Temple of Steal: The Unofficial Breath of Fire Companion Podcast

Episode 2: The Making of Guru Jagat

The second episode of Temple of Steal follows the transformation of Katie Griggs into Guru Jagat and the themes of family and childhood in her life and in the lives of the men and women who were born into 3HO.Philip and Stacie discuss two theories of why people join cults and intense spiritual practices. For both Griggs and followers of Yogi Bhajan, such practices are familiar and seen as a way to repair what is missing or broken in their lives. Stacie and Philip also provide background about 3HO's family structures, child rearing, faux-feminism, and how these factors lead to systemic abuse. They discuss the cult documentary genre and what the filmmakers chose to include and exclude in the docuseries, and how that shapes the narrative. Finally, they explore Guru Jagat's allegiance to her teacher Harijiwan and why the idea of a spiritual teacher is so important in Kundalini Yoga.More from Philip Deslippe and Stacie Stukin:Rishi Knots: Born and raised in 3HO Sikh Dharma Kundalini Yoga"3HO's Boarding Schools Were A Living Hell" for Baaz News (2024): "How 'Siri Singh Sahib' Yogi Bhajan Created An Empire" for Baaz News (2022): "Yogi Bhajan, yoga guru and founder of 3HO, 'more likely than not' sexually abused followers, says report" for Religion News Service (2020): Stacie Stukin:"Yogi Bhajan Turned an L.A. Yoga Studio into a Juggernaut, and Left Two Generations of Followers Reeling from Alleged Abuse" for Los Angeles Magazine (2020): Philip Deslippe:"From Maharaj to Mahan Tantric: The Construction of Yogi Bhajan's Kundalini Yoga" for Sikh Formations (2012): Yogic Studies Course on Sikhism and Yoga with Jvala SinghCommissioned report from An Olive Branch 2020Producer: Brad Onishi (@bradleyonishi)Engineer: Scott OkamotoProduction Assistance: Kari Onishi