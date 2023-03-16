Partner im RedaktionsNetzwerk Deutschland
The internet is conditioning our minds and influencing the global consciousness in ways that we are only beginning to understand – and writers are on the front ... More
ArtsSociety & Culture
The internet is conditioning our minds and influencing the global consciousness in ways that we are only beginning to understand – and writers are on the front ... More

  • The Active Voice: Ted Gioia and Mike Solana are fighting from the fringes
    At first glance, Mike Solana and Ted Gioia might not seem to have much in common. Mike, the publisher of the newsletter Pirate Wires, is very much a child of the internet, a strong proponent of the tech industry and scientific progress, with a career in venture capital (working in marketing) after a brief stint in book publishing. Ted, who writes The Honest Broker and has been a guest on The Active Voice before, is one of America’s greatest music critics, founder of the Jazz Studies program at Stanford University, and the author of 12 books. What they share is a deep love for words and their significance in shaping culture. And even though they will both deliver us the bad news about the latter’s collapse, there is an underlying optimism in their insistence on protecting it, from their own little corner. This week we brought them together at Substack’s headquarters in San Francisco for a conversation on The Active Voice about maintaining our optimism at a time of neck-breaking technological change. What followed was a wonderful and wide-ranging jam session on everything from the disappearance of counterculture to the significance of trustworthy voices in the age of AI to the ongoing collapse of the media industry and the rise of something new from its ashes. I’m sure you’ll enjoy it!We have another of these writer dialogues planned for a later episode and may do more of them depending on your feedback—so please let us know what you think in the comments. https://tedgioia.substack.com/ https://www.piratewires.com/Show notesSubscribe to Pirate Wires by Mike Solana, and The Honest Broker by Ted Gioia, on SubstackFind Mike on Twitter, and Pirate Wires on Twitter and InstagramFind Ted on Twitter, Instagram, and his website Read Mike’s pinned tweet[5:55] The changing media landscape[12:10] Spotify’s algorithm[16:32] Grimes and AI[22:10] AI and writing[25:10] What is “content”[35:30] The counterculture[45:00] Traditional publishingThe Active Voice is a podcast hosted by Hamish McKenzie, featuring weekly conversations with writers about how the internet is affecting the way they live and write. This episode was produced by Sophia Efthimiatou and Hamish McKenzie, with audio engineering by Seven Morris, and content production by Hannah Ray. All artwork is by Joro Chen, and music is by Phelps & Munro. This is a public episode. If you would like to discuss this with other subscribers or get access to bonus episodes, visit read.substack.com
    5/11/2023
    49:02
  • The Active Voice: Robert Reich is pressing the reveal key for society
    I met Robert Reich in his overstuffed corner office on U.C. Berkeley’s campus, housed in what looked to me like a midcentury villa that could double as a restaurant that sells speciality bratwurst. I was shown into Reich’s office by Heather Lofthouse, his collaborator and media partner, who pointed out a mahogany armchair by the window, just past some boxes overflowing with books. It was the chair he sat in while serving in Bill Clinton’s cabinet as Secretary of Labor in the 1990s. Naturally, I asked him to sit on it to pose for a photo (see it below!).As well as being a leading academic and former government official—he also advised President Obama—Reich has published 18 books, produced and fronted a Netflix documentary, mastered Facebook and Twitter, and has a hugely successful Substack. He is, in short, a master communicator. But when I asked Reich, with our mics perched on a long table adjacent to his desk, how he thinks of himself—is he a writer?—he chose “educator.” He has been teaching at universities (Harvard, Brandeis, Berkeley) for 40 years and today delivers his lectures to a room of 800 people. He sees his prolific media work (oh, by the way, he’s also a talented illustrator) as being in service of his mission to advance a progressive view of economics, to reduce inequality and, in his framing, stand up to bullies. He is, he says, responding in particular to the way power distorts America. “I saw how power was being abused and how people were being bullied in all sorts of ways,” he says. “If I didn’t do what I could to stop the bullying, then I failed.”https://robertreich.substack.com/Show notes* Subscribe to Robert Reich on Substack* Find Robert on Twitter, Instagram, YouTube, and his personal website* Inequality Media* It’s a Wonderful Life* Robert Reich’s writer advice column on combining illustration and writing, for On Substack[03:26] teaching at U.C. Berkeley[05:54] Teaching over 40 years[07:31 ] Young people today[10:15] The need for humor in teaching[15:36] Socialism for the rich[18:45] The void of a working class party[27:03] The reset[31:16] Pressing the reveal code key[32:32] A childhood protector murdered[34:43] Democracy against the bullies[37:26] Taking sustenance from family[43:43] Talking to people who disagree with you[46:30] Reaching beyond the bubble[49:04] Being an “educator” and writing well[50:12] Using multiple modes of thinking[50:55] Getting older[57:16] Worry is a waste of energyThe Active Voice is a podcast hosted by Hamish McKenzie, featuring weekly conversations with writers about how the internet is affecting the way they live and write. It is produced by Hamish McKenzie, with audio engineering by Seven Morris, and content production by Hannah Ray. All artwork is by Joro Chen, and music is by Phelps & Munro. This is a public episode. If you would like to discuss this with other subscribers or get access to bonus episodes, visit read.substack.com
