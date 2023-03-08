Hosted by former Baltimore Oriole Adam Jones and long-time Baltimore sports personality Jerry Coleman, The Adam Jones Podcast from The Baltimore Banner gives yo...
Adam discusses his return to Camden Yards; Dean Kremer stops by
Pitcher Dean Kremer joins former Orioles All-Star Adam Jones to discuss the Orioles, his connection to Israel, the World Baseball Classic, limiting pitching and his favorite food spots in Baltimore. Additionally, Adam Jones discusses returning to Camden Yards and Mr. Splash.
8/3/2023
39:46
Orioles outfielder Aaron Hicks joins live show to talk first-place vibes
Orioles outfielder Aaron Hicks joins former Orioles All-Star Adam Jones during the live episode to discuss the Orioles, Baltimore, his health, getting DFA’d, the Yankees and what the Orioles need to focus on for the playoffs. Additionally, Baltimore Banner columnist Jon Meoli joins to discuss the Orioles and Shohei Ohtani.
7/28/2023
45:27
Orioles infielder Jordan Westburg on the pressures of the big leagues
Orioles infielder Jordan Westburg joins former Orioles All-Star Adam Jones to discuss which position he prefers to play, his favorite stadium, the hardest part of the big leagues, pressure during games and superstitions. Additionally, Jones discusses the playoff schedule and the All-Star softball game.
Now is your chance to buy tickets to see a live recording of 'The Adam Jones Podcast' on July 27 at Baltimore Soundstage. Former Orioles all-star Adam Jones and radio personality Jerry Coleman are expected to be joined by special guests for the event.
7/20/2023
43:10
Collector Billy Manzo on the hot, desperate market for Shohei Ohtani signed jerseys
Sports memorabilia collector Billy Manzo joins former Orioles All-Star Adam Jones to discuss memorabilia, how he got into collecting, new prospects in baseball, Shohei Ohtani, and other types of collectibles. Additionally, Jones discusses the All-Star Games and memorabilia. See time stamps below.
Now is your chance to buy tickets to see a live recording of 'The Adam Jones Podcast' on July 27 at Baltimore Soundstage. Former Orioles all-star Adam Jones and radio personality Jerry Coleman are expected to be joined by special guests for the event.
Time stamps for this episode:
1:55: Manzo on how he got into collecting and how he knows Jones
5:05: Manzo on Ohtani’s signed jerseys
11:28: Manzo on new prospects
14:20: Manzo on a piece of memorabilia that became valuable
16:47: Manzo on giveaways
20:55: Manzo on other types of collectibles
23:00: Jones on Manzo
24:07: Jones on the All-Star softball game
28:27: Jones on the All-Star Game
31:10: Jones on memorabilia
34:55: Jerry Coleman and Jones answer social media questions
7/6/2023
40:29
Former Oriole Chris Davis on how retirement went from regret to ‘lifechanging’ | The Adam Jones Podcast
Former Orioles great Chris Davis joins former Orioles All-star Adam Jones to discuss the 2023 Orioles, retiring, the pitch clock, players he likes to watch, and contracts. Additionally, Jones discusses Davis, the MLB in Europe or Mexico, and his Orioles jersey.
Now is your chance to buy tickets to see a live recording of 'The Adam Jones Podcast' on July 27 at Baltimore Soundstage. Former Orioles all-star Adam Jones and radio personality Jerry Coleman are expected to be joined by special guests for the event.
Hosted by former Baltimore Oriole Adam Jones and long-time Baltimore sports personality Jerry Coleman, The Adam Jones Podcast from The Baltimore Banner gives you Adam’s weekly take on Baltimore sports and beyond. Always original. Always unfiltered.