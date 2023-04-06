About Technically Optimistic

What does it take to build technology for good?

Journey into the rapidly evolving world of artificial intelligence with Raffi Krikorian, CTO of the Emerson Collective as he unpacks how this transformational technology can be developed and deployed with society’s best interests at its core.

Raffi engages experts in the field on how to harness the incredible potential of AI while mitigating its risks. Through a limited series, hear the intimate stories of those working at the front lines of technology. Listeners will get a deeper and more nuanced understanding of the ethics, tradeoffs, and opportunities posed by the upcoming AI revolution.

The future is unknown… but we are technically optimistic.