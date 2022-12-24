A Mariah Carey Podcast brought to you by 3 very different Lambs, Gareth, Ghia & Nick from both sides of the pond!
Reliving the splendor of the elusive chant... More
Available Episodes
5 of 73
Unpopular Opinions
This week on The Obsessed Podcast, we've got some opinions... Unpopular opinions, to be exact! We're going through some of our favorite unpopular opinions about the supreme songstress herself, Mariah Carey!
*
Do you believe Mariah Carey was born in 1969? Nick does. Do you think "The Beautiful Ones" is Mariah's best cover? Ghia seems to think so. And do you think there is an unnecessary hierarchy in the Lambily? Gareth has some suspicions. So get ready for a fun episode because this one is trill!
*
What are some of your unpopular opinions about Mariah? Let us know on any of our social media platforms at The Obsessed Podcast! We'd love to hear them!
---
Send in a voice message: https://podcasters.spotify.com/pod/show/theobsessedpodcast/message
5/18/2023
1:47:15
Mariah Carey Album Ranking 2023
This week on The Obsessed Podcast, we are officially back with our season five debut! That's right lambs, it's time to kick off season five with our 2023 Mariah Carey album rankings!
*
Each year, every lamb's album rankings adjust a little bit, so Nick, Gareth, and Ghia are going to rank all 15 of Mariah Carey's studio albums from our favorite to least favorite!
*
So buckle up lambs, and make sure you're fastened in securely because not everyone is going to agree with our lists!
*
What are your favorite and least favorite Mariah Carey albums? Which one of us did you agree the most with in our rankings, and which one of us is straight up trippin'? Let us know on any of our social media accounts at The Obsessed Podcast!
*
Link In Bio!
---
Send in a voice message: https://podcasters.spotify.com/pod/show/theobsessedpodcast/message
5/11/2023
2:26:14
It's A Wrap Single: The Break, Breakdown Series
This week on The Obsessed Podcast, we are back with our season five debut and first episode of 2023! We've been summoned out of the ocean from our vacation to break, breakdown Mariah's unexpected viral song on Tiktok, ‘It’s A Wrap’!
*
In this episode, we will be discussing the history of this iconic song that made its first debut on Mariah's 2009 album, Memoirs Of An Imperfect Angel. We will be breaking down everything about the song, including: It's Tiktok growth, the new EP, lyrical content and meanings, plus so much more!
*
What are your thoughts on the resurgence of ‘It’s A Wrap’? Let us know on all of our social media accounts at The Obsessed Podcast!
---
Send in a voice message: https://podcasters.spotify.com/pod/show/theobsessedpodcast/message
2/16/2023
56:39
Mariah Carey: Merry Christmas To All Concert Rundown ft. Adam McIntyre & Jenicate
In our season finale on The Obsessed Podcast, we're finally breaking down Mariah Carey's Madison Square Garden Christmas performance for her sold-out show, Merry Christmas To All! We are also joined by two special guests (and friends of the podcast), YouTuber Adam McIntyre and legendary lamb, Jenicate!
.
Ghia, Jenicate, and Adam were fortunate enough to attend the 3rd night of Mariah's first Madison Square Garden show in the fourth row!
.
So, in this episode, Ghia, Adam, and Jenicate break down everything from their first meeting, up until leaving New York to head back home. Of course, we break down the entire set list, the ensembles, and the vocals dahhlings. So grab a drink and your favorite snack as we have a kiki and discuss this iconic concert!
.
Were you able to go to the concert or catch the special on TV? What was your favorite part from the concert? Did you enjoy the Billy Porter intermission? Let us know on any of our social media platforms at The Obsessed Podcast!
---
Send in a voice message: https://podcasters.spotify.com/pod/show/theobsessedpodcast/message
12/29/2022
1:53:04
The Christmas Princess: Bloopers
We enjoyed recording ‘The Christmas Princess Book Reading’ so much that we thought it would be best to share the rest of the journey!
Here is an extra special bonus episode of bloopers from our 'The Christmas Princess: Book Reading' episode.
We hope you enjoy and once again...
Merry Christmas Lambs!
---
Send in a voice message: https://podcasters.spotify.com/pod/show/theobsessedpodcast/message
A Mariah Carey Podcast brought to you by 3 very different Lambs, Gareth, Ghia & Nick from both sides of the pond!
Reliving the splendor of the elusive chanteuse herself... The best selling female artist of all time Mariah Carey.
Gareth- eternally 12 from England (Lamb since Rainbow) brings a nostalgic yet analytical moment to the show.
Ghia- slightly less eternally 12 from the United States ( Lamb since THAT era that we don’t speak about) gives an EMOTONABLE and passionate fresh “baby” lamb perspective
Nick- A lamb since 1995 has an insightful Instagram showcasing his huge MC collection