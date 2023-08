Accessing the best level of care: How do you know and where do you go?

Daria Montgomery, MS joins us to discuss the ASAM criteria and dimensions of care. How do you vet treatment programs and how do we assist patients and families in choosing the right level of care to to support them along the continuum of their recovery. Hosted by Paula Cook, MD and Darlene Petersen, MD. Check us out on facebook @Theaddictionfiles or twitter @THEADDICTIONFI1 or Instagram Theaddictionfiles or email us at [email protected] No explicit language but this podcast discusses the abuse and treatment of legal and illegal drugs and may not be appropriate for all listeners.