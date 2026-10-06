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156 episodes
- In this episode of Teenager Tuesday, Elijah Keck is joined by Savannah Pope, Pastor at the Frisco West campus, for a culture update covering new teen slang along with trends like "sleep unders" and teens delaying getting their driver's license. They discuss what's behind these shifts, how to prepare teens for the road rather than preparing the road for them, and the balance between protecting students and letting them build independence. This episode is for parents who want to understand what's shaping their teenager's choices around sleepovers, driving, and independence.
- In this episode of Teenager Tuesday, Will Perry is joined by Eric Sebastian to wrap up their series on healthy dating with a focus on boundaries and waiting well. They discuss why boundaries work better when students help set them, getting specific about time, place, and technology, and preparing teenagers for pressure before it happens. This episode is for parents who want practical tools to help their teenager set healthy boundaries in dating.
- In this episode of Teenager Tuesday, Will Perry is joined by Pastor Eric for week two of their series on healthy dating relationships, this time focused on purity. They discuss purity as wholeness rather than restriction, caring for the mind and not just the body, and moving away from shame-based teaching toward grace alongside truth. This episode is for parents who want to talk with their teenager about purity in a way that goes deeper than a single rule.
- In this episode of Teenager Tuesday, Will Perry is joined by Pastor Eric to kick off a new three-week series on what healthy dating actually looks like. They discuss dating as practice for character rather than just marriage, looking for mutual respect over mutual attraction, naming red flags before dating begins, and staying involved without taking over. This episode is for parents who want to get ahead of the dating conversation with their teenager, whether or not it has come up yet.
- In this episode of Teenager Tuesday, Will Perry is joined by Elijah Keck to wrap up their three-week series with a focus on helping teenagers stay rooted in their faith after they leave home. They discuss getting students serving somewhere, anchoring identity in Christ rather than circumstances, teaching them to proactively seek community, and shifting a parent's role from director to consultant. This episode is for parents of graduating seniors, or any parent, who want to help their teenager's faith survive the transition into college or a new season of life.
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About Teenager Tuesday
Welcome to the weekly podcast for parents at Hope Fellowship, Teenager Tuesday. You can do this. You're not alone. God's with you and so are we!Podcast website
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