Hey hey! If your story and career have had highs, lows, and lots of twists, you’re going to want to listen in on this conversation! Stefanie Gass has experienced the rollercoaster of success. She was the youngest financial controller in a global company at 26, then the company closed, and she was laid off. She started with a network marketing company and worked her way up to the top 1%. By the following year, she had lost the majority of her income, and her family struggled to pay their bills. Stefanie found her footing in entrepreneurship in online business! Today, she is a multi-six-figure CEO, podcast host, and Christian business and podcast coach. Through her courses and coaching, Stefanie helps other women build their businesses via podcasting while staying present in their lives. And she does it all without relying on social media! Join in as Stefanie and I discuss: How Stefanie learned to find her identity apart from success Why knowing your natural response to things is a game-changer when it comes to moving forward How Stefanie has grown her podcast and business while being off of social media The first question to ask if you’re reevaluating your relationship with social media Staying motivated on the days you just don’t have it in you to keep going Stefanie’s advice on where to focus your efforts as you build your business Favorite quotes: “The first question is: Lord, is there anything that I should make a change in or lay down that’s creating distraction from my purpose and the way you want to show up.” “For some people he wants to show you there is another way for you to either grow your business or your ministry. You don’t have to do it the world's way just because everyone else is doing it that way.” “The biggest most incredible changes that you make here on this side of heaven are the things you don’t even know about.” “Don’t create something and try to sell this thing that you have actually not done successfully yourself.” “Where is the fire in your business? Where is the data actually supporting that your people are coming from? Go pour fuel on the one fire until it is completely out of control.” Links to great things we discussed: Stefanie Gass Website Online Business for Christian Women Podcast Ultimate Beastmaster Forehead Patches MeisterTask Spider-Man: Across the Spider-Verse KatelynMarieCustoms You Belong with Me - Taylor Swift Shake It Off - Taylor Swift Pure Encapsulations O.N.E. Multivitamin Nordic Naturals Omega-3s Google Certificates Remaining You While Raising Them Join the Launch Team! Order your copy of Remaining You While Raising Them here. Hope you loved this episode! Be sure to subscribe in iTunes and slap some stars on a review! :) xo, Alli