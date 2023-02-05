That Moment with Daymond John is the ultimate resource for never-before-told stories and valuable lessons that listeners can incorporate into their own lives. More
24 Hours in LA: JB Smoove’s Incredible Story of Landing Curb Your Enthusiasm
The hysterical JB Smoove joined That Moment with Daymond John to share the incredible story of how a combination of non-stop hustle and the loss of a friend resulted in him landing the iconic role of Leon Black in HBO’s Curb Your Enthusiasm. To put that moment in perspective, he also dove into the journey of becoming a comedian and how he made the decision to take the plunge and go all in.
Mixed in with anecdotes about his experiences performing at different venues and how he treats each show as a learning opportunity, he also got into his short-lived Saturday Night Live writer career that landed him new opportunities and what it was actually like auditioning for Curb with legendary Larry David (who he met for the first time when he walked into the audition room).
In typical JB form, he had me cracking up even while giving some of the most insightful comments and strategies that I’ve ever heard, from his methods for overcoming failure to his commitment to remaining authentic to the importance of wanting everybody - not just you - to win.
This episode of That Moment with Daymond John is such a fun discussion with note-taking-worthy lessons and takeaways for any listener. As JB explains (and you’ll have to tune in to hear how you can actually do this), you have to be the one driving your car and controlling how other people respect you, and I’m grateful he took the time to share his powerful journey with myself and all of the listeners.
5/16/2023
59:24
Motivation Moment - The Cost of Starting a Business in 2023
It's Monday and that means it's time for another #MotivationMoment!
Today, I'm jumping into some real-world lessons of entrepreneurship and debunking the myth that you need mountains of cash to start a business. Don't let analysis paralysis hold you back—tune in, get inspired, and be your own boss!
5/15/2023
2:28
Ice T’s Unfiltered “Cop Killer” Story - What REALLY Went Down
Ice T joined me on That Moment with Daymond John and gave me his raw and candid thoughts on some of the most transformative moments that he faced throughout his career, focusing most intently on the moment his album was blocked by Time Warner (spoiler: even though that’s the public narrative around how it went down…it’s not accurate, and Ice gave me the full inside scoop on how the situation with his album Home Invasion actually happened) and what finally prompted him to become a devoted and fully committed father and husband.
The stories Ice shared provide more than just a glimpse into how you can evolve as a person while also staying true to yourself, and listeners will walk away with so much inspiration that they can put to work in their own lives. As Ice explains in our talk, no one else wakes up with your dream, and it’s so important to lock that thought into the way you approach your passions. Tune in to That Moment with Daymond John to fulfill your true inner gangster and reframe the way you approach negativity!
5/9/2023
55:04
Motivational Moment - How To Push Past Failure
It’s Monday and that means it’s time for a #MotivationMoment!
Today, I’m breaking down this Small Biz Trends find about how many entrepreneurs fail before succeeding - and I think you’ll be surprised to hear how failure actually pushes you to success when you use it to your advantage. Tune in to change how you approach failure both in your business and in your day to day life!
5/8/2023
2:12
How Marcus Samuelsson Turned His Biggest Hater into Motivation
Marcus Samuelsson joined me on That Moment with Daymond John to reflect back on the pivotal moment on his culinary journey when a French chef told him “you will never own a restaurant.” Fast forward to now, Marcus owns several restaurants worldwide, but the confident chef and restaurateur you hear today in this episode had his back against the wall with no option but to use the negativity to fuel his pursuit of excellence.
The full story of how Marcus turned that comment into an empire is so inspiring and he weaves in emotional stories and lessons around sacrificing love for your career, coming to terms with the realization that you only have so many chances, and navigating New York City that truly any listener can incorporate into their own ambitions. Tune in to transform the way you deal with personal setbacks, negativity, and developing a hustle mindset that cannot be beat!
