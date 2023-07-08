Author, speaker, entrepreneur, and mom to five sons, Alli Worthington, hosts her show built on one simple premise- bring on people she loves, respects, and want...
How to Overcome Mom Guilt and Prioritize Self-Care
Tomorrow is the big day! My newest book, Remaining You While Raising Them, releases into the world, and I can’t wait for it to be in your hands! To celebrate, my friend Phoebe Barron is here to turn the tables and interview me! Phoebe is the mental health consultant on Remaining You While Raising Them. She is a licensed counselor and counseling professor. She speaks to churches about emotional health and lives in Oklahoma with her husband, three kids, and fluffy golden doodle. I’m thrilled for you to hear some of her perspectives firsthand (you know, I couldn’t resist sneaking in a few questions of my own!). Join Phoebe and I as we discuss: The single biggest driver of mom guilt (secret: it’s not your mom or your MIL) Why having a mother who models caring for herself and her needs is so important to our daughters (and our sons!) One magic question that keeps “taking care of mom” from becoming just another thing on your to-do list How trusting your gut and doing what’s best for your family are backed by research My ultimate goal for writing THIS book Favorite quotes: “When I asked about mom guilt almost all women said they had mom guilt but the single biggest driver was social media.” “The most important thing we can do to be good moms is to make sure that we are as emotionally healthy as possible.” “Taking care of ourselves emotionally is the most selfless thing we can do for our families.” “Getting in the habit of saying what do I need right now is the ultimate self-care.” “There are a few ways of really screwing parenting up. There are a ton of ways of getting it good enough and there are no ways of getting it perfect.” “Our job is to model health to our children, discipline our children, and give them discipline but most of all to love our children. If we do those things our kids are going to be just fine.” Links to great things we discussed: Remaining You While Raising Them Oppenheimer I’ve Witnessed It- Passion and Melodie Malone The Ordinary Glycolic Acid 7% Toning Solution Order your copy of Remaining You While Raising Them here. Hope you loved this episode! Be sure to subscribe in iTunes and slap some stars on a review! :) xo, Alli https://www.alliworthtington.com
8/7/2023
56:08
How to Raise Kids with Love and Emotional Intelligence
Hey hey friend! If you’ve been here for a while, you know I am passionate about emotional health. I want good emotional health for all my friends (yes, you!), and I brought in one of the smartest people I know to help us get there. Terra Mattson is a licensed marriage and family therapist and licensed professional counselor who has practiced for nearly two decades and oversees a team of 20 clinicians. She’s a wife, a mom of two teenage girls, and passionate about helping moms raise their kids well. Terra and I go all in today on a conversation about my favorite topic: emotional well-being in moms and kids. Listen in as Terra and I talk about: Women discovering who they are apart from a specific role, even in the trenches of motherhood How to disentangle ourselves from unhealthy messaging about the calling of motherhood, even within (maybe especially within) the Church Why emotional regulation is an important piece of raising kids who love like Jesus How our emotions reflect our being made in the image of God Favorite quotes: “Our identity especially in the Christian community gets wrapped up in motherhood in good and not healthy ways." “The power of knowing our story and how it has influenced us is so important.” “Emotional regulation is one of the number one resources and modeling that we have to give our children.” “Each of us have something to offer and teach each other.” “We don’t have to be in competition. We can link arms and model a different way to our children.” “The work that you are doing at every stage of your children’s lives is affecting the relationship even today.” “Think about the long haul while you are figuring out who you are.” Links to great things we discussed: Terra Mattson Website Living Wholehearted Podcast Anatomy of the Soul - Curt Thompson Grove Co. Kitchen Wipes. Mission: Impossible - Dead Reckoning Part One Epionce Daily Shield Tinted SPF 50 Join the Launch Team! Order your copy of Remaining You While Raising Them here. Hope you loved this episode! Be sure to subscribe in iTunes and slap some stars on a review! :) xo, Alli www.alliworthington.com
7/31/2023
41:40
Smart Girl Summer with the Women of Her True Worth
Around here, we love seeing women partner together to build amazing businesses, ministries, and more. I’ve got two Smart Girl guests for you today, and they’re here to tell you how it’s done! Brittany Maher and Cassandra Speer are the dynamic duo behind Her True Worth, an online community dedicated to helping women know their true worth and identity in Christ. This powerhouse partnership has grown Her True Worth to over 1.6 million strong, and they have authored two books together, including a new devotional, There’s Beauty in Your Brokenness: 90 Devotions to Surrender Striving, Live Unburdened, and Find Your Worth in Christ. Listen in as Brittany, Cass, and I discuss: Overcoming imposter syndrome when you feel like a fraud (and trust us- it’s not just you!) Why relationships are the key to our growth Where our worth really comes from, apart from success The power of consistency Favorite quotes: “If you don’t want to be an imposter don’t feel like one.” “To walk in our true worth of Christ derives from being and not doing.” “Show up where God has called you and steward what he has