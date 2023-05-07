Partner im RedaktionsNetzwerk Deutschland
The AI Canvas

Podcast The AI Canvas
Applied Data Science Partners
"The AI Canvas" delves into the remarkable potential of generative AI, and how it is impacting businesses and the arts in profound ways.
Technology
Available Episodes

  • The AI Canvas - Exploring the Future of Education with AI: A Conversation with Derek Hills
    In this insightful episode of the AI Canvas podcast, David Foster engages in a thought-provoking conversation with Derek Hills, an education expert. Together, they delve into the captivating world of AI in education and its transformative impact on the learning landscape.Discover how data analytics and technology have shaped the evolution of education, and the challenges and opportunities they present. Dive into the potential of generative AI and its role in personalized learning experiences. Uncover the ethical considerations surrounding AI in education, including data privacy and bias. Join us on this enlightening journey as we uncover how AI can reduce the disadvantage gap and enhance teaching practices for students. Timestamps:00:00 - Introduction01:05 - Evolution of education and data analytics06:13 - The impact of technology in education09:00 - Challenges and accessibility in analytics tools09:39 - Generative AI's potential in education23:29 - Generative AI for disadvantaged students24:30 - AI-assisted comprehension assessment29:45 - Addressing learning needs of disadvantaged pupils30:30 - Personalized exams and testing34:51 - Data privacy and security concerns37:00 - Addressing bias and achieving equal outcomes46:37 - Technological advancements and the future of AI in education49:13 - Predictions for the future of AI in educationConnect with Derek HillsConnect with David FosterFollow ADSP on LinkedIn for more AI insights and discussions.ADSP is an innovative consultancy dedicated to delivering value through the application of Data Science, AI and Generative AI. We build bespoke solutions that enable people and companies to thrive.Check out our website hereFor access to the condensed notes and full transcript, including key quotes and takeaways please get in touch at [email protected] to the AI Canvas podcast for more exciting episodes exploring the intersection of AI and various industries.
    6/28/2023
    49:46
  • The AI Canvas - Unleashing the Power of AI in Marketing with Fabienne Sinclair Morris
    In this episode of the AI Canvas podcast, host David Foster welcomes Fabienne Sinclair Morris, a brilliant independent marketing and communications expert. Together, they explore the evolving landscape of marketing, discussing the challenges, opportunities, and innovative strategies employed in the field.Join the conversation as Fabienne shares her insights on leveraging digital platforms, utilizing data analytics, and fostering creativity and innovation. They delve into the significance of storytelling, audience segmentation, and the role of social media in reaching and engaging audiences effectively.The discussion also encompasses successful arts marketing campaigns, measuring effectiveness, and the future of arts marketing in the digital age. Additionally, they reflect on the impact of COVID-19 on the arts and culture sector and the resilience displayed by arts organizations during challenging times.Join us on this thought-provoking journey as we delve into the world of arts marketing with Fabienne Morris. Whether you're an aspiring arts marketer or a seasoned professional, this episode offers valuable insights and perspectives. Tune in now to gain inspiration, broaden your understanding, and unlock the possibilities of merging art and marketing.Don't miss out on this captivating episode that sheds light on the intricate relationship between arts and marketing in today's digital landscape. Explore the intersections of creativity, technology, and audience engagement. Tune in now for a stimulating conversation with Fabienne Morris on the AI Canvas podcast!Time stamps 00:57 - Introduction to Fabienne, marketing expert.01:31 - Collision of generative AI and marketing.03:21 - Potential impact of AI on arts and culture.05:15 - AI integration in arts organizations' business models.19:12 - AI's role in art, potential, and impact on artists and audience.32:27 - Enhancing audience engagement with AI.42:12 - Engaging younger audiences through film music and gaming.45:05 - AI's role in music discovery and critical thinking.46:32 - Developing skills and critical thinking with AI.47:31 - Warning against excessive AI reliance, fostering independent thinking.49:45 - Ethical considerations in AI use in arts and culture.50:00 - Using AI for inspiration and evaluating its role in creativity.01:07:00 - Risk of excessive AI reliance, impacting uniqueness and growth.01:10:00 - Importance of community, connection, love, meaning, and purpose in the AI context.1:11:00 - Wrap-up and final thoughts on arts marketing and the podcast episodeConnect with Fabienne Connect with David FosterFollow ADSP on LinkedIn for more AI insights and discussions.ADSP is an innovative consultancy dedicated to delivering value through the application of Data Science, AI and Generative AI. We build bespoke solutions that enable people and companies to thrive.Check out our website hereFor access to the condensed notes and full transcript, including key quotes and takeaways please get in touch at [email protected] to the AI Canvas podcast for more exciting episodes exploring the intersection of AI and various industries.
    6/21/2023
    1:13:52
  • The AI Canvas - Exploring the Intersection of Art and AI: A Conversation with Luba Elliott
    In this captivating episode of the AI Canvas podcast, host David Foster engages in a thought-provoking conversation with Luba Elliott, an expert in the field of AI art. They delve into the fascinating world of artificial intelligence and its impact on the art landscape. Luba shares insights on various AI art techniques, from text-to-image systems to generative models, and discusses the opportunities and challenges they present for artists.Discover the ethical and legal considerations surrounding AI art, including copyright issues and the implications for creativity in the classroom. Luba highlights the evolving relationship between AI and artists, exploring how some embrace the technology as a tool for inspiration while others raise concerns about its potential to commodify and replicate artistic styles.The discussion also touches on the public perception of AI art and the role of imperfections in creating meaningful artistic experiences. Luba provides valuable resources for those interested in learning more about AI art, including her website and the aiartonline.com showcase.Join us on this enlightening journey as we explore the frontiers of AI and its impact on the art world. Gain valuable insights, discover prominent AI artists to follow, and unlock the possibilities of merging technology and creativity.Don't miss out on this captivating episode that offers a deep dive into the intersection of art and AI. Tune in now!Timestamps:0:00 Introduction2:15 Exploring different AI art techniques10:42 Ethical and legal considerations in AI art20:17 AI art's impact on creativity in the classroom28:49 The evolving relationship between AI and artists37:05 Public perception of AI art and the role of imperfections46:54 Future trends and projects in AI art52:12 Luba's upcoming projects and the Leicester Art and AI Festival55:23 The public's perception of AI art58:52 Resources for learning more about AI art1:01:43 ConclusionConnect with Luba ElliottConnect with David FosterFollow ADSP on LinkedIn for more AI insights and discussions.ADSP is an innovative consultancy dedicated to delivering value through the application of Data Science, AI and Generative AI. We build bespoke solutions that enable people and companies to thrive.Check out our website hereFor access to the condensed notes and full transcript, including key quotes and takeaways please get in touch at [email protected] to the AI Canvas podcast for more exciting episodes exploring the intersection of AI and various industries.
    6/13/2023
    1:02:38

About The AI Canvas

"The AI Canvas" delves into the remarkable potential of generative AI, and how it is impacting businesses and the arts in profound ways. Immerse yourself in enlightening fireside chats, captivating case studies, and revolutionary ideas as we unveil how AI is transforming industries, optimising operations, and redefining the creative realm with limitless possibilities.
