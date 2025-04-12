Find out what is coming up in April, from ducks to parades. April is jam packed with activities!
38:09
Episode 79: Texas City Tells - March 2025
Find out what's coming up in March -- from swim lessons to parades to camps to game nights and much more -- in this episode of "Texas City Tells."Plus, we are highlighting some of YOUR comments and giving away prizes, so tune in to see if you are featured!
31:15
Episode 78: Texas City Tells - February 2025
Test your Valentine's Day knowledge, see our famous inspiration for a new format, and get the scoop on all of the programs & events coming up in the next few weeks!
Texas City Tells is back!
30:32
Episode 76: Texas City Tells- CASA
The official name of CASA of Galveston County is Court Appointed Special Advocates, but a more accurate one might be superheroes.
This group of volunteers works with every child in the CPS system, making sure all their needs are met and advocating for their best interests, always.In what can be a tumultuous time for these kids, CASA volunteers are a steady presence, always there for them.
In this episode of "Texas City Tells" find out more about this amazing organization in our community and learn how you can get involved.
17:56
Episode 77: Texas City Tells- Family Service Center
For more than 110 years, Family Service Center - The Center for Mental Health & Wellbeing has been working to promote mental health and wellbeing in Galveston County and throughout southeast Texas.
With a team of therapists that have a combined total of more than 2500 years of experience, the center is helping thousands of people every year.In this episode of "Texas City Tells," find out about the services they offer, including counseling for crime victims, the Heroes program for veterans, parenthood courses, therapy for all ages and much more.
The City of Texas City Podcast: Texas City Tells is an audio and video podcast hosted by Rhomari Leigh, City Secretary, and Jennifer Laird, Communications Coordinator. Our podcast aims to promote everything from local small businesses and entrepreneurs to events and programs. Tune in every Wednesday for to hear the stories that Texas City Tells.