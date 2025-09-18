About Text Me Back! With Lindy West And Meagan Hatcher-Mays

Bestselling writer Lindy West and democracy policy expert Meagan Hatcher-Mays are two Award-Winning Best Friends From High School (Most Likely To Make You Laugh in their high school senior poll - sorry to intimidate you!). Each week, Lindy and Meagan hilariously digest what’s going on in the news, their lives and their text threads with their singular combination of political smarts, embarrassing sincerity, and a truly concerning level of investment in pop culture. Text Me Back is a podcast about best friendship and making your favorite people laugh, even when this dumpster fire of a world gets you down.