Tennessee National Guard Public Affairs Office
Proof of Concept
Government
Proof of Concept
  • The 1796 Podcast - 6 August 2023 - 19th Episode
    It’s the 19th episode of The 1796 Podcast and we are extremely thrilled to be joined by some amazing guests. First off… You will get to hear from Command Sergeant Major Dale Crockett, the Senior Enlisted Leader for the Tennessee National Guard. He’s going to tell us about leadership, mentorship, and let us know some of the emerging priorities from the top echelons of leadership. We will also chat with Mr. James Saunders, the Integration Primary Prevention Officer. He will let us know what that is, what his team is working on, and about the importance of prevention in reference to personal well-being. Join co-hosts Lt. Col. Marty Malone and Capt. Taylor Hall as they bring you inspiring interviews and exciting news from the Tennessee Military Department.
    8/8/2023
  • The 1796 Podcast - 28 June 2023 - 18th Episode
    It’s the 18th episode of The 1796 Podcast and we are extremely thrilled to be in the European nation of Bulgaria for Thracian Sentry 23. This month we come to you with several short interviews with Air and Army National Guard members, each one participating in the exercise titled Thracian Sentry 23. Thracian Sentry served to highlight the 30-year-long partnership between the Bulgarian Ministry of Defense and the Tennessee National Guard. And as global threats continue to multiply, Thracian Sentry demonstrated the Tennessee National Guard’s and the Air Force’s renewed focus on agile combat employment, also known as ACE. ACE is a maneuver scheme designed to increase lethality, speed, and survivability in a combat scenario. Join co-hosts Lt. Col. Marty Malone and Capt. Taylor Hall as they bring you inspiring interviews and exciting news from the Tennessee Military Department.
    6/28/2023
  • The 1796 Podcast - 6 June 2023 - 17th Episode
    It’s the 17th episode of The 1796 Podcast and we are going to take a look at the ways Tennessee supported D-Day and WWII. We will hear from General Eisenhower from his address to the troops from the night Operation Overlord was to start. We tell you a little bit about the Tennessee Maneuvers and Patton’s Second Army. And we will also highlight some of the accomplishments of the 30th Infantry Division and the 117th Infantry Regiment. It’s a special D-Day episode of The 1796 Podcast. Join co-hosts Lt. Col. Marty Malone and Capt. Taylor Hall as they bring you inspiring interviews and exciting news from the Tennessee Military Department.
    6/6/2023
  • The 1796 Podcast - 18 May 2023 - 16th Episode
    It’s the 16th episode of The 1796 Podcast and we are extremely thrilled to be joined by General Duke Richardson. General Richardson is the commander of Air Force Materiel Command. The General will tell us all about Air Force Materiel command, what they do, and all the people that provide warfighting capabilities and equipment. He will fill us in on how Materiel Command delivers integrated capabilities while amplifying a warfighting culture. He will give us his leadership advice and… tell us what brought him to Tennessee. Don’t miss episode 16 of The 1796 Podcast. Join co-hosts Lt. Col. Marty Malone and Capt. Taylor Hall as they bring you inspiring interviews and exciting news from the Tennessee Military Department.
    5/18/2023
  • The 1796 Podcast - 4 May 2023 - 15th Episode
    On Episode 15 of The 1796 Podcast we head to Clarksville, Tennessee and Fort Campbell, Kentucky. We talk with Colonel Andy Jordon, and Command Sergeant Major Chad Stackpole. They are the garrison command team for Fort Campbell. We get to hear about all the great men and women that work and serve at Fort Campbell. They dedicate tremendously to the defense of the nation. You get to hear about lessons learned from many years of military experiences and a little history thrown in as well. ...On Episode 15 of The 1796 Podcast.
    5/3/2023

About The 1796 Podcast

Proof of Concept
