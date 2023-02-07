The Albany VA minute is a monthly podcast, intent to bring you content on current events and what’s coming down the road. Mixed in will be special features we h...
Its National Police Week! Learn about the partnership between Veterans Justice Outreach and local law enforcment
Today we were joined by one of our Favorite Social Workers Rebecca Newton of the Veterans Justice Outreach (VJO) program and Chief of Police Thomas Gibbons to talk about the VJO program, the outstanding Veterans in Crisis Training and National Police week. don't Miss this Episode
5/13/2023
13:09
Caregiver Support Program, What is it?
Today we are joined by Nikki Holt, one of our Outstanding Social Workers to talk about the Caregiver Support program and some upcoming Caregiver events
5/10/2023
8:09
Did You Know? May is Mental Health Awareness Month
Fun Fact: Did You Know that our intro is from the unofficial Albany VA anthem and played by Christina Rulison one of our Recreation Therapists
Today we are joined by The Hospital's Local Recovery Coordinator, Senior Social Worker Penny Deasy, to talk about May is Mental Health Awareness Month what it is and what is in store at the Hospital this May. Make sure to like and subscribe to the podcast to get all the episodes delivered to your phone
4/29/2023
9:08
special Episode: It's Lab Week
April 24th through the 28th is Laboratory Professionals Week and today we were joined by Dr. Raina Patel, Chief of Pathology and Heather Merkley-Tamburello, the Lab Manager to discuss All Things related to the lab. We discussed the Lab's function during the pandemic and what they do on a day to day basis which is pretty special. in FY 2022, the Stratton VA lab, staffed 24/7 with medical technologists, processed 1.4 million tests, transfused 650 units of blood, 30 units of plasma, and 70 units of platelets. Give a listen to this Episode.
4/24/2023
13:00
Wellness Minute: VA2K with Rebeka Lange
In a new segment we're calling the "wellness minute" we're discussing the VA2K with Rebeka Lange, Physicians Assistant in Occupational Health which is open to Veterans and Staff on May 17th
The Albany VA minute is a monthly podcast, intent to bring you content on current events and what’s coming down the road. Mixed in will be special features we hope will be of interest to you. Questions/Suggestions e-mail [email protected]