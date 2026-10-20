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4 episodes
- What can you really know about the difference a high school made in your life?
The Advisory begins by introducing The Met, a radically different public high school in Providence, Rhode Island, and the fifteen students who arrived there carrying years of frustration, bullying, learning differences, family instability, and violence.
We also meet Andrew Frishman, whose ideas about teaching changed after hearing a Met student say, “If I had gone to a regular school, I would have done more schoolwork but learned less.” Inspired by that idea, he took a job at the school - only to discover that building trust with fifteen guarded teenagers would be far harder than he imagined.
As Andrew reunites with his former students two decades later, the question at the heart of the series begins to emerge: Did this very different kind of school make a difference?
To learn more, visit classof2006.org.
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About The Advisory: Class of 2006
Twenty years after graduation, nine former classmates and their advisor reunite to ask a simple question: How - if at all - did their unconventional high school change their lives? To learn more, visit classof2006.org.Podcast website
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The Advisory: Class of 2006
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