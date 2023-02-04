Talkin' all things Ted Lasso—interviews, episode discussions, and more! We BELIEVE Ted Lasso fans will like this podcast. 💛💙 Hosted on Acast. See acast... More
S3 E7: "The Strings That Bind Us"🧶
S3 E7: "The Strings That Bind Us"🧶

You've Got M̶a̶i̶l̶ a new podcast episode to listen to! 🎧This episode had it all—hilarious, heartbreaking, and heartwarming scenes.Join Kevin and Crisann as they discuss the team's Total Football strategy and Roy's sadistic streak. Plus, they marvel at Jamie's evolution, dive into the real-life references in Sam's storyline, and much more!This week's awards🏆MVP 💪Wanker 😈Roy Kent Cussing Award 🤬"You're gonna make me cry" 🥹"That was funnier than Step Brothers" 😂"S/he's fucking fit" 👗Kevin's Kickass Line of the Week ✍️

LinksChip Hamilton interviewYouTubeApple PodcastsSpotifyLebron James wore an AFC Richmond hoodie the day after this episode aired.The growth of Jamie TarttFollow Ted Lasso Is Life on Instagram—the most comprehensive Ted Lasso page.
S3 E6: "Sunflowers" 🌻
S3 E6: "Sunflowers" 🌻

(Amster)dam, what an episode! 🤯🇳🇱Kevin and Crisann are back with a supersized podcast to examine each of the six storylines in detail—kind of like looking at the petals of a sunflower. 🌻Make sure you stay to the end to hear Dutch fan Elena talk about watching the Ted Lasso team film the episode in Amsterdam, what it meant to her, and stories about meeting Jason, Hannah, and Brett! 🤩This week's awards🏆MVP 💪Wanker 😈Roy Kent Cussing Award 🤬"You're gonna make me cry" 🥹"That was funnier than Step Brothers" 😂"S/he's fucking fit" 👗Kevin's Kickass Line of the Week ✍️

LinksPaul Cripps interviewYouTubeApple PodcastsSpotifyMy album cover memeDutch fan Elena meeting the Ted Lasso cast:Jason, and againHannah and BrettPhilDavidJason as Ted signing "Patience" for ThundergongFollow Ted Lasso Is Life on Instagram—the most comprehensive Ted Lasso page.
S3 E4: "Big Week" 🗓️
S3 E4: "Big Week" 🗓️

Richmond vs. West Ham.Ted and Nate.Rebecca vs. Rupert.Join Kevin and Crisann as they break down this jam-packed episode!This week's awards🏆MVP 💪Wanker 😈Roy Kent Cussing Award 🤬"You're gonna make me cry" 🥹"That was funnier than Step Brothers" 😂"S/he's fucking fit" 👗Kevin's Kickass Line of the Week ✍️Plus, we also dive deep into Ted's texts (which were a-mazing!) 📲LinksGreat writing for BumbercatchThe explicit version of the grandkids lineProgmess memeFollow Ted Lasso Is Life on Instagram—the most comprehensive Ted Lasso page.
S3 E3: "4-5-1"
S3 E3: "4-5-1"

This episode felt like it had 451 new nuggets of information. 🤯Kevin and Crisann talk Colin's reveal, Zava's arrival, the other therapist, a psychic, and much more!This week's awards🏆MVP 💪Wanker 😈Roy Kent Cussing Award 🤬"You're gonna make me cry" 🥹"That was funnier than Step Brothers" 😂"S/he's fucking fit" 👗Kevin's Kickass Line of the Week ✍️LinksZava meditation memeZava'a first goal was similar to Zlatan's first goal for LA GalaxyRichmond, Virginia being a real reference to where Hannah thought her audition would beFlavor Flav tweetFollow Ted Lasso Is Life on Instagram—the most comprehensive Ted Lasso page.
S3 E2: “(I Don’t Want to Go to) Chelsea”
S3 E2: "(I Don't Want to Go to) Chelsea"

From Roy's sadness to Rebecca's sour-yell and everything in between, Kevin and Crisann chat about this superb second episode of Season 3. Zava-dabba-doo!You loved the awards so much that we added a couple more! 🏆MVP 💪Wanker 😈Roy Kent Cussing Award 🤬"You're gonna make me cry" 🥹"That was funnier than Step Brothers" 😂"S/he's fucking fit" 👗Kevin's Kickass Line of the Week ✍️LinksMike Golic Jr.'s thread on Roy greeting the steward30 seconds elapsing between 11:11 and Dani saying he made a wish 30 seconds agoPhil's face journey during Roy's angry sceneFollow Ted Lasso Is Life on Instagram—the most comprehensive Ted Lasso page.