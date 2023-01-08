Welcome to the weekly podcast for parents at Hope Fellowship, Teenager Tuesday. You can do this. You're not alone. God's with you and so are we!
Available Episodes
Episode 119 - Purpose for the ”Now”
The best things in life don't happen by accident. They are built with intentional actions over time. Over the next few weeks, we'll discuss tips to help families add more purpose to everyday rhythms. In today's episode, we will specifically discuss the purpose of the "now" in your student's life.
8/1/2023
11:32
Episode 118 - Getting Past ”Good” In Conversations
In this episode, we will give you some quick tips on how to get your conversations past just "good" with your students.
7/25/2023
10:23
Episode 117 - Culture Update
What's going on in your teenager's world? Let's talk about it in today's culture update!
7/18/2023
10:22
Episode 116 - Book Review: Parenting - Part 2
Today we will wrap up our review of the book "Parenting," by Andy & Sandra Santley.
7/11/2023
9:37
Episode 115 - Book Review: Parenting - Part 1
In this two-part episode, we will review Andy & Sandra Santley's new book, simply titled "Parenting."