    4/27/2023
    58:40
  • The Active Voice: Ethan Strauss is jumping off a high diving board
    When he’s about to hit publish on a take that he knows will catch some heat, Ethan Strauss feels like he is about to step off a high diving board. He’s scared, but he knows he will do it anyway. “That, to me, feels good,” he says. “The entirety of the process and that particular catharsis feels good.” Ethan writes about the intersection of sport and culture—especially when it comes to the NBA—on House of Strauss, where he also hosts a cult-favorite podcast. He made his name in sports media through covering the Golden State Warriors for ESPN and The Athletic (they’re also the subject of his book, The Victory Machine), but more recently he has become known for defying a silent consensus in his industry. Hence the wobbly knees on the diving board.In August 2020, he wrote a piece analyzing the NBA’s ratings decline and wondered if it could, in part, be explained by the league’s social justice politics. That piece, coming at that time, won him some enemies. But he hasn’t backed off.Ethan continues to explore positions that might otherwise get a sports writer cast out from polite society, whether it be an examination of Nike turning away from masculinity in its marketing, or talent agencies’ secret power over the NBA, or Kyrie Irving’s punishment for refusing to take a Covid vaccine.The result? A body of work that can feel bracingly different, that often provokes, and that always creates room for thought—demonstrating that sports are so much bigger than the game on the field.https://houseofstrauss.substack.com/ Ethan’s recommended reads:https://freddiedeboer.substack.com/ https://www.blockedandreported.org/https://wethefifth.substack.com/ https://nancyrommelmann.substack.com/ https://smokeempodcast.substack.com/Show notesSubscribe to Ethan’s Substack, House of StraussFind Ethan on TwitterThe clip Ethan discusses from Comedian with Jerry SeinfeldEthan’s book, The Victory Machine[02:10] The horseshoe effect[04:14] The sports and culture intersection[12:15] Speaking out on the NBA’s declining viewership[23:19] Having moral Tourette’s[24:44] Ethan’s childhood[28:09] Jumping off the diving board[36:34] Twitter and conformity[48:02] Ethan’s early career[51:21] The Ricky Rubio story[58:16] Covering the Golden State Warriors[01:05:11] Being laid off[01:09:27] Writing a book in lockdown[01:14:49] Running an independent business[01:21:05] Ethan’s recommended Substack writersThe Active Voice is a podcast hosted by Hamish McKenzie, featuring weekly conversations with writers about how the internet is affecting the way they live and write. It is produced by Hanne Winarsky, with audio engineering by Seven Morris, content production by Hannah Ray, and production support from Bailey Richardson. All artwork is by Joro Chen, and music is by Phelps & Munro. This is a public episode. If you would like to discuss this with other subscribers or get access to bonus episodes, visit read.substack.com
    4/13/2023
    1:23:54
  • The Active Voice: Alison Roman is bored of Instagram
    Alison Roman is enjoying being an “elder millennial” and not feeling the pressure of being on TikTok or even doing all that much on Instagram, the platform that helped make her reputation (although she did meet her boyfriend when he slid into her DMs). “I do furniture shopping on Instagram,” she says, describing what she calls her fraught relationship with the app. “That’s what I use it for.”The queen of viral recipes is no longer as known for #TheCookies or #TheStew as she is for simply being a food and media personality. She has just published her third book, Sweet Enough (already a bestseller), she has a thriving YouTube channel, her A Newsletter boasts more than 220,000 subscribers, and she very almost had a CNN show that ultimately hasn’t seen the light of day because of the network’s fickle business strategy. But there’s also that other thing: the cancellation. In a May 2020 interview with a small newsletter, Alison criticized Marie Kondo and Chrissy Teigen’s business empires, which led to critics—and then a Twitter mob—accusing her of anti-Asian racism. Alison apologized and self-criticized, profusely, but she lost her New York Times column and some friends along the way. Three years on, she’s feeling a lot better about her career and position, but it still smarts. “To have the entire world, what feels like the entire world, wanting you dead and telling you what a bad person you are and how horrible you are, and just wild stuff—I wouldn’t wish that upon anybody.”This conversation is packed with Alison’s insight and wit, and a steady dose of self-reflection. I hope you enjoy it as much as I did. https://anewsletter.alisoneroman.com/  Show notes * Subscribe to A Newsletter on Substack* Find Alison on