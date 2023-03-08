Partner im RedaktionsNetzwerk Deutschland
Terribly Famous

Podcast Terribly Famous
Wondery
Wouldn’t you love to be a famous? Money. Red carpets. Adoring fans. Did we mention the money? But you’re also on a tightrope. Because when everyone’s watching, ...
Society & Culture
Available Episodes

  • Adele | London Girl | 1
    Welcome to Terribly Famous, a new podcast from Wondery which takes you right inside the lives of our most iconic stars. Over this first series, we’ll uncover the rocky road to super-stardom of Britain’s home-grown diva, Adele.She’s a cheeky London girl with an infectious laugh and a potty mouth. She’s inspired by trauma and heartbreak to write songs. And she’s inspired by stars like Etta James and Nina Simone to sing them. But when her talent makes her a sensation almost overnight, she has to find a way to keep the sensitivity that connects her to her fans from becoming a vulnerability that could destroy her. See Privacy Policy at https://art19.com/privacy and California Privacy Notice at https://art19.com/privacy#do-not-sell-my-info.
    7/31/2023
    43:34
  • Introducing: Terribly Famous
    Terribly Famous premieres on Tuesday 1st August. You can listen early and ad-free by subscribing to Wondery+ in Apple Podcasts or the Wondery app.See Privacy Policy at https://art19.com/privacy and California Privacy Notice at https://art19.com/privacy#do-not-sell-my-info.
    7/6/2023
    1:42

About Terribly Famous

Wouldn’t you love to be a famous? Money. Red carpets. Adoring fans. Did we mention the money? But you’re also on a tightrope. Because when everyone’s watching, you’re only one misstep away from it all going terribly wrong. It’s like Rihanna said: there's a long way to fall when you're so far from earth. Join hosts Anna Leong Brophy and Emily Lloyd-Saini in Wondery’s new show Terribly Famous, taking you right inside the lives of our most iconic stars. From homegrown diva Adele to the regular guys who make up the world’s biggest boyband. After all, it’s fun to walk a mile in someone else’s shoes – especially when they’re Manolos.New episodes come out on Tuesdays for free. Listen to new episodes early and ad-free on Amazon Music or by subscribing to Wondery+ in Apple Podcasts or the Wondery app
