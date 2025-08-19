EP 214: Pivoting Your Career with Ben Tasker - the Dean of AI

In this episode of The AI Chicks, Lana Hout and Aisha Corpas Wynn get into what it really takes to pivot your career in the age of AI with Ben Tasker – the Dean of AI at the world's largest university and a leading expert in applied AI. They shared how you don't need a tech background to succeed; Ben shares his own journey from healthcare administration to the frontlines of AI education. Ben talks us through the shift from traditional degrees to skills-based learning, the importance of human strengths like creativity and emotional intelligence, and why adaptability is your new career superpower. Covering the realities of pivoting your career in the age of AI is all about embracing continuous learning, getting hands-on with AI tools, and leveraging your uniquely human skills like creativity and emotional intelligence. Plus, they give practical advice and whether you're feeling anxious about job automation or curious about how to future-proof your skills, this episode is packed with actionable insights for anyone navigating career change in the AI era.