Instagram, YouTube, and her personal website* Alison’s books: Dining In, Nothing Fancy, and, published this week, Sweet Enough* Alison’s New York Times column* The milk girl meme mentioned* [02:39] Using Instagram as a tool* [06:32] A writer rather than a creator* [09:23] Trying journalism * [11:08] Starting the newsletter * [17:14] Alison’s fraught relationship with social media * [20:54] Reaching “visual success” * [28:00] Becoming a pastry chef * [31:03] Writing tips from Bon Appétit * [37:01] Striving for longevity * [40:16] Sweet Enough * [43:25] The exorcism of writing * [46:48] On speaking out * [49:49] Being canceled in 2020* [54:49] On resilience* [1:03:31] Future AlisonThe Active Voice is a podcast hosted by Hamish McKenzie, featuring weekly conversations with writers about how the internet is affecting the way they live and write. It is produced by Hanne Winarsky, with audio engineering by Seven Morris, content production by Hannah Ray, and production support from Bailey Richardson. All artwork is by Joro Chen, and music is by Phelps & Munro. This is a public episode. If you would like to discuss this with other subscribers or get access to bonus episodes, visit read.substack.com
    3/30/2023
    1:05:29
  • The Active Voice: Patti Smith loves being alive
    I met Patti Smith at Electric Lady Studios, the studio in New York’s Greenwich Village opened by Jimi Hendrix a few weeks before he died, and she immediately walked me down to the basement level to show me the original murals—psychedelic, space-themed—that Hendrix had commissioned for the walls. She had first seen them in 1970, at the studio’s opening, when, before she was a well-known artist and the “godmother of punk rock,” she bumped into Hendrix on the staircase. “He stopped and talked to me and told me that he was also shy,” she says. “We talked about his vision for the studio.” Five years later, she recorded the groundbreaking album Horses in Studio A. “It was beautiful but heartbreaking when we started recording to realize that he had such visions for the studio and never got to realize them.”Our initial plan was to do our interview in Studio A, but a miscommunication meant that it was already occupied by a film crew, so we instead went upstairs to a much smaller room, where Patti sat on a brown leather couch and I planted myself on an office chair opposite her. We sat there in conversation for two hours, and most of the time I was just thinking, “I’m sitting with Patti Smith, I’m sitting with Patti Smith,” breaking every so often in an attempt to produce a smart-enough question. Confined to her home during the pandemic, Patti started publishing on Substack to serialize a story, “The Melting,” and then began sharing poetry, songs, audio notes, and videos where she read to her subscribers and shared memories. “It kept me engaged with the people in the world.” Once she was free to tour again, she shot video on her iPhone to take her subscribers backstage with her band. She also performed a concert from Studio A that was livestreamed for her subscribers. Her Substack is her only online presence other than Instagram, where, at her daughter’s urging, she opened an account and now has more than 1 million followers. She’s 76 years old but still rocking hard, as demonstrated by her energetic birthday performance at Brooklyn Steel. In this conversation, I ask her about how being an artist in 2023 compares to 1973, and how she views this current moment in culture. We talked about building things up versus tearing things down, about friends loved and lost, and about living with gratitude. The opening line from Hendrix’s epic song “1983… (A Merman I Should Turn to Be)” has become something like a mantra for Patti: “Hooray, I wake from yesterday.”Hooray indeed.https://pattismith.substack.com/ Show notesSubscribe to Patti Smith on SubstackYou can also find Patti on Instagram[03:37] Meeting Jimi Hendrix[10:28] Learning to write[12:18] Transcribing with Lenny Kaye [14:40] Lost loved ones[15:53] Friendship at its best[25:09] Writing The Melting[20:01] Trying Twitter, then Instagram[36:31] Taking subscribers behind the scenes[38:56] Being an artist in 1973[41:46] Patti’s “not so secret” goal[44:09] On Picasso and social media[57:00] On being misrepresented in the media[59:06] Still mourning John Lennon[1:02:23] Contributing something of qualityThe Active Voice is a podcast hosted by Hamish McKenzie, featuring weekly conversations with writers about how the internet is affecting the way they live and write. It is produced by Hanne Winarsky, with audio engineering by Seven Morris, content production by Hannah Ray, and production support from Bailey Richardson. All artwork is by Joro Chen, and music is by Phelps & Munro. This is a public episode. If you would like to discuss this with other subscribers or get access to bonus episodes, visit read.substack.com
    3/16/2023
    1:06:38

About The Active Voice

The internet is conditioning our minds and influencing the global consciousness in ways that we are only beginning to understand – and writers are on the front lines. In The Active Voice, Substack co-founder Hamish McKenzie talks to great writers about how they are reckoning with the challenges of the social media moment, how they find the space for themselves to create great literature and journalism despite the noise, and how to make a living amid the economic volatility of the 2020s.

read.substack.com
Podcast website

