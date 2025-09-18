Text Me Back! With Lindy West And Meagan Hatcher-Mays

What’s up, Gaylords?? (← texas reference)This week, Lindy and Meagan hit the dusty trails again with their tiny influencer mics. That’s right. These two BBWs take BBW flights to Dallas, Texas for Podcast Movement, the only movement. And where else would they rest their gorgeous heads but at THE Gaylord Texan? The place where the DALLAS COWBOY CHEERLEADERS live??So we’re networking, we’re being networked at, we’re eating chicken, we’re eating pickles. A-plot? No spoilers, but it involves a zip line. Plus, Lindy’s SECRET b-plot/MYSTERY!!! 🩸Let us know your every thought (703) 829-0003.btw IF YOU LOST YOUR LITTLE RACCOON TAIL it’s at Ride App Share 45 in the DFW Airport - please let us know if you picked it up [email protected]
NEVER LISTENED TO THE POD BEFORE? HERE IS YOUR STARTER KIT TO BEING BFFS WITH US!Lindy and Meagan are Breast Friends with Kelsey McKinneyCheck out our other on-the-road episodes: Lindy and Meagan are on Planes, Trains, and Subarus and Lindy and Meagan Choo Choo Choose ChaosMeet Kevin in: Lindy and Meagan Need to Talk About KevinLearn why they keep saying BBW in Lindy and Meagan Are Officially BBWsDiscover the Kayak Dad Lore in: It's Our First Episode!
