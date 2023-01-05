Josh Wigler & Antonio Mazzaro get you caught up with weekly episode recaps of the Apple TV+ hit, Ted Lasso starring Jason Sudeikis More
Ted Lasso Season 3 Episode 8 Recap: “We’ll Never Have Paris”
In this podcast, Josh and Antonio recap Season 3 Episode 8, "We'll Never Have Paris."
5/4/2023
1:26:26
Ted Lasso Season 3 Feedback Special
Ted Lasso Season 3 Feedback Special A “Ted Lasso” podcast? You better believe it! Josh Wigler (@roundhoward) and Antonio Mazzaro (@acmazzaro) are hitting the field to talk about “Ted Lasso” season three on Apple TV+. Join Josh and Antonio all season long for their analysis of all things AFC Richmond, from the March 15 premiere all the […]
5/1/2023
1:37:34
Ted Lasso Season 3 Episode 7 Recap: “The Strings that Bind Us”
In this podcast, Josh and Antonio recap Season 3 Episode 7, "Boxes." This week they abandon the quick plot recap in favor of breaking the episode down by storyline, closing out with free kicks about everything else from this week's "Ted Lasso."
4/26/2023
1:47:28
Ted Lasso Season 3 Episode 6 Recap: “Sunflowers”
In this podcast, Josh and Antonio recap Season 3 Episode 6, "Sunflowers." They give a quick overview of the plot, then break the episode down by storyline, closing out with free kicks about everything else from this week's "Ted Lasso."
4/20/2023
1:47:41
Ted Lasso Season 3 Episode 5 Recap: “Signs”
In this podcast, Josh and Antonio recap Season 3 Episode 5, "Signs." They give a quick overview of the plot, then break the episode down by storyline, closing out with free kicks about everything else from this week's "Ted Lasso."
