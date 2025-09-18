Text Me Back! With Lindy West And Meagan Hatcher-Mays

Powered by RND
  • Lindy and Meagan Got PWNED by God’s Influencer
    🎺🎀SPECIAL ANNOUNCEMENT 🎀🎺Next week, we at Text Me Back Podcast (The Only Podcast) are launching our 1st Annual Pledge Drive LIVE on youtube.com!!!! The chat will be open, new merch will be dropping, and on Monday 9/22, the INCREDIBLE SAMANTHA IRBY (of the Text Me Back extended universe!!!) will be joining us! What will MHM’s thermometer look like? Will Lindy’s rat tails survive? Will they say something cancellable live and be ousted from the podcast landscape forever?? Only three timezones and one place to find out:9pm ET // 8pm Central // 6pm PT. Tune into the daily lives at https://www.youtube.com/@textlindyandmeaganbackAnd definitely consider joining our Patreon at www.patreon.com/TextMeBackPod. Your patronage supports:Two BBWs running an independent podcast 👀 👀Potential 2026 Podcast Tour 👀 👀Promotion/marketing so we can get more people to join this cultGoing to every waterpark in America??????But THIS episode is kickin’ it ALL the way back to the 90’s. We’re talking Danny Tanner's back problems. Amnesia. Bugs Bunny playing his little ukulele. Andre 3000. Radio psychics. Was it intentional to do a 90’s themed ep or is it just the bats in our attics? Hard to say. And speaking of psychics, IS AHAM PSYCHIC??? Let us know what you think [email protected], send us your address, sweetie! We’d love to send you something in the next 2-12 weeks whenever we finally make it to the post office!!! That goes for ANY and ALL of our jingleheimers.Tell us your Chicago Pope and St. Carlo stories! Did you get pwned by God’s favorite Millennial saint? Did you spot Chicago Pope housing nachos at a White Sox game? You can text OR CALL us at the Best Friend Party Phone: (703) 829-0003. NEVER LISTENED TO THE POD BEFORE? HERE IS YOUR STARTER KIT TO BEING BFFS WITH US!Learn why we think Meagan threw out her back from hauling around dat ass in Lindy and Meagan and Big Ron are the Biggest LosersMeet Kevin in: Lindy and Meagan Need to Talk About KevinLearn why they keep saying BBW in Lindy and Meagan Are Officially BBWsDiscover the Kayak Dad Lore in: It’s Our First Episode!WE NEED OUR ACCOLADES! It helps people find the show.⭐⭐⭐⭐⭐ (5 stars only please) on Spotify⭐⭐⭐⭐⭐ (5 stars only please) on Apple PodcastsGive us Rave Reviews and Accolades on Apple Podcasts! REAL LIFE EXAMPLE:“I've been listening since the beginning and look forward to hearing my friends talk and be silly every week”MEGANH510 YOU’RE OUR NEW FAVORITE MEGAN! (SORRY MEG THEE STALLION!!!)We’re excited to be doing some cross promotion with Hot Mess-Terpiece Theater!Comedian & pop culture critic Jolenta Greenberg has a theory: reality TV isn’t ruining culture - it is culture. Join her and a cast of sharp, funny guests as they dig into the details behind the drama and unpack why we can’t get enough of those iconic scenes and unforgettable characters. This is the place for highbrow conversations about “lowbrow” TV.STUFF TO CHECK OUT:Pre-Order Lindy’s book!!!! Adult BracesNEWSLETTER ME BACK (A FREE WAY TO SUPPORT THE SHOW!)Listen Ad-Free by joining our $12 Patreon tier Freakaconda!Check out the Text Me Back Venmo!!!Check out Meagan’s latest installment of SWAMP PERSONSubscribe to Lindy’s newsletter butt news!Join our Discord! We’re obsessed with these people.Check out our MERCH so we can make MORE merch!! (Patrons get a discount, so check us out at patreon.com/textmebackpod)⋆｡