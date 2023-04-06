What does it take to build technology for good?
Trailer: Can AI be used for good?
The rise of artificial intelligence, while exciting, raises some hard questions: How can AI be used for good? Will AI harm us? How should AI be regulated?
In Technically Optimistic, a new podcast from Emerson Collective, our Chief Technology Officer, Rafii Krikorian, unpacks the potential promises and pitfalls of an AI-laden future.
Raffi and his guests will explore how this transformational technology can be developed and deployed with society’s best interests at heart. Drawing from his extensive career in technology, which ranges from building self-driving cars at Uber to serving as head of platform at Twitter, Raffi will speak with a variety of experts in the field about harnessing AI’s incredible capabilities while mitigating risks.
He will seek to answer a question central to Emerson Collective’s mission: What does it take to build technology for good?
Technically Optimistic comes out this June everywhere you get your podcasts.
Journey into the rapidly evolving world of artificial intelligence with Raffi Krikorian, CTO of the Emerson Collective as he unpacks how this transformational technology can be developed and deployed with society’s best interests at its core.
Raffi engages experts in the field on how to harness the incredible potential of AI while mitigating its risks. Through a limited series, hear the intimate stories of those working at the front lines of technology. Listeners will get a deeper and more nuanced understanding of the ethics, tradeoffs, and opportunities posed by the upcoming AI revolution.
The future is unknown… but we are technically optimistic.