Trey & BK - 8/9/23
Can Texas Longhorns QB Quinn Ewers win the Davey O'Brien Award in 2023? What is the latest with college football realignment? Is the CFP about to change its format... already? And what made the cut as the best new food items at The State Fair of Texas? Trey & BK discuss on Texas Sports Unfiltered!
00:00 - Intro
6:42 - Can Quinn Ewers Win the Davey O'Brien Award?
21:26 - The Orioles' Announcer Got Suspended for This???
31:23 - The Latest on the CFP & CFB Realignment
46:21 - WAWAIS - Top Food at The State Fair of Texas in 2023
Thanks for listening!
Follow Trey on Twitter: @courtesywave
Follow BK on Twitter: @BradKellner
8/9/2023
1:03:19
Ricky Williams Joins Bucky & BK
Yes... THAT Ricky Williams! Legendary Lifetime Longhorn and Heisman Trophy winner Ricky Williams joins Bucky & BK on Texas Sports Unfiltered. The guys talked everything from Ricky's time at Texas, the current state of the RB position in the NFL, expectations for the Longhorns in 2023 and so much more!
8/9/2023
34:17
Bucky & BK - 8/9/23
Guess who's back? Back again? Bucky's back! Tell a friend. The great Bucky Godbolt makes his long-awaited Texas Sports Unfiltered debut. The Buck opens with some stories from his 50th high school reunion and his travel nightmare to get back home. Plus, Legendary Lifetime Longhorn and Heisman Trophy winner Ricky Williams joins the show!
00:00 - Intro
9:26 - Storytime with The Buck
34:09 - Sports Gambling & Hazing Issues
52:14 - Texas Football Conversation
1:02:08 - AL West Talk
1:15:24 - RICKY WILLIAMS INTERVIEW
1:49:43 - Outro
Follow Bucky on Twitter: @BuckyGodbolt
Follow BK on Twitter: @BradKellner
8/9/2023
1:59:27
Kevin & BK - 8/8/23
The great Kevin Dunn fills in again on Texas Sports Unfiltered! On today's show, the guys talk about potential x-factors for the Texas Longhorns' defense in 2023. Plus, a conversation about some of the most overrated college football programs in the country and the guys wonder how/why somebody would ever cheat on Natalie Portman?
00:00 - Intro
1:39 - X-Factors for the Texas Defense
22:17 - Most Overrated CFB Programs
42:51 - KD's Big Revelation
46:05 - Who Cheats on Natalie Portman?
53:37 - Outro
Follow KD on Twitter: @KevinDunn01
Follow BK on Twitter: @BradKellner
8/8/2023
1:01:15
Trey & BK - 8/8/23
Bucky spent his second straight night at the Atlanta airport so Trey is filling in again! Trey & BK react to Texas's ranking in the preseason coaches' poll, talk about the latest with college football realignment and reminiscence on one of the best moments in DKR history!
00:00 - Intro
6:09 - Preseason Coaches' Poll Reaction
27:09 - Bucky's Twitter Escapade
44:06 - The Latest on CFB Realignment
58:51 - Who is Calling the Aggie Offense?
1:14:44 - WAWAIS
1:30:31 - Colten Vasek AKA "Baby Bosa"
1:52:11 - Top Moments in DKR History (Including Natalie Portman's appearance)
Follow Trey on Twitter: @courtesywave
Follow BK on Twitter: @BradKellner
Weekday LIVE Lineup:
- Bucky & BK - M-F 8-10a
- Trey & BK - M-F 12-1p
