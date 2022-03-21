Explore the ways in which AI will transform healthcare, biotech, and medicine through conversations with entrepreneurs, investors and scientists. Hosted by Pran... More
Harvard's Dr. George Church on Aging Reversal, Woolly Mammoths, and the Future of Genomics
Dr. George Church is a Professor of Genetics at Harvard Medical School and a co-founder of multiple biotech companies. In this wide-ranging interview, he speaks about his work on de-extinction, his vision of a future without age-related illness, and his AI-powered startups.
7/26/2022
46:07
How Academia Can Make an Impact: University of Michigan's Dr. Karandeep Singh on Deployment and Evaluation
Karandeep Singh, MD, MMSc, is an Assistant Professor of Learning Health Sciences, Internal Medicine, Urology, and Information at the University of Michigan. He speaks with us about bridging the gap between academia and practice and discusses how the University of Michigan deploys and rigorously evaluates machine learning models in real clinical practice.
7/11/2022
48:34
Immunai's Luis Voloch on Industrial-Scale Immunology
Luis Voloch is Co-Founder and Chief Technology Officer at Immunai, which is applying AI to immunology, genomics and drug discovery. He speaks with us about how Immunai is using AI to build a comprehensive, top-of-the-tree view of the immune system.
6/20/2022
43:51
Changemakers and Truth-Seekers: Johns Hopkins's Dr. Suchi Saria on Bayesian Health
Dr. Suchi Saria is the Founder and CEO of Bayesian Health, the John C. Malone Associate Professor of computer science, statistics, and health policy, and the Director of the Machine Learning and Healthcare Lab at Johns Hopkins University. She speaks with us on how Bayesian Health uses insights from electronic health records to detect diseases and improve patient outcomes.
4/4/2022
42:58
Medical (Incentives) Engineering: Harvard's Dr. Trishan Panch on Wellframe, Research and Entrepreneurship
Dr. Panch is a primary care physician, the Co-Founder of Wellframe, and an instructor at the Harvard T.H. Chan School of Public Health. He speaks with us about Wellframe's work on demystifying complex care regimens, providing personalized support to patients, and understanding social issues affecting healthcare. He also discusses entrepreneurship strategies, the role of academic research, and the future of medical AI regulation.
