?
(57:22) Politicians Say The Darndest Things
(61:11) 60-Second Headlines!
5/2/2023
1:08:13
Its The First Of The Month | Episode 103
The Amanda Seales podcast is a must-listen for anyone seeking to stay informed and entertained on current events and cultural issues.
In the latest episode, Amanda and Jeremiah like the bible discussed a range of topics, including the tragic news of a shooting in Texas that claimed the lives of five individuals.
The conversation then shifted to Dwayne Wade's decision to move his family from Florida due to the state's LGBTQ policies, highlighting the ongoing struggle for equal rights and protections for marginalized communities.
The podcast also explored the top countries for black expats, offering valuable insights into the experiences and challenges faced by those who choose to live abroad.
Jermaine Dupri also hit the internet to clear the air about the controversial Freaknik documentary, shedding light on the complexities of representation and storytelling in the media.
Finally, Amanda Seales plays back some of Roy Wood JR’s best jokes at the white house correspondents' dinner, Amanda and Jeremiah like the Bible share their thoughts on the event and the state of political humor in today's society.
Overall, the Amanda Seales podcast offers a thought-provoking and entertaining platform for engaging with the most pressing issues of our time. Listen, laugh, and learn with Amanda Seales.
(04:47) BLACKURATE NEWS: 5 Dead In Texas 'Execution-Style' Shooting
(09:13) Dwyane Wade Moved His Family Out Of Florida Over State’s LGBTQ Policies
(14:13) The Group Chat: Top Countries For Black Expats
JOIN THE CONVERSATION! 855-AMANDA-8 THAT'S 855-262-6328!
(21:46) BLACKURATE NEWS: A Civil Rights Class At Eastern Florida State College Was Canceled Due To One Students Discomfort
(31:00) Jermaine Dupri Clears The Air About Upcoming ‘Freaknik’ Documentary
(35:17) Plus The Big Up, Let Down!! … It’s Time To Get Spotlighted!
(38:06) BIG UP, LET DOWN BIG UP - Beloved 'Avatar The Last Airbender' Series Gets Release Date For Animated Movie
Join The Conversation! 855-AMANDA-8 THAT'S 855-262-6328!
(51:50) BLACKURATE NEWS: Moms For Liberty School Board Candidate In East Stroudsburg Says She’s Against The Diversity, Equity, And Inclusion
(56:39) Giannis Atantkwompo Of Milwaukee Bucks On Failure
(60:00) Finally We Preview Small Doses! The Side Effects Of Mean Girls!
(63:59) The White House Correspondents Dinner Was This Weekend. We Have Some Of Comedian Roy Wood Jr’s Best Jokes
(66:40) Politicians Say The Darndest Things
(71:10) [60 Second Headlines]
5/1/2023
1:13:51
You Bring Me Joy Friday! EPISODE 102
On this episode of the Amanda Seales show, it's a black joy friday and the focus is all about positive vibes! Amanda shares exciting news that Usher and Roberta Flack have received honorary doctorates.
She also makes a Public Seales Announcement about something that's been on her mind. The show checks the voicemail and gives listeners an opportunity to chime in on everything that was talked about throughout the week.
In "Things I Learned This Week," Amanda shares her weekly dose of knowledge that she has learned. The cast and creators of the tv show "A Different World" are given flowers, highlighting their impact on Black culture.
The episode ends with "The Black Spin," discussing what albums entry-level hip-hop heads should know. Listeners are encouraged to listen, laugh, and learn from the show. Overall, it's an uplifting and informative episode that celebrates Black joy and culture.
(01:40) USHER & ROBERTA FLACK TO RECEIVE HONORARY DOCTORATE FROM BERKLEE.
(03:39) WHAT SHOULD BE EXPECTED IN TERMS OF SERVICE ON AN AIRPLANE
(08:21) PSA: Public Seales Announcement
Check The Voice Mail We Are Always Looking For Your Calls Join The Conversation By Calling 855-AMANDA-8 THAT'S 855-262-6328!
(12:51) 10 Year Old’s New Book
(16:27) Things I Learned This Week …
Check The VM And Join The Conversation By Calling 855-AMANDA-8 THAT'S 855-262-6328!
(23:39) Teen Who Went Viral After Getting Accepted Into Morehouse College Receives Full Ride Scholarship
(27:39) Give Flowers To The Cast Of A Different World
(29:51) Give Flowers To Yvette Lee Bowswer
Check The VM Join The Conversation By Calling 855-AMANDA-8 THAT'S 855-262-6328!
(35:33) Chloe Bailey Receives Her Own Day In Atlanta
(39:20) The Blackspin: What Albums Should Entry-Level Hip Hop Heads Know?