°✩⋆｡°✩⋆｡°✩⋆｡°If you like this episode and want us to keep making the show forever, please subscribe to our Patreon. This podcast will always be free, but we need your help to produce it -- and if you support our Patreon, you'll get all kinds of goodies in addition to the show itself! Learn more about the different tiers and rewards here: https://www.patreon.com/TextMeBackPodAlso! Please keep in touch with us! You can text OR CALL us at the Best Friend Party Phone: (703) 829-0003.We're on Instagram at @textmebackpod!You can email us at [email protected]!WE WANT TO HEAR FROM YOU SO BAD!⋆｡°✩⋆｡°✩⋆｡°✩⋆｡°TEXT ME BACK is a production of Lindy West and Meagan Hatcher-Mays, proud members of the BFF Network. Our senior producer is Meagan Hatcher-Mays. Our other senior producer is Lindy West. Our show is produced by Alli Slice.Our music is by Chief Ahamefule J. Oluo. Diana Bowen is our video and creative advisor. Our digital strategist is Chance Nichols.You can also follow the podcast on Instagram and TikTok @textmebackpod. And for even more bestie content, follow Lindy and Meagan on Instagram at @thelindywest and @importantmeagan!⋆｡°✩⋆｡°✩⋆｡°✩⋆｡°See Privacy Policy at https://art19.com/privacy and California Privacy Notice at https://art19.com/privacy#do-not-sell-my-info. See Privacy Policy at https://art19.com/privacy and California Privacy Notice at https://art19.com/privacy#do-not-sell-my-info.
    1:05:52
  • Lindy and Meagan and Big Ron are the Biggest Losers
    This week we have something delicious for our BBLs. We’re doing one big round juicy segment with our angel/tormentor Big Ron aka Ronald Young Jr.!!!!The topic? The Biggest Loser documentary Fit for TV. Which brings us to...🚨CONTENT WARNING 🚨Discussion of: the fat shot drug, people sometimes getting less cute when they lose weight (scream emoji), and extreme diets and extreme weight loss.Boy oh boy does this doc not hit any particular mark!!! But I guess we’re here to pick up the scraps and go a little deeper on the horrors and introspection that the doc kind of skimmed right on over (girl, people DIED on this TV show!). Have YOU seen the Fit for TV doc?? Let us know your every thought! [email protected]. Beast chocolate bars and Lays potato chips? If you want to sponsor the show…reach out, baby! We can personally keep you in business for the duration of our very short fat-assed lives!!!!NEVER LISTENED TO THE POD BEFORE? HERE IS YOUR STARTER KIT TO BEING BFFS WITH US!Listen to our previous ep with Big Ron in Lindy and Meagan Sleep Their Way to the Top (with Big Fig AND Big Ron)Meet Kevin in: Lindy and Meagan Need to Talk About KevinLearn why they keep saying BBW in Lindy and Meagan Are Officially BBWsDiscover the Kayak Dad Lore in: It’s Our First Episode!WE NEED OUR ACCOLADES! It helps people find the show.⭐⭐⭐⭐⭐ (5 stars only please) on Spotify⭐⭐⭐⭐⭐ (5 stars only please) on Apple PodcastsGive us Rave Reviews and Accolades on Apple Podcasts! REAL LIFE EXAMPLE:“I just started listening and I'm already looking forward to more!! My kinda silly ladies. Love!!!RYANELIZABETHS IT IS OUR ONLY DESIRE TO BE YOUR KINDA SILLY LADIES!!! 