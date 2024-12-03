Top Stations
Yosh's Way
Yosh
add
YOSH'S WAY
More
Education
Self-Improvement
Society & Culture
Relationships
Available Episodes
5 of 29
regrets, regrets, regrets time to let them go
Time to let's made the choices we made it we can't fix it better yourself Support this podcast at — https://redcircle.com/yoshs-way/exclusive-content
--------
10:01
The restart (part 2)
The restart. Figuring the way to dive in ur purpose and how to not be discouraged Support this podcast at — https://redcircle.com/yoshs-way/exclusive-content
--------
8:10
Changing surroundings (part 3)
Habits that are old leave them in old surroundings ur new surroundings Support this podcast at — https://redcircle.com/yoshs-way/exclusive-content
--------
10:20
Be the leader
We are all leaders we have understand that we are naturally gifted and set the trend Support this podcast at — https://redcircle.com/yoshs-way/exclusive-content
--------
10:04
Self care
Worry bout you care bout you and the things u do Support this podcast at — https://redcircle.com/yoshs-way/exclusive-content
--------
10:39
Show more
