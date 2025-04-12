Episode 76: Texas City Tells- CASA

The official name of CASA of Galveston County is Court Appointed Special Advocates, but a more accurate one might be superheroes. This group of volunteers works with every child in the CPS system, making sure all their needs are met and advocating for their best interests, always.In what can be a tumultuous time for these kids, CASA volunteers are a steady presence, always there for them. In this episode of "Texas City Tells" find out more about this amazing organization in our community and learn how you can get involved.