🥰We’re excited to be doing some cross promotion with Hot Mess-Terpiece Theater!Comedian & pop culture critic Jolenta Greenberg has a theory: reality TV isn’t ruining culture - it is culture. Join her and a cast of sharp, funny guests as they dig into the details behind the drama and unpack why we can’t get enough of those iconic scenes and unforgettable characters. This is the place for highbrow conversations about “lowbrow” TV.STUFF TO CHECK OUT:Gonna skip the Fit for TV link BUT WILL plug Maintenance Phase with Aubrey Gordon! Connect with podcast superstar Big Ron!!! @ohitsbigron on IGListen to Lindy’s appearance on Weight For It!Check out the time Meagan or Lindy wouldn’t shut up on Bechdel Cast!Pre-Order Lindy’s book!!!! Adult BracesNEWSLETTER ME BACK (A FREE WAY TO SUPPORT THE SHOW!)Listen Ad-Free by joining our $12 Patreon tier Freakaconda!Check out the Text Me Back Venmo!!!Check out Meagan’s latest installment of SWAMP PERSONSubscribe to Lindy’s newsletter butt news!Join our Discord! We’re obsessed with these people.Check out our MERCH so we can make MORE merch!! (Patrons get a discount, so check us out at patreon.com/textmebackpod)⋆｡°✩⋆｡°✩⋆｡°✩⋆｡°If you like this episode and want us to keep making the show forever, please subscribe to our Patreon. This podcast will always be free, but we need your help to produce it -- and if you support our Patreon, you'll get all kinds of goodies in addition to the show itself! Learn more about the different tiers and rewards here: https://www.patreon.com/TextMeBackPodAlso! Please keep in touch with us! You can text OR CALL us at the Best Friend Party Phone: (703) 829-0003.We're on Instagram at @textmebackpod!You can email us at [email protected]!WE WANT TO HEAR FROM YOU SO BAD!⋆｡°✩⋆｡°✩⋆｡°✩⋆｡°TEXT ME BACK is a production of Lindy West and Meagan Hatcher-Mays, proud members of the BFF Network. Our senior producer is Meagan Hatcher-Mays. Our other senior producer is Lindy West. Our show is produced by Alli Slice.Our music is by Chief Ahamefule J. Oluo. Diana Bowen is our video and creative advisor. Our digital strategist is Chance Nichols.You can also follow the podcast on Instagram and TikTok @textmebackpod. And for even more bestie content, follow Lindy and Meagan on Instagram at @thelindywest and @importantmeagan!⋆｡°✩⋆｡°✩⋆｡°✩⋆｡°See Privacy Policy at https://art19.com/privacy and California Privacy Notice at https://art19.com/privacy#do-not-sell-my-info. See Privacy Policy at https://art19.com/privacy and California Privacy Notice at https://art19.com/privacy#do-not-sell-my-info.
    1:39:42
  • Lindy and Meagan Violate the Sacred Listener Trust
    🚨CONTENT WARNING 🚨We did a couple bad things in this episode including:We play clips from that guy we hate (skip first 4min if you literally cannot, we get it!)We violate the No-Giggle Pledge about that guy we hateWeekend at Donny’s: Donald Trump is dead???We continue to talk about the Gaylord Texan waterpark closure 😔Plus NORMAL BREAKING NEWS:Not one but TWO new jingles??? Shrew updates (you’ll never guess what the final tally is)Ned!!!!!!!!Textmebackolytes, we need you oiled, suited, and ready to deploy to the Wisconsin Dells for the 2026 season! Post up at the old timey photo station. Take your position surveilling the lazy river. Populate the snack stand. We’re pulling through. Aaaaand we ARE open to sponsors….Wisconsin