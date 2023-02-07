Did You Know? May is Mental Health Awareness Month

Fun Fact: Did You Know that our intro is from the unofficial Albany VA anthem and played by Christina Rulison one of our Recreation Therapists Today we are joined by The Hospital's Local Recovery Coordinator, Senior Social Worker Penny Deasy, to talk about May is Mental Health Awareness Month what it is and what is in store at the Hospital this May. Make sure to like and subscribe to the podcast to get all the episodes delivered to your phone