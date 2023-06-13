About The Addiction Files

Darlene Petersen, MD and Paula Cook, MD are board certified addiction medicine and family medicine physicians providing evidence based education, clinical pearls and resources to physicians, residents and students while striving to destigmatize the treatment of addiction in our medical culture and save lives. Tune in to learn about the latest treatments for all things addiction. Join us as we conduct expert interviews, review clinical pearls and best practices and discuss the latest updates in addiction medicine. No explicit language but this podcast discusses the abuse and treatment of legal and illegal drugs and may not be appropriate for all listeners.