Dells Corp, give us a call (703) 829-0003. Plus, have YOU ever wondered what glasses Lindy and Meagan are wearing? Have you ever wondered if Lindy washed these guys? Find out ONLY on youtube.com. And lastly, shoutout REBECCA of VANCOUVER BRITISH COLUMBIA! Happy Earth Day!!!! We love you, babes! If **you** would like a personal shoutout from two unhinged elder Millennials, consider joining our Patreon at the $12 tier!!NEVER LISTENED TO THE POD BEFORE? HERE IS YOUR STARTER KIT TO BEING BFFS WITH US!Learn about Meagan’s unhealed waterpark trauma in Lindy and Meagan Start an Insurrection at the Gaylord TexanMeet Kevin in: Lindy and Meagan Need to Talk About KevinLearn why they keep saying BBW in Lindy and Meagan Are Officially BBWsDiscover the Kayak Dad Lore in: It’s Our First Episode!WE NEED OUR ACCOLADES! It helps people find the show.⭐⭐⭐⭐⭐ (5 stars only please) on Spotify⭐⭐⭐⭐⭐ (5 stars only please) on Apple PodcastsGive us Rave Reviews and Accolades on Apple Podcasts! REAL LIFE EXAMPLE:“Just what I need. Funny, silly, smart, empathetic, honest. A balm in these dark times.”SOOTHINGOCEANSOUNDS THANK YOU FOR LETTING US BE YOUR BALM!!STUFF TO CHECK OUT:Pre-Order Lindy’s book!!!! Adult BracesNEWSLETTER ME BACK (A FREE WAY TO SUPPORT THE SHOW!)Listen Ad-Free by joining our $12 Patreon tier Freakaconda!Check out the Text Me Back Venmo!!!Check out Meagan’s latest installment of SWAMP PERSONSubscribe to Lindy’s newsletter butt news!Join our Discord! We’re obsessed with these people.Check out our MERCH so we can make MORE merch!! (Patrons get a discount, so check us out at patreon.com/textmebackpod)⋆｡°✩⋆｡°✩⋆｡°✩⋆｡°If you like this episode and want us to keep making the show forever, please subscribe to our Patreon. This podcast will always be free, but we need your help to produce it -- and if you support our Patreon, you'll get all kinds of goodies in addition to the show itself! Learn more about the different tiers and rewards here: https://www.patreon.com/TextMeBackPodAlso! Please keep in touch with us! You can text OR CALL us at the Best Friend Party Phone: (703) 829-0003.We're on Instagram at @textmebackpod!You can email us at [email protected]!WE WANT TO HEAR FROM YOU SO BAD!⋆｡°✩⋆｡°✩⋆｡°✩⋆｡°TEXT ME BACK is a production of Lindy West and Meagan Hatcher-Mays, proud members of the BFF Network. Our senior producer is Meagan Hatcher-Mays. Our other senior producer is Lindy West. Our show is produced by Alli Slice.Our music is by Chief Ahamefule J. Oluo. Diana Bowen is our video and creative advisor. Our digital strategist is Chance Nichols.You can also follow the podcast on Instagram and TikTok @textmebackpod. And for even more bestie content, follow Lindy and Meagan on Instagram at @thelindywest and @importantmeagan!⋆｡°✩⋆｡°✩⋆｡°✩⋆｡°See Privacy Policy at https://art19.com/privacy and California Privacy Notice at https://art19.com/privacy#do-not-sell-my-info. See Privacy Policy at https://art19.com/privacy and California Privacy Notice at https://art19.com/privacy#do-not-sell-my-info.
    1:06:18
  • Lindy and Meagan Start an Insurrection at the Gaylord Texan
