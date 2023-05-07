The AI Canvas - Unleashing the Power of AI in Marketing with Fabienne Sinclair Morris
In this episode of the AI Canvas podcast, host David Foster welcomes Fabienne Sinclair Morris, a brilliant independent marketing and communications expert. Together, they explore the evolving landscape of marketing, discussing the challenges, opportunities, and innovative strategies employed in the field.Join the conversation as Fabienne shares her insights on leveraging digital platforms, utilizing data analytics, and fostering creativity and innovation. They delve into the significance of storytelling, audience segmentation, and the role of social media in reaching and engaging audiences effectively.The discussion also encompasses successful arts marketing campaigns, measuring effectiveness, and the future of arts marketing in the digital age. Additionally, they reflect on the impact of COVID-19 on the arts and culture sector and the resilience displayed by arts organizations during challenging times.Join us on this thought-provoking journey as we delve into the world of arts marketing with Fabienne Morris. Whether you're an aspiring arts marketer or a seasoned professional, this episode offers valuable insights and perspectives. Tune in now to gain inspiration, broaden your understanding, and unlock the possibilities of merging art and marketing.Don't miss out on this captivating episode that sheds light on the intricate relationship between arts and marketing in today's digital landscape. Explore the intersections of creativity, technology, and audience engagement. Tune in now for a stimulating conversation with Fabienne Morris on the AI Canvas podcast!Time stamps 00:57 - Introduction to Fabienne, marketing expert.01:31 - Collision of generative AI and marketing.03:21 - Potential impact of AI on arts and culture.05:15 - AI integration in arts organizations' business models.19:12 - AI's role in art, potential, and impact on artists and audience.32:27 - Enhancing audience engagement with AI.42:12 - Engaging younger audiences through film music and gaming.45:05 - AI's role in music discovery and critical thinking.46:32 - Developing skills and critical thinking with AI.47:31 - Warning against excessive AI reliance, fostering independent thinking.49:45 - Ethical considerations in AI use in arts and culture.50:00 - Using AI for inspiration and evaluating its role in creativity.01:07:00 - Risk of excessive AI reliance, impacting uniqueness and growth.01:10:00 - Importance of community, connection, love, meaning, and purpose in the AI context.1:11:00 - Wrap-up and final thoughts on arts marketing and the podcast episodeConnect with Fabienne Connect with David FosterFollow ADSP on LinkedIn for more AI insights and discussions.ADSP is an innovative consultancy dedicated to delivering value through the application of Data Science, AI and Generative AI. We build bespoke solutions that enable people and companies to thrive.Check out our website hereFor access to the condensed notes and full transcript, including key quotes and takeaways please get in touch at [email protected]
