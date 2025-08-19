EP 214: Pivoting Your Career with Ben Tasker - the Dean of AI
In this episode of The AI Chicks, Lana Hout and Aisha Corpas Wynn get into what it really takes to pivot your career in the age of AI with Ben Tasker – the Dean of AI at the world’s largest university and a leading expert in applied AI. They shared how you don’t need a tech background to succeed; Ben shares his own journey from healthcare administration to the frontlines of AI education. Ben talks us through the shift from traditional degrees to skills-based learning, the importance of human strengths like creativity and emotional intelligence, and why adaptability is your new career superpower. Covering the realities of pivoting your career in the age of AI is all about embracing continuous learning, getting hands-on with AI tools, and leveraging your uniquely human skills like creativity and emotional intelligence. Plus, they give practical advice and whether you’re feeling anxious about job automation or curious about how to future-proof your skills, this episode is packed with actionable insights for anyone navigating career change in the AI era.
31:31
31:31
EP 213: Information Equity in AI with Esosa Osa of Onyx Impact
Esosa Osa is the founder and CEO of Onyx Impact, a research and digital innovation lab dedicated to building healthier tech platforms and tools for Black communities and combating targeted disinformation. In this episode, Lana Hout and Aisha Wynn of THE AI CHICKS dive into the complexities of AI and information equity. Esosa shares the mission behind Onyx Impact’s Digital Green Book and their AI model designed for and by Black communities and gets real about the importance of controlling one’s own narrative in the age of large language models (LLMs). Together, we tackle digital literacy, the dangers of algorithmic bias, and what it means to build tech that serves people.
33:00
33:00
EP 212: The Summer Drop on AI Products 2025
In this episode, hosts Aisha Wynn and Lana Hout discuss the latest AI-powered products of summer 2025, including smart kitchen appliances like Samsung’s Bespoke fridge, Apple’s AI glasses, and robo taxis from Waymo and Tesla. They explore how these technologies are impacting daily life, all while keeping the conversation candid and engaging.
19:24
19:24
EP 211: The Summer Drop on AI Headlines of 2025
Summer 2025 is heating up, and The AI Chicks are giving you the ultimate rundown on the latest AI headlines—no special guest needed, just your favorite dynamic duo! Hosts Aisha and Lana break down Meta’s record-shattering $15 billion leap into super intelligence, what it means for Scale AI, and the future of your data. We’re also turning up the volume on the music industry’s AI remix—yes, Timbaland is back in the spotlight with an AI-powered record label, and a new genre called “A-Pop” is making noise. Then, we zoom into Hollywood, where Google’s VO3 is rewriting the rules of generative video—and raising serious questions for creatives and the future of content.Whether you’re here for the tech tea, cultural shifts, or just want the real talk on where AI is headed next, this episode is your front-row seat to the future.
31:22
31:22
EP 210: The Power of AI in Global Software w/ Andy Hilliard
Andy Hilliard is the CEO of Accelerance, a company specializing in building globally distributed software development teams. In this episode, THE AI CHICKS dive into Andy’s journey from commercial banking and the Peace Corps to spearheading cross-border software innovation. The conversation expands to cover how AI is transforming software development and the rise of low-code and no-code solutions for small businesses. Keeping it real, Aisha and Lana also unpack with Andy common myths about AI in tech and discuss trends like generative AI, machine learning, hyper-specialization, and balancing between automation and human expertise.
Welcome to THE AI CHICKS PODCAST - where Artificial Intelligence meets REAL TALK! Join us as Certified AI enthusiasts and dynamic hosts, Aisha Corpas Wynn (a notable executive producer) and Lana Hout (a top business broker) discuss the complexities AI and talk with expert guests in a way that's as relatable as your friends’ group chat.
Ever wondered how AI impacts your everyday life? Or perhaps you're eager to stay ahead of the curve in this new tech era? Look no further. Dive into Cool Conversations that make AI accessible to ALL. THE AI CHICKS is not just a podcast; it's your go-to hub to stay informed on all things AI.
To check out more, go to THE AI CHICKS!