The 902 Podcast is the official podcast of the Lancaster County Sheriff's Office in Lincoln, Nebraska. On each episode, Sheriff Wagner will be joined by command... More
Episode 8 - Anne True (True Crime Case Review)
Former LSO Chief Deputy Jeff Bliemeister joins Capt. Vik, Sheriff Wagner, and Chief Deputy Houchin for a true crime case review of the Anne True homicide. Anne True's remains were discovered in rural Lancaster County on September 29th, 1996. Scene processing. Autopsy. Identification. A long wait. A break in the case. Todd Baker. Volusia County, Florida. Carmella calls Todd. Apprehension. Another witness. Trial. Conviction. "Another one out there..."
Some of the photos discussed in this episode can be found on our Facebook page at www.facebook.com/lsonebraska.
5/1/2023
51:43
Episode 7 - The ABLE Project
LSO has been an active member of the Active Bystandership for Law Enforcement (ABLE) Project since 2021. On this episode, Captain John Vik discusses LSO's participation in the program with Sheriff Terry Wagner and Chief Deputy Ben Houchin. How did LSO become involved with ABLE? ABLE Project background. Stakeholders. Program pillars. Importance of cultural changes. Program standards and commitments. What community members, faith organizations, and law enforcement agencies can do to support the ABLE Project. Learn more by visiting the ABLE website at https://www.law.georgetown.edu/cics/able.
4/24/2023
30:48
Episode 6 - Patrol Operations
LSO Patrol Captain Tommy Trotter joins Captain Vik, Sheriff Wagner, and Chief Deputy Houchin to discuss Patrol Operations. Patrol staffing and structure. Staffing shortages. Lancaster County population trends. Contract towns. School Resource Officers (SROs). U Drive, U Text, U Pay. Distracted driving awareness. What parents can do to protect their driving age kids.
4/17/2023
25:27
Episode 5 - Civil Process
Capt. Vik, Sheriff Wagner, and Chief Deputy Houchin are joined by Deputy Andy Miller to discuss civil process and the duties of our Civil Unit. Enforcement of court orders. Summons. Subpoenas. Fees for service. Evictions. Protection orders. Executions. Distress warrants. Sheriff Sales. "Pie Day" and Sheriffin'.
*** This episode discusses a wide range of legal processes and the role that our office plays in those events. This discussion is limited to that of guidance only and is not legal advice. If you have questions about a specific situation or process related to your circumstances, please seek the advice of an attorney or trusted legal professional.
4/10/2023
36:34
Episode 4 - Election Security
Sheriff Terry Wagner, Chief Deputy Ben Houchin, and Captain John Vik sit down with Lancaster County Election Commissioner Todd Wiltgen to discuss election security in Lancaster County. The role of the Election Commissioner. Staffing. Types of elections. Security concerns and procedures. Mail in ballots. Voter ID. LSO's role in election security. "Constitutional Sheriffs".
