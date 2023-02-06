A new podcast from the guys at the Dan Patrick Show! Hosted on Acast. See acast.com/privacy for more information. More
Available Episodes
5 of 138
Episode 138: Jazz Club feat Dan and Molly Patrick
On the show today we are joined by Dan and Molly Patrick discuss the streak of birthday parties cancelled and if the stories that DP tells on the show are actually true. We talk to Molly about her other adventures growing up and Dan answers who his favorite child is. Enjoy! Hosted on Acast. See acast.com/privacy for more information.
6/23/2023
23:37
Episode 137: A Win For America feat Todd Fritz
Today we are joined by Todd Fritz to talk about what's going on with his car and how much it will cost to repair it. Also we talk to the Big German about the show possibly going to Ireland, plus much more including a cone of silence mid podcast. Enjoy! Hosted on Acast. See acast.com/privacy for more information.
6/16/2023
19:23
Episode 136: No Charge feat Alan Guzzi
Today we are joined by Alan Guzzi our former IT chef to talk about his life as a male exotic dancer and if he will join us in Ireland. Also we talk about the show making headlines after our interview with NBA Commissioner Adam Silver. Enjoy! Hosted on Acast. See acast.com/privacy for more information.
6/9/2023
19:46
Episode 135: Thirsty feat Shea in Irving
WARNING: Explicit language this episode Today we talk to Shea in Irving about how he started calling into the show and how that developed into a friendship with Dan and the guys, we get into much more about Shea's life including stuff going on in New Haven, CT. This gets weird. Enjoy! Hosted on Acast. See acast.com/privacy for more information.
6/2/2023
17:00
Episode 134: Sparky feat Dan Patrick
Today we are joined by the man himself Dan Patrick to talk about Marvin's cookout playlist plus we talk about his daughter and the issues that she gave him. Also we talk to Mario about his first weekend at his new apartment. Enjoy! Hosted on Acast. See acast.com/privacy for more information.