    What’s up, Gaylords?? (← texas reference)This week, Lindy and Meagan hit the dusty trails again with their tiny influencer mics. That’s right. These two BBWs take BBW flights to Dallas, Texas for Podcast Movement, the only movement. And where else would they rest their gorgeous heads but at THE Gaylord Texan? The place where the DALLAS COWBOY CHEERLEADERS live??So we’re networking, we’re being networked at, we’re eating chicken, we’re eating pickles. A-plot? No spoilers, but it involves a zip line. Plus, Lindy’s SECRET b-plot/MYSTERY!!! 🩸Let us know your every thought (703) 829-0003.btw IF YOU LOST YOUR LITTLE RACCOON TAIL it’s at Ride App Share 45 in the DFW Airport - please let us know if you picked it up [email protected], enjoy this humble grass-rootsy reporting from Grapevine, Texas, the Christmas Capital of the World. Love you, besties!!!NEVER LISTENED TO THE POD BEFORE? HERE IS YOUR STARTER KIT TO BEING BFFS WITH US!Lindy and Meagan are Breast Friends with Kelsey McKinneyCheck out our other on-the-road episodes: Lindy and Meagan are on Planes, Trains, and Subarus and Lindy and Meagan Choo Choo Choose ChaosMeet Kevin in: Lindy and Meagan Need to Talk About KevinLearn why they keep saying BBW in Lindy and Meagan Are Officially BBWsDiscover the Kayak Dad Lore in: It’s Our First Episode!WE NEED OUR ACCOLADES! It helps people find the show.⭐⭐⭐⭐⭐ (5 stars only please) on Spotify⭐⭐⭐⭐⭐ (5 stars only please) on Apple PodcastsGive us Rave Reviews and Accolades on Apple Podcasts! REAL LIFE EXAMPLE:“Goofy hilarious amazing. Inspiring, silly, so good! Thanks Meagan and Lindy. Best podcast ever!”SCHMADS23 YOUR ACCOLADE HAS ADDED A YEAR TO OUR LIFE!STUFF TO CHECK OUT:Listen to our iconic episode with Normal Gossip’s Kelsey McKinney!Pre-Order Lindy’s book!!!! Adult BracesNEWSLETTER ME BACK (A FREE WAY TO SUPPORT THE SHOW!)Listen Ad-Free by joining our $12 Patreon tier Freakaconda!Check out the Text Me Back Venmo!!!Check out Meagan’s latest installment of SWAMP PERSONSubscribe to Lindy’s newsletter butt news!Join our Discord! We’re obsessed with these people.Check out our MERCH so we can make MORE merch!! (Patrons get a discount, so check us out at patreon.com/textmebackpod)⋆｡°✩⋆｡°✩⋆｡°✩⋆｡°If you like this episode and want us to keep making the show forever, please subscribe to our Patreon. This podcast will always be free, but we need your help to produce it -- and if you support our Patreon, you'll get all kinds of goodies in addition to the show itself! Learn more about the different tiers and rewards here: https://www.patreon.com/TextMeBackPodAlso! Please keep in touch with us! You can text OR CALL us at the Best Friend Party Phone: (703) 829-0003.We're on Instagram at @textmebackpod!You can email us at [email protected]!WE WANT TO HEAR FROM YOU SO BAD!⋆｡°✩⋆｡°✩⋆｡°✩⋆｡°TEXT ME BACK is a production of Lindy West and Meagan Hatcher-Mays, proud members of the BFF Network. Our senior producer is Meagan Hatcher-Mays. Our other senior producer is Lindy West. Our show is produced by Alli Slice.Our music is by Chief Ahamefule J. Oluo. Diana Bowen is our video and creative advisor. Our digital strategist is Chance Nichols.You can also follow the podcast on Instagram and TikTok @textmebackpod. And for even more bestie content, follow Lindy and Meagan on Instagram at @thelindywest and @importantmeagan!⋆｡°✩⋆｡°✩⋆｡°✩⋆｡°See Privacy Policy at https://art19.com/privacy and California Privacy Notice at https://art19.com/privacy#do-not-sell-my-info. See Privacy Policy at https://art19.com/privacy and California Privacy Notice at https://art19.com/privacy#do-not-sell-my-info.
