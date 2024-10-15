Temple of Steal: The Unofficial Breath of Fire Companion Podcast

Bonus Episode: The Hidden Histories Behind the Breath of Fire Docuseries
Temple of Steel: Hidden Histories Behind the Breath of Fire DocuseriesIn this episode of Temple of Steel, Stacy Stukin and Philip Deslippe provide in-depth context and analysis of what transpired within the Breath of Fire docuseries and the real-life events that followed its filming. They cover the aftermath of critical events that were briefly mentioned in the series, focusing on lawsuits, the closure and digital transformation of the Rama studio, and the schisms within the organization. They also discuss the reparations program initiated by 3HO for victims of historical abuses and its contentious execution. The episode concludes by considering the future of Kundalini yoga and the ongoing influence of Yogi Bhajan amidst the organization's internal power struggles.00:00 Introduction to Temple of Steel01:23 Welcome to Episode Five01:34 Updates Since Filming Stopped03:16 The Rama Studio Closure07:22 The Second Generation's Struggles17:14 The Reparations Program32:19 The Hardliners Take Control45:08 The Future of Kundalini Yoga50:38 Conclusion and Final ThoughtsLinks:https://www.vice.com/en/article/inside-the-dubious-world-of-ra-ma-yoga-and-its-girl-boss-guru-jagat/https://www.vanityfair.com/style/2021/11/the-second-coming-of-guru-jagat?srsltid=AfmBOoqwSuuiAxuHruG_3FiGr34kXoMoSUuW1AqKLQtaT4J6RDEUTIJKhttps://laist.com/podcasts/imperfectparadise/queen-of-conspiracy-theorieshttps://lamag.com/featured/yogi-bhajanhttps://www.baaznews.org/p/3hos-boarding-schools-abuse-yogi-bhajanhttps://www.baaznews.org/p/yogi-bhajan-siri-singh-sahib-exposeStacie Stukin:"Yogi Bhajan Turned an L.A. Yoga Studio into a Juggernaut, and Left Two Generations of Followers Reeling from Alleged Abuse" for Los Angeles Magazine (2020): Philip Deslippe:"From Maharaj to Mahan Tantric: The Construction of Yogi Bhajan's Kundalini Yoga" for Sikh Formations (2012): Yogic Studies Course on Sikhism and Yoga with Jvala SinghCommissioned report from An Olive Branch 2020Producer: Brad Onishi (@bradleyonishi)Engineer: Scott OkamotoProduction Assistance: Kari Onishi
7:45
Episode 4: The End of Guru Jagat
Episode 4: The End of Guru JagatIn episode four Philip and Stacie examine the end of Guru Jagat's life. They discuss the external and internal stressors she experiences as a small business owner and a spiritual teacher during a time when call-out culture and the pandemic cause major shifts culturally and in the wellness world. They continue to point out the stark differences between Ra Ma and 3HO, what it means to leave each of these organizations, and what's at stake when members face reckonings within their communities. Finally, they look at the methods of artifice in documentaries and ask what ingredients are included or left out to make a compelling narrative, and how this form of storytelling differs from activism or journalism.
48:14
Episode 3: A Culture of Abuse
Episode 3: A Culture of AbuseStacie and Philip react to the impactful third episode of Breath of Fire. They look at the connection between money and abuse and discuss the power structure and culture of denial within 3HO and compare them to what occurred with Guru Jagat and the RA MA Institute. They examine how decades of abuse in 3HO were facilitated and explain that Yogi Bhajan grew his empire by using the skill and resources of his students to further his own gains --- a philosophy he called "Other People's Money" and "Other People's Intelligence. The inability of Guru Jagat to do the same leads Philip and Stacie to categorize her and RA MA as a type of "junior" version of 3HO.More from Philip Deslippe and Stacie Stukin:Rishi Knots: Born and raised in 3HO Sikh Dharma Kundalini Yoga"3HO's Boarding Schools Were A Living Hell" for Baaz News (2024): "How 'Siri Singh Sahib' Yogi Bhajan Created An Empire" for Baaz News (2022): "Yogi Bhajan, yoga guru and founder of 3HO, 'more likely than not' sexually abused followers, says report" for Religion News Service (2020):
50:07
Episode 2: The Making of Guru Jagat
Episode 2: The Making of Guru JagatThe second episode of Temple of Steal follows the transformation of Katie Griggs into Guru Jagat and the themes of family and childhood in her life and in the lives of the men and women who were born into 3HO.Philip and Stacie discuss two theories of why people join cults and intense spiritual practices. For both Griggs and followers of Yogi Bhajan, such practices are familiar and seen as a way to repair what is missing or broken in their lives. Stacie and Philip also provide background about 3HO's family structures, child rearing, faux-feminism, and how these factors lead to systemic abuse. They discuss the cult documentary genre and what the filmmakers chose to include and exclude in the docuseries, and how that shapes the narrative. Finally, they explore Guru Jagat's allegiance to her teacher Harijiwan and why the idea of a spiritual teacher is so important in Kundalini Yoga.
50:47
Episode 1: A Tale of Two Yogis
Episode 1: A Tale of Two YogisIn this first episode, Stacie Stukin and Philip Deslippe delve into the lives and legacies of Yogi Bhajan and Guru Jagat, as well as insights from former followers. They provide an overview of Yogi Bhajan's Healthy, Happy, Holy Organization (3HO) and provide critical context for understanding Katie Griggs, also known as Guru Jagat.The episode explores the historical and cultural appeal of Kundalini Yoga, tracing its roots back to the early '70s when many hippies were drawn to Yogi Bhajan's teachings. Stacie and Philip discuss the complex relationship between Sikhi and Yoga, highlighting how Yogi Bhajan attracted a diverse following during a transformative era.As they compare the influences of Yogi Bhajan in the 1970s to those surrounding Guru Jagat in the 2010s, they examine how gender, political unrest, and other societal dynamics shaped the reception of their teachings. This nuanced discussion sheds light on the evolving landscape of spiritual practices and the differing cultural contexts of each era.
About Temple of Steal: The Unofficial Breath of Fire Companion Podcast
From Axis Mundi Media, the unofficial companion podcast to the HBO Max docuseries "Breath of Fire" which chronicles the rise and scandalous fall of two Kundalini Yoga teachers : the Indian-born Yogi Bhajan who came to Los Angeles in the 1960s, and the millennial American Katie Griggs known as Guru Jagat. Hosted by journalist Stacie Stukin and scholar Philip Deslippe, who appear in the docuseries as on-camera experts, Temple of Steal provides context and analysis of each episode and a deeper discussion about yoga, abuse, and turning spirituality into big business.Produced by Dr. Bradley OnishiAudio Engineer: Scott OkamotoProduction Assistance: Kari Onishi