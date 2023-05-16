Partner im RedaktionsNetzwerk Deutschland
The 80,000 Hours Podcast on Artificial Intelligence

Podcast The 80,000 Hours Podcast on Artificial Intelligence
80000 Hours
A compilation of ten key episodes on artificial intelligence and related topics. Together they'll help you learn about how AI looks from a broadly longtermist, ...
Available Episodes

  • Bonus: China-related AI safety and governance paths (Article)
    Article originally published February 2022.In this episode of 80k After Hours, Perrin Walker reads our career review of China-related AI safety and governance paths.Here’s the original piece if you’d like to learn more.You might also want to check out Benjamin Todd and Brian Tse's article on Improving China-Western coordination on global catastrophic risks.Get this episode by subscribing to our more experimental podcast on the world’s most pressing problems and how to solve them: type 80k After Hours into your podcasting app.Editing and narration: Perrin WalkerAudio proofing: Katy Moore
    5/18/2023
    47:42
  • Bonus: Preventing an AI-related catastrophe (Article)
    Originally released in August 2022.Today’s release is a professional reading of our new problem profile on preventing an AI-related catastrophe, written by Benjamin Hilton.We expect that there will be substantial progress in AI in the next few decades, potentially even to the point where machines come to outperform humans in many, if not all, tasks. This could have enormous benefits, helping to solve currently intractable global problems, but could also pose severe risks. These risks could arise accidentally (for example, if we don’t find technical solutions to concerns about the safety of AI systems), or deliberately (for example, if AI systems worsen geopolitical conflict). We think more work needs to be done to reduce these risks.Some of these risks from advanced AI could be existential — meaning they could cause human extinction, or an equally permanent and severe disempowerment of humanity. There have not yet been any satisfying answers to concerns about how this rapidly approaching, transformative technology can be safely developed and integrated into our society. Finding answers to these concerns is very neglected, and may well be tractable. We estimate that there are around 300 people worldwide working directly on this. As a result, the possibility of AI-related catastrophe may be the world’s most pressing problem — and the best thing to work on for those who are well-placed to contribute.Promising options for working on this problem include technical research on how to create safe AI systems, strategy research into the particular risks AI might pose, and policy research into ways in which companies and governments could mitigate these risks. If worthwhile policies are developed, we’ll need people to put them in place and implement them. There are also many opportunities to have a big impact in a variety of complementary roles, such as operations management, journalism, earning to give, and more.If you want to check out the links, footnotes and figures in today’s article, you can find those here.Get this episode by subscribing to our podcast on the world’s most pressing problems and how to solve them: type ‘80,000 Hours’ into your podcasting app.Producer: Keiran HarrisEditing and narration: Perrin Walker and Shaun AckerAudio proofing: Katy Moore
    5/18/2023
    2:24:18
  • Eleven: Catherine Olsson & Daniel Ziegler on the fast path into high-impact ML engineering roles
    Originally released in November 2018. After dropping out of a machine learning PhD at Stanford, Daniel Ziegler needed to decide what to do next. He’d always enjoyed building stuff and wanted to shape the development of AI, so he thought a research engineering position at an org dedicated to aligning AI with human interests could be his best option. He decided to apply to OpenAI, and spent about 6 weeks preparing for the interview before landing the job. His PhD, by contrast, might have taken 6 years. Daniel thinks this highly accelerated career path may be possible for many others. On today’s episode Daniel is joined by Catherine Olsson, who has also worked at OpenAI, and left her computational neuroscience PhD to become a research engineer at Google Brain. She and Daniel share this piece of advice for those curious about this career path: just dive in. If you're trying to get good at something, just start doing that thing, and figure out that way what's necessary to be able to do it well.Catherine has even created a simple step-by-step guide for 80,000 Hours, to make it as easy as possible for others to copy her and Daniel's success.Blog post with links to learn more, a summary & full transcript.Daniel thinks the key for him was nailing the job interview.OpenAI needed him to be able to demonstrate the ability to do the kind of stuff he'd be working on day-to-day. So his approach was to take