    1:16:21
  • Lindy and Meagan are Breast Friends with Kelsey McKinney
    You won’t believe who we have on the podcast today. She’s a Phillies fan and a Gritty stan 🔔 she’s anti-youth culture 🫶and she washed these guys 💇‍♀️that’s right it’s… KELSEY MCKINNEY.Kelsey McKinney—beloved Normal Gossip queen, Defector co-founder, and Philly’s own sports mascot oracle—joins the pod for a completely deranged round of FMKHFDCGT with Philadelphia sports mascots. From the chaotic genius of Gritty to a suspiciously off-brand cat from Villanova, Kelsey herself ranks, judges, and makes forward-thinking marital commitments to our most beloved and accursed icons. AND DON’T MISS LINDY’S SHREW UPDATE…After discovering (potentially) one extremely loyal shrew or (possibly) eight extremely confused ones, Lindy needs our Patreon more than ever to fund her shrew-relocation road trips!!! www.patreon.com/textmebackpodWe need to know your thoughts on Love Island. Clinically depressed fam, have a chat with us!! (703) 829-0003NEVER LISTENED TO THE POD BEFORE? HERE IS YOUR STARTER KIT TO BEING BFFS WITH US!Meet Kevin in: Lindy and Meagan Need to Talk About KevinLearn why they keep saying BBW in Lindy and Meagan Are Officially BBWsDiscover the Kayak Dad Lore in: It’s Our First Episode!WE NEED OUR ACCOLADES! It helps people find the show.⭐⭐⭐⭐⭐ (5 stars only please) on Spotify⭐⭐⭐⭐⭐ (5 stars only please) on Apple PodcastsGive us Rave Reviews and Accolades on Apple Podcasts! REAL LIFE EXAMPLE:“This is the first review I’ve ever written. I recommend this podcast!!!!”BAGUETTEBARB, WHAT AN HONOR!! YOU COULD NOT HAVE BESTOWED IT UPON A MORE GRATEFUL PODCAST 🥰🥰🥰STUFF TO CHECK OUT:Kelsey McKinney on IGListen to our episode of Normal Gossip (and other eps too!!!)Pre-Order You Didn’t Hear This From Me by Kelsey McKinneyCheck out Defector Media - and here’s the article Lindy mentioned that got her on board!Pre-Order Lindy’s book!!!! Adult BracesNEWSLETTER ME BACK (A FREE WAY TO SUPPORT THE SHOW!)Listen Ad-Free by joining our $12 Patreon tier Freakaconda!Check out the Text Me Back Venmo!!!Check out Meagan’s latest installment of SWAMP PERSONSubscribe to Lindy’s newsletter butt news!Join our Discord! We’re obsessed with these people.Check out our MERCH so we can make MORE merch!! (Patrons get a discount, so check us out at patreon.com/textmebackpod)⋆｡°✩⋆｡°✩⋆｡°✩⋆｡°If you like this episode and want us to keep making the show forever, please subscribe to our Patreon. This podcast will always be free, but we need your help to produce it -- and if you support our Patreon, you'll get all kinds of goodies in addition to the show itself! Learn more about the different tiers and rewards here: https://www.patreon.com/TextMeBackPodAlso! Please keep in touch with us! You can text OR CALL us at the Best Friend Party Phone: (703) 829-0003.We're on Instagram at @textmebackpod!You can email us at [email protected]!WE WANT TO HEAR FROM YOU SO BAD!⋆｡°✩⋆｡°✩⋆｡°✩⋆｡°TEXT ME BACK is a production of Lindy West and Meagan Hatcher-Mays, proud members of the BFF Network. Our senior producer is Meagan Hatcher-Mays. Our other senior producer is Lindy West. Our show is produced by Alli Slice.Our music is by Chief Ahamefule J. Oluo. Diana Bowen is our video and creative advisor. Our digital strategist is Chance Nichols.You can also follow the podcast on Instagram and TikTok @textmebackpod. And for even more bestie content, follow Lindy and Meagan on Instagram at @thelindywest and @importantmeagan!⋆｡°✩⋆｡°✩⋆｡°✩⋆｡°See Privacy Policy at https://art19.com/privacy and California Privacy Notice at https://art19.com/privacy#do-not-sell-my-info. See Privacy Policy at https://art19.com/privacy and California Privacy Notice at https://art19.com/privacy#do-not-sell-my-info.
    1:27:16

Bestselling writer Lindy West and democracy policy expert Meagan Hatcher-Mays are two Award-Winning Best Friends From High School (Most Likely To Make You Laugh in their high school senior poll - sorry to intimidate you!). Each week, Lindy and Meagan hilariously digest what’s going on in the news, their lives and their text threads with their singular combination of political smarts, embarrassing sincerity, and a truly concerning level of investment in pop culture. Text Me Back is a podcast about best friendship and making your favorite people laugh, even when this dumpster fire of a world gets you down.
