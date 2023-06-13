Darlene Petersen, MD and Paula Cook, MD are board certified addiction medicine and family medicine physicians providing evidence based education, clinical pearl...
Phenobarbital for Alcohol Withdrawal
In this episode we discuss the emerging trend of Phenobarbital for inpatient alcohol withdrawal management. We review the history, mechanism of action, dosing, side effects and medication interactions associated with Phenobarbital. Hosted by Darlene Petersen, MD and Paula Cook, MD.
8/8/2023
37:51
”To Stop or Not to Stop” Acute and Chronic Pain Management Considerations for Patients Maintained on Buprenorphine.
We discuss one of the most frequent listener questions. How do you manage acute and chronic non cancer pain including perioperative pain in patients maintained on buprenorphine? We review the SAMHSA guidelines, Tip 54, and review of the literature and case reports discussing patient outcomes and suggested protocols. Hosted by Darlene Petersen, MD and Paula Cook, MD.
7/25/2023
58:08
Accessing the best level of care: How do you know and where do you go?
Daria Montgomery, MS joins us to discuss the ASAM criteria and dimensions of care. How do you vet treatment programs and how do we assist patients and families in choosing the right level of care to to support them along the continuum of their recovery. Hosted by Paula Cook, MD and Darlene Petersen, MD.
7/11/2023
55:16
A Tale of Two Pills and a Shot : Emerging Meds for SUD
In this episode we review weekly injectable buprenorphine, and several studies on novel treatments for alcohol use disorders. Will GLP 1's and spironolactone be helpful to reduce drinking days and can naltrexone be used PRN for alcohol use disorder? Tune in to find out. Hosted by Darlene Petersen, MD and Paula Cook, MD.
6/27/2023
29:42
Butalbital and Promethazine Misuse ”Do not fall into the Daily Fiorcet and Phenergan Trap”
We discuss two commonly prescribed medications, who is at risk of misuse, rates of use and history. Mechanism of action withdrawal symptoms and treatment. Hosted by Darlene Petersen, MD and Paula Cook, MD.
Information cited in this episode: Rodulfo A, Augsten A, Wainwright E, Abramovici G. A Case of Severe Fioricet Withdrawal Presenting During Admission to an Inpatient Psychiatric Unit. Case Rep Psychiatry. 2021 Nov 8;2021:6371953. doi: 10.1155/2021/6371953
No explicit language but this podcast discusses the abuse and treatment of legal and illegal drugs and may not be appropriate for all listeners.
Darlene Petersen, MD and Paula Cook, MD are board certified addiction medicine and family medicine physicians providing evidence based education, clinical pearls and resources to physicians, residents and students while striving to destigmatize the treatment of addiction in our medical culture and save lives.
Tune in to learn about the latest treatments for all things addiction. Join us as we conduct expert interviews, review clinical pearls and best practices and discuss the latest updates in addiction medicine.
