The Adam Jones Podcast

Podcast The Adam Jones Podcast
The Baltimore Banner
Hosted by former Baltimore Oriole Adam Jones and long-time Baltimore sports personality Jerry Coleman, The Adam Jones Podcast from The Baltimore Banner gives yo...
Sports
Sports
Available Episodes

  • Adam discusses his return to Camden Yards; Dean Kremer stops by
    Pitcher Dean Kremer joins former Orioles All-Star Adam Jones to discuss the Orioles, his connection to Israel, the World Baseball Classic, limiting pitching and his favorite food spots in Baltimore. Additionally, Adam Jones discusses returning to Camden Yards and Mr. Splash. Follow us on Twitter: @AdamJonesPod  @SimplyAJ10 @sportswcoleman   And check out The Baltimore Banner's Baltimore Orioles coverage and Baltimore Ravens coverage.
    8/3/2023
    39:46
  • Orioles outfielder Aaron Hicks joins live show to talk first-place vibes
    Orioles outfielder Aaron Hicks joins former Orioles All-Star Adam Jones during the live episode to discuss the Orioles, Baltimore, his health, getting DFA’d, the Yankees and what the Orioles need to focus on for the playoffs. Additionally, Baltimore Banner columnist Jon Meoli joins to discuss the Orioles and Shohei Ohtani. Follow us on Twitter: @AdamJonesPod  @SimplyAJ10 @sportswcoleman   And check out The Baltimore Banner's Baltimore Orioles coverage and Baltimore Ravens coverage.    
    7/28/2023
    45:27
  • Orioles infielder Jordan Westburg on the pressures of the big leagues
    Orioles infielder Jordan Westburg joins former Orioles All-Star Adam Jones to discuss which position he prefers to play, his favorite stadium, the hardest part of the big leagues, pressure during games and superstitions. Additionally, Jones discusses the playoff schedule and the All-Star softball game.  Now is your chance to buy tickets to see a live recording of 'The Adam Jones Podcast' on July 27 at Baltimore Soundstage. Former Orioles all-star Adam Jones and radio personality Jerry Coleman are expected to be joined by special guests for the event.  Follow us on Twitter: @AdamJonesPod  @SimplyAJ10 @sportswcoleman   And check out The Baltimore Banner's Baltimore Orioles coverage and Baltimore Ravens coverage.
    7/20/2023
    43:10
  • Collector Billy Manzo on the hot, desperate market for Shohei Ohtani signed jerseys
    Sports memorabilia collector Billy Manzo joins former Orioles All-Star Adam Jones to discuss memorabilia, how he got into collecting, new prospects in baseball, Shohei Ohtani, and other types of collectibles. Additionally, Jones discusses the All-Star Games and memorabilia. See time stamps below.  Now is your chance to buy tickets to see a live recording of 'The Adam Jones Podcast' on July 27 at Baltimore Soundstage. Former Orioles all-star Adam Jones and radio personality Jerry Coleman are expected to be joined by special guests for the event.  Time stamps for this episode: 1:55: Manzo on how he got into collecting and how he knows Jones 5:05: Manzo on Ohtani’s signed jerseys 11:28: Manzo on new prospects 14:20: Manzo on a piece of memorabilia that became valuable  16:47: Manzo on giveaways 20:55: Manzo on other types of collectibles 23:00: Jones on Manzo 24:07: Jones on the All-Star softball game 28:27: Jones on the All-Star Game 31:10: Jones on memorabilia 34:55: Jerry Coleman and Jones answer social media questions Follow us on Twitter: @AdamJonesPod  @SimplyAJ10 @sportswcoleman   And check out The Baltimore Banner's Baltimore Orioles coverage and Baltimore Ravens coverage.
    7/6/2023
    40:29
  • Former Oriole Chris Davis on how retirement went from regret to ‘lifechanging’ | The Adam Jones Podcast
    Former Orioles great Chris Davis joins former Orioles All-star Adam Jones to discuss the 2023 Orioles, retiring, the pitch clock, players he likes to watch, and contracts. Additionally, Jones discusses Davis, the MLB in Europe or Mexico, and his Orioles jersey.  Now is your chance to buy tickets to see a live recording of 'The Adam Jones Podcast' on July 27 at Baltimore Soundstage. Former Orioles all-star Adam Jones and radio personality Jerry Coleman are expected to be joined by special guests for the event.  Follow us on Twitter: @AdamJonesPod  @SimplyAJ10 @sportswcoleman   And check out The Baltimore Banner's Baltimore Orioles coverage and Baltimore Ravens coverage.
    6/29/2023
    42:03

More Sports podcasts

About The Adam Jones Podcast

Hosted by former Baltimore Oriole Adam Jones and long-time Baltimore sports personality Jerry Coleman, The Adam Jones Podcast from The Baltimore Banner gives you Adam’s weekly take on Baltimore sports and beyond. Always original. Always unfiltered.