a list of 50 key deep reinforcement learning papers, read one or two a day, and pick a handful to actually reproduce. He spent a bunch of time coding in Python and TensorFlow, sometimes 12 hours a day, trying to debug and tune things until they were actually working.Daniel emphasizes that the most important thing was to practice *exactly* those things that he knew he needed to be able to do. His dedicated preparation also led to an offer from the Machine Intelligence Research Institute, and so he had the opportunity to decide between two organisations focused on the global problem that most concerns him.Daniel’s path might seem unusual, but both he and Catherine expect it can be replicated by others. If they're right, it could greatly increase our ability to get new people into important ML roles in which they can make a difference, as quickly as possible.Catherine says that her move from OpenAI to an ML research team at Google now allows her to bring a different set of skills to the table. Technical AI safety is a multifaceted area of research, and the many sub-questions in areas such as reward learning, robustness, and interpretability all need to be answered to maximize the probability that AI development goes well for humanity.Today’s episode combines the expertise of two pioneers and is a key resource for anyone wanting to follow in their footsteps. We cover:• What are OpenAI and Google Brain doing?• Why work on AI?• Do you learn more on the job, or while doing a PhD?• Controversial issues within ML• Is replicating papers a good way of determining suitability?• What % of software developers could make similar transitions?• How in-demand are research engineers?• The development of Dota 2 bots• Do research scientists have more influence on the vision of an org?• Has learning more made you more or less worried about the future?Get this episode by subscribing: type '80,000 Hours' into your podcasting app.The 80,000 Hours Podcast is produced by Keiran Harris.
    5/16/2023
    2:04:50
  • Ten: Nova DasSarma on why information security may be critical to the safe development of AI systems
    Originally released in June 2022. If a business has spent $100 million developing a product, it's a fair bet that they don't want it stolen in two seconds and uploaded to the web where anyone can use it for free. This problem exists in extreme form for AI companies. These days, the electricity and equipment required to train cutting-edge machine learning models that generate uncanny human text and images can cost tens or hundreds of millions of dollars. But once trained, such models may be only a few gigabytes in size and run just fine on ordinary laptops. Today's guest, the computer scientist and polymath Nova DasSarma, works on computer and information security for the AI company Anthropic. One of her jobs is to stop hackers exfiltrating Anthropic's incredibly expensive intellectual property, as recently happened to Nvidia. As she explains, given models’ small size, the need to store such models on internet-connected servers, and the poor state of computer security in general, this is a serious challenge.Links to learn more, summary and full transcript.The worries aren't purely commercial though. This problem looms especially large for the growing number of people who expect that in coming decades we'll develop so-called artificial 'general' intelligence systems that can learn and apply a wide range of skills all at once, and thereby have a transformative effect on society.If aligned with the goals of their owners, such general AI models could operate like a team of super-skilled assistants, going out and doing whatever wonderful (or malicious) things are asked of them. This might represent a huge leap forward for humanity, though the transition to a very different new economy and power structure would have to be handled delicately.If unaligned with the goals of their owners or humanity as a whole, such broadly capable models would naturally 'go rogue,' breaking their way into additional computer systems to grab more computing power — all the better to pursue their goals and make sure they can't be shut off.As Nova explains, in either case, we don't want such models disseminated all over the world before we've confirmed they are deeply safe and law-abiding, and have figured out how to integrate them peacefully into society. In the first scenario, premature mass deployment would be risky and destabilising. In the second scenario, it could be catastrophic -- perhaps even leading to human extinction if such general AI systems turn out to be able to self-improve rapidly rather than slowly.If highly capable general AI systems are coming in the next 10 or 20 years, Nova may be flying below the radar with one of the most important jobs in the world.We'll soon need the ability to 'sandbox' (i.e. contain) models with a wide range of superhuman capabilities, including the ability to learn new skills, for a period of careful testing and limited deployment — preventing the