given you. Stewardship is often consistency.” “When you are intentional about amplifying the voices and giftings of others for the glory of God and you are seeking out opportunities to be generous with what little we have been given, it multiplies.” “Start with the one and focus on the one.” “We have limitations and heartache on this side of heaven but we have access to holiness and healing in Him.” Links to great things we discussed: Her True Worth Website Her True Worth Instagram There’s Beauty in Your Brokenness: 90 Devotions to Surrender Striving, Live Unburdened, and Find Your Worth in Christ. Living God - Red Rocks Worship 50 First Dates The Wedding Singer Lost Summer Baking Championship Asteroid City New York City’s Killing Me - Ray LaMontagne ChatGPT App Join the Launch Team! Order your copy of Remaining You While Raising Them here. Hope you loved this episode! Be sure to subscribe in iTunes and slap some stars on a review! :) xo, Alli
7/24/2023
23:16
Smart Girl Summer with Leslie Schilling
Hey friend! So many women have (or have had) a complicated relationship with food, our bodies, or both. If you want to kick the lies of diet culture to the curb, this is a conversation you do not want to miss! My friend Leslie Schilling is a dietician and nutrition therapist who owns Schilling Nutrition, LLC, where she works in private practice helping people move toward health with a non-diet approach. Leslie is also an award-winning author of two books, including her latest, Feed Yourself: Step Away From the Lies of Diet Culture and Into Your Divine Design. She is a mom who wants a legacy that is better than body hatred for the next generation and freedom for our generation, too. Lean in and listen as Leslie and I talk about: How Leslie went from traditionally practicing sports nutrition to where she is today Disordered eating practices that are often considered healthy in our culture The issues social media can cause in our relationships with food and our bodies Why weight loss and health promotion are not the same The divine nature of body diversity Leslie’s number one rule for getting back to eating the way we were designed to Favorite quotes: “Disordered eating is the rule not the exception.” “Social media is really problematic for everyone’s health. All of the comparisons are disordered.” “Body diversity is divine. We are meant to be all the sizes.” “Just start eating consistently and include foods you love.” “If you have good relationships and move your body in joyful ways those are the things that really matter and get good sleep.” “A feed body is one that can go live its purpose.” Links to great things we discussed: Leslie Schilling Website Leslie Schilling Instagram Feed Yourself: Step Away From the Lies of Diet Culture and Into Your Divine Design The Book of Common Courage Enola Holmes Scole Chef Knife Indiana Jones and the Dial of Destiny River - Leon Bridges Join the Launch Team! Order your copy of Remaining You While Raising Them here. Hope you loved this episode! Be sure to subscribe in iTunes and slap some stars on a review! :) xo, Alli
7/17/2023
32:30
Smart Girl Summer with Stefanie Gass
Hey hey! If your story and career have had highs, lows, and lots of twists, you’re going to want to listen in on this conversation! Stefanie Gass has experienced the rollercoaster of success. She was the youngest financial controller in a global company at 26, then the company closed, and she was laid off. She started with a network marketing company and worked her way up to the top 1%. By the following year, she had lost the majority of her income, and her family struggled to pay their bills. Stefanie found her footing in entrepreneurship in online business! Today, she is a multi-six-figure CEO, podcast host, and Christian business and podcast coach. Through her courses and coaching, Stefanie helps other women build their businesses via podcasting while staying present in their lives. And she does it all without relying on social media! Join in as Stefanie and I discuss: How Stefanie learned to find her identity apart from success Why knowing your natural response to things is a game-changer when it comes to moving forward How Stefanie has grown her podcast and business while being off of social media The first question to ask if you’re reevaluating your relationship with social media Staying motivated on the days you just don’t have it in you to keep going Stefanie’s advice on where to focus your efforts as you build your business Favorite quotes: “The first question is: Lord, is there anything that I should make a change in or lay down that’s creating distraction from my purpose and the way you want to show up.” “For some people he wants to show you there is another way for you to either grow your business or your ministry. You don’t have to do it the world's way just because everyone else is doing it that way.” “The biggest most incredible changes that you make here on this side of heaven are the things you don’t even know about.” “Don’t create something and try to sell this thing that you have actually not done successfully yourself.” “Where is the fire in your business? Where is the data actually supporting that your people are coming from? Go pour fuel on the one fire until it is completely out of control.” Links to great things we discussed: Stefanie Gass Website Online Business for Christian Women Podcast Ultimate Beastmaster Forehead Patches MeisterTask Spider-Man: Across the Spider-Verse KatelynMarieCustoms You Belong with Me - Taylor Swift Shake It Off - Taylor Swift Pure Encapsulations O.N.E. Multivitamin Nordic Naturals Omega-3s Google Certificates Remaining You While Raising Them Join the Launch Team! Order your copy of Remaining You While Raising Them here. Hope you loved this episode! Be sure to subscribe in iTunes and slap some stars on a review! :) xo, Alli
