I’m an expert in managing people, processes, and maximizing productivity. I don’t have a personality like Tony Robbins, Dean Graziozi, or a Pace Morby. I’m a behind the scenes introvert who just knows how to get shit done. On That's Not My Job - An Introvert’s Guide to Building a Business Beyond Yourself you’ll learn how to build a thriving business that serves your life – rather than having a life that serves your business. At 17 I started building my first sales organization, that I eventually grew to $3m in annual revenue. My next business made me a millionaire at 25, and in 2023 my portfolio of companies will hit $39m. I'm here to help you figure out what you’re doing now that’s not your job. I’ll guide you on finding and leading the right team for your business, utilizing effective systems, and managing your time efficiently, even if you are an introvert like me! Implementing the practices and concepts I share on the show will let you go from a few hundred thousand dollars in revenue per year to millions and beyond. I’m here to help you finally get out of your own way so you can build a business beyond yourself