Partner im RedaktionsNetzwerk Deutschland
Radio Logo
The station's stream will start in null sec.
Listen to Technically Optimistic in the App
Listen to Technically Optimistic in the App
(13,284)(171,489)
Save favorites
Alarm
Sleep timer
Save favorites
Alarm
Sleep timer
Download for free in the App StoreDownload for free in the Play StoreDownload for free in the App StoreDownload for free in the Play Store
HomePodcastsTechnology
Technically Optimistic

Technically Optimistic

Podcast Technically Optimistic
Podcast Technically Optimistic

Technically Optimistic

Emerson Collective
add
What does it take to build technology for good? Journey into the rapidly evolving world of artificial intelligence with Raffi Krikorian, CTO of the Emerson Col... More
Technology
What does it take to build technology for good? Journey into the rapidly evolving world of artificial intelligence with Raffi Krikorian, CTO of the Emerson Col... More

Available Episodes

1 of 1
  • Trailer: Can AI be used for good?
    The rise of artificial intelligence, while exciting, raises some hard questions: How can AI be used for good? Will AI harm us? How should AI be regulated? In Technically Optimistic, a new podcast from Emerson Collective, our Chief Technology Officer, Rafii Krikorian, unpacks the potential promises and pitfalls of an AI-laden future. Raffi and his guests will explore how this transformational technology can be developed and deployed with society’s best interests at heart. Drawing from his extensive career in technology, which ranges from building self-driving cars at Uber to serving as head of platform at Twitter, Raffi will speak with a variety of experts in the field about harnessing AI’s incredible capabilities while mitigating risks. He will seek to answer a question central to Emerson Collective’s mission: What does it take to build technology for good? Technically Optimistic comes out this June everywhere you get your podcasts.
    5/22/2023
    3:04

More Technology podcasts

About Technically Optimistic

What does it take to build technology for good?

Journey into the rapidly evolving world of artificial intelligence with Raffi Krikorian, CTO of the Emerson Collective as he unpacks how this transformational technology can be developed and deployed with society’s best interests at its core.

Raffi engages experts in the field on how to harness the incredible potential of AI while mitigating its risks. Through a limited series, hear the intimate stories of those working at the front lines of technology. Listeners will get a deeper and more nuanced understanding of the ethics, tradeoffs, and opportunities posed by the upcoming AI revolution.

The future is unknown… but we are technically optimistic.

Podcast website

Listen to Technically Optimistic, This Week in XR Podcast and Many Other Stations from Around the World with the radio.net App

Technically Optimistic

Technically Optimistic

Download now for free and listen to the radio easily.

Google Play StoreApp Store