model from breaking out, and criminals from breaking in. Nova and her colleagues are trying to figure out how to do this, but as this episode reveals, even the state of the art is nowhere near good enough.In today's conversation, Rob and Nova cover:• How good or bad is information security today• The most secure computer systems that exist• How to design an AI training compute centre for maximum efficiency• Whether 'formal verification' can help us design trustworthy systems• How wide the gap is between AI capabilities and AI safety• How to disincentivise hackers• What should listeners do to strengthen their own security practices• And much more.Get this episode by subscribing to our podcast on the world’s most pressing problems and how to solve them: type 80,000 Hours into your podcasting app.Producer: Keiran HarrisAudio mastering: Ben Cordell and Beppe RådvikTranscriptions: Katy Moore
    5/16/2023
    2:42:27
  • Nine: Helen Toner on emerging technology, national security, and China
    Originally released in July 2019. From 1870 to 1950, the introduction of electricity transformed life in the US and UK, as people gained access to lighting, radio and a wide range of household appliances for the first time. Electricity turned out to be a general purpose technology that could help with almost everything people did. Some think this is the best historical analogy we have for how machine learning could alter life in the 21st century. In addition to massively changing everyday life, past general purpose technologies have also changed the nature of war. For example, when electricity was introduced to the battlefield, commanders gained the ability to communicate quickly with units in the field over great distances.How might international security be altered if the impact of machine learning reaches a similar scope to that of electricity? Today's guest — Helen Toner — recently helped found the Center for Security and Emerging Technology at Georgetown University to help policymakers prepare for such disruptive technical changes that might threaten international peace.• Links to learn more, summary and full transcript• Philosophy is one of the hardest grad programs. Is it worth it, if you want to use ideas to change the world? by Arden Koehler and Will MacAskill• The case for building expertise to work on US AI policy, and how to do it by Niel Bowerman• AI strategy and governance roles on the job boardTheir first focus is machine learning (ML), a technology which allows computers to recognise patterns, learn from them, and develop 'intuitions' that inform their judgement about future cases. This is something humans do constantly, whether we're playing tennis, reading someone's face, diagnosing a patient, or figuring out which business ideas are likely to succeed.Sometimes these ML algorithms can seem uncannily insightful, and they're only getting better over time. Ultimately a wide range of different ML algorithms could end up helping us with all kinds of decisions, just as electricity wakes us up, makes us coffee, and brushes our teeth -- all in the first five minutes of our day.Rapid advances in ML, and the many prospective military applications, have people worrying about an 'AI arms race' between the US and China. Henry Kissinger and the past CEO of Google Eric Schmidt recently wrote that AI could "destabilize everything from nuclear détente to human friendships." Some politicians talk of classifying and restricting access to ML algorithms, lest they fall into the wrong hands.But if electricity is the best analogy, you could reasonably ask — was there an arms race in electricity in the 19th century? Would that have made any sense? And could someone have changed the course of history by changing who first got electricity and how they used it, or is that a fantasy?In today's episode we discuss the research frontier in the emerging field of AI policy and governance, how to have a career shaping US government policy, and Helen's experience living and studying in China.We cover:• Why immigration is the main policy area that should be affected by AI advances today.• Why talking about an 'arms race' in AI is premature.• How Bobby Kennedy may have positively affected the Cuban Missile Crisis.• Whether it's possible to become a China expert and still get a security clearance.• Can access to ML algorithms be restricted, or is that just not practical?• Whether AI could help stabilise authoritarian regimes.Get this episode by subscribing to our podcast on the world’s most pressing problems and how to solve them: type 80,000 Hours into your podcasting app.The 80,000 Hours Podcast is produced by Keiran Harris.
    5/16/2023
    1:54:57

About The 80,000 Hours Podcast on Artificial Intelligence

A compilation of ten key episodes on artificial intelligence and related topics. Together they'll help you learn about how AI looks from a broadly longtermist, existential risk, or effective altruism flavoured point of view.
The 80,000 Hours Podcast on Artificial Intelligence

