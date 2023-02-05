24 Hours in LA: JB Smoove’s Incredible Story of Landing Curb Your Enthusiasm

The hysterical JB Smoove joined That Moment with Daymond John to share the incredible story of how a combination of non-stop hustle and the loss of a friend resulted in him landing the iconic role of Leon Black in HBO's Curb Your Enthusiasm. To put that moment in perspective, he also dove into the journey of becoming a comedian and how he made the decision to take the plunge and go all in. Mixed in with anecdotes about his experiences performing at different venues and how he treats each show as a learning opportunity, he also got into his short-lived Saturday Night Live writer career that landed him new opportunities and what it was actually like auditioning for Curb with legendary Larry David (who he met for the first time when he walked into the audition room). In typical JB form, he had me cracking up even while giving some of the most insightful comments and strategies that I've ever heard, from his methods for overcoming failure to his commitment to remaining authentic to the importance of wanting everybody - not just you - to win. This episode of That Moment with Daymond John is such a fun discussion with note-taking-worthy lessons and takeaways for any listener. As JB explains (and you'll have to tune in to hear how you can actually do this), you have to be the one driving your car and controlling how other people respect you, and I'm grateful he took the time to share his powerful journey with myself and all of the listeners.