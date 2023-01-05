Ten Minute Bible Talks Devotional Bible Study

Top 5 devotional podcasts worldwide according to Chartable.com: Connect with God in the time it takes you to drive to work or empty the dishwasher. Every episod... More
In-Group vs. Out-Group | New Testament | Acts 10
Who do you see as an outsider? Who around you seems too far from God? Is anyone ever too far gone? In today's episode, Patrick discusses Peter's change of heart in Acts 10.
Join the TMBT community in reading the entire New Testament in one year. Get your FREE reading plan here.
Like this content? Make sure to leave us a rating and share it with others, so others can find it too. Use #asktmbt to connect with us, ask questions, and suggest topics. We'd love to hear from you!
To learn more, visit our website and follow us on Instagram, Facebook, and [email protected]
Don't forget to subscribe to the TMBT Newsletter here.
Passages: Acts 10
5/4/2023
8:10
Who Is In Control? | New Testament | Acts 9
What plans do you have for your life? How certain are you of them? In today's episode, Jensen uses Acts 9 to tell the story of two men who thought they had everything figured out. Listen to find out how to trust in God's ultimate plan.
Passages: Acts 9
5/3/2023
13:36
How to Share the Gospel | New Testament | Acts 8
What is the key to effectively sharing the gospel? Posting Bible verses on social media? Telling people why they're wrong? In today's episode, Tanya discusses Acts 8and how sharing the gospel begins with the condition of your heart.
Passages: Acts 8
Resources: The Mission of God's People by Christopher J.H. Wright
5/2/2023
9:37
The First Martyr | New Testament | Acts 7
In Acts 7, you meet Stephen, the first Christian martyr. Should Christians now be expected to be martyrs? In today's episode, Keith shares how to respond to opposition while not allowing your faith to waiver.
Passages: Acts 7
5/1/2023
12:40
When to Say No | New Testament | Acts 6
Are boundaries biblical? Is it OK to say no? In today's episode, Jensen shares how the disciples in Acts 6 set boundaries in their lives. Where do you feel pressure to do it all? Where are you being spread too thin?
Passages: Acts 6
About Ten Minute Bible Talks Devotional Bible Study
Top 5 devotional podcasts worldwide according to Chartable.com: Connect with God in the time it takes you to drive to work or empty the dishwasher. Every episode focuses on one passage, explains it and applies it to your life. Co-hosted by Keith Simon, Jensen Holt McNair, Tanya Willmeth, and Patrick Miller.