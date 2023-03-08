Former Oriole Chris Davis on how retirement went from regret to ‘lifechanging’ | The Adam Jones Podcast

Former Orioles great Chris Davis joins former Orioles All-star Adam Jones to discuss the 2023 Orioles, retiring, the pitch clock, players he likes to watch, and contracts. Additionally, Jones discusses Davis, the MLB in Europe or Mexico, and his Orioles jersey. Now is your chance to buy tickets to see a live recording of 'The Adam Jones Podcast' on July 27 at Baltimore Soundstage. Former Orioles all-star Adam Jones and radio personality Jerry Coleman are expected to be joined by special guests for the event. Follow us on Twitter: @AdamJonesPod @SimplyAJ10 @sportswcoleman And check out The Baltimore Banner's Baltimore Orioles coverage and Baltimore Ravens coverage.