The 1796 Podcast - 6 August 2023 - 19th Episode

It’s the 19th episode of The 1796 Podcast and we are extremely thrilled to be joined by some amazing guests. First off… You will get to hear from Command Sergeant Major Dale Crockett, the Senior Enlisted Leader for the Tennessee National Guard. He’s going to tell us about leadership, mentorship, and let us know some of the emerging priorities from the top echelons of leadership. We will also chat with Mr. James Saunders, the Integration Primary Prevention Officer. He will let us know what that is, what his team is working on, and about the importance of prevention in reference to personal well-being. Join co-hosts Lt. Col. Marty Malone and Capt. Taylor Hall as they bring you inspiring interviews and exciting news from the Tennessee Military Department.