Trey & BK - 8/9/23

Can Texas Longhorns QB Quinn Ewers win the Davey O'Brien Award in 2023? What is the latest with college football realignment? Is the CFP about to change its format... already? And what made the cut as the best new food items at The State Fair of Texas? Trey & BK discuss on Texas Sports Unfiltered! 00:00 - Intro 6:42 - Can Quinn Ewers Win the Davey O'Brien Award? 21:26 - The Orioles' Announcer Got Suspended for This??? 31:23 - The Latest on the CFP & CFB Realignment 46:21 - WAWAIS - Top Food at The State Fair of Texas in 2023 Thanks for listening! Please subscribe & check us out on YouTube.com/@TexasSportsUnfiltered! Follow Trey on Twitter: @courtesywave Follow BK on Twitter: @BradKellner Special thanks to our sponsors: - avconsultations.com - AltstadtBeer.com - CenTexTickets.com - 7-Eleven.com - RelaxTheBack.com - WoodsComfortSystems.com - TopGunn.net #TexasFootball #TexasLonghorns #TexasSportsUnfiltered