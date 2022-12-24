Mariah Carey: Merry Christmas To All Concert Rundown ft. Adam McIntyre & Jenicate

In our season finale on The Obsessed Podcast, we're finally breaking down Mariah Carey's Madison Square Garden Christmas performance for her sold-out show, Merry Christmas To All! We are also joined by two special guests (and friends of the podcast), YouTuber Adam McIntyre and legendary lamb, Jenicate! . Ghia, Jenicate, and Adam were fortunate enough to attend the 3rd night of Mariah's first Madison Square Garden show in the fourth row! . So, in this episode, Ghia, Adam, and Jenicate break down everything from their first meeting, up until leaving New York to head back home. Of course, we break down the entire set list, the ensembles, and the vocals dahhlings. So grab a drink and your favorite snack as we have a kiki and discuss this iconic concert! . Were you able to go to the concert or catch the special on TV? What was your favorite part from the concert? Did you enjoy the Billy Porter intermission? Let us know on any of our social media platforms at The Obsessed Podcast! --- Send in a voice message: https://podcasters.spotify.com/pod/show/theobsessedpodcast/message