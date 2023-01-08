Infidelity Survival Stories: Tell Me How You're Mighty

A podcast about surviving infidelity and other hard stuff. We talk with resilient people and hear how they got to the other side. Your hosts are Chump Lady, aka...
Available Episodes
8. Nice or Nasty? Or How Could I Have Been So Wrong About This Person?
A woman calls in whose husband of 30 years walked out on her before Xmas -- after his mistress gave him an ultimatum. She wants to know -- was he a nice person who turned nasty? Or was he a terrible person all the time and she was completely mistaken about a man she spent three decades with? Tracy and Sarah untangle the skein of abandonment.
8/22/2023
25:23
7. Telling People Your Chump Story
In this episode Sarah and Tracy discuss being public with their chump stories. Guest Paul Doncaster takes mightiness to a new level when he tells his D-Day story "The Stranger" at Moth Radio storytelling contest in front of a live audience. And his ex turns up with her boyfriend!
8/1/2023
32:06
6. She Left Her Cheating Husband While Pregnant with Twins
It takes a special kind of resilience to leave a cheater when you're four months pregnant with twins -- but that's exactly what our guest Alyson did. At the time, she had two other small kids at home and was the family breadwinner. She's now a mighty single mother of four and a "boss lady" at a fortune 500 firm where she leads a large team. We discuss the challenges of solo parenting and the particular horror and vulnerability of suffering a D-Day while pregnant. But also the rewards of being the sane, show-up parent.
7/21/2023
41:23
5. Ordinary People with Extraordinary Mightiness
In this episode, Sarah and Tracy discuss the ordinary people they've met who've impressed them with their extraordinary resilience. Teasers for mighty stories to come!
7/18/2023
23:22
4. An Interview with Andrew G. Marshall -- Is Reconciliation Possible After Infidelity?
Sarah and Tracy interview popular British therapist Andrew G. Marshall on his views about whether a marriage can recover after infidelity. Is "affair proofing" actually a thing? We find some common ground -- and some very diverging opinions -- on what's possible when you're dealing with a deceptive partner.
About Infidelity Survival Stories: Tell Me How You're Mighty
A podcast about surviving infidelity and other hard stuff. We talk with resilient people and hear how they got to the other side. Your hosts are Chump Lady, aka Tracy Schorn, who runs the advice site ChumpLady.com, and Sarah Gorrell, a BBC radio journalist and mighty single mum of four. We talk about cheaters, relationships, parenting, and, of course, mightiness. Sarah brings the dulcet tones. Tracy brings the Chump Lady snark. New episodes every other week.