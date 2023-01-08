Infidelity Survival Stories: Tell Me How You're Mighty

8. Nice or Nasty? Or How Could I Have Been So Wrong About This Person?

A woman calls in whose husband of 30 years walked out on her before Xmas -- after his mistress gave him an ultimatum. She wants to know -- was he a nice person who turned nasty? Or was he a terrible person all the time and she was completely mistaken about a man she spent three decades with? Tracy and Sarah untangle the skein of abandonment.