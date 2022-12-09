Partner im RedaktionsNetzwerk Deutschland
Radio Logo
The station's stream will start in null sec.
Listen to TechniCality in the App
Listen to TechniCality in the App
(13,284)(171,489)
Save favorites
Alarm
Sleep timer
Save favorites
Alarm
Sleep timer
Download for free in the App StoreDownload for free in the Play StoreDownload for free in the App StoreDownload for free in the Play Store
HomePodcastsTechnology
TechniCality

TechniCality

Podcast TechniCality
Podcast TechniCality

TechniCality

Cali Castle
add
TechniCality: Exploring tech's superheroes with Cali. 由 Cali 带你一起探索科技行业的那些超级英雄。
More
TechnologyBusinessEntrepreneurship
TechniCality: Exploring tech's superheroes with Cali. 由 Cali 带你一起探索科技行业的那些超级英雄。
More

Available Episodes

2 of 2
  • Vol.2 - Anthony Fu
    Anthony Fu 是 Vue、Vite 和 Nuxt 的核心团队成员，一位知名的“开源魔法师”。他过去的开源作品无数，比较出名的有 Vitest，Slidev，Vitesse，VueUse，UnoCSS 等项目。 本期就和 Cali 与 Anthony Fu 一起来讨论开源，技术与生活的点点滴滴吧。 时间戳 00:54 全职开源带来的挑战 03:57 如何掌握的设计技能 08:46 在法国的生活方式 12:02 Anthony 喜欢玩的游戏 17:20 艺术二维码项目的契机 22:00 平时用什么 AI 工具，怎么看“AI 要取代我们” 等言论
  • 7/22/2023
    1:00:37
  • Vol.1 - Sean Vesce
    Game industry veteran Sean Vesce discusses his journey, inspirations, favorite games, and advice on team building and time management. Sean is the founder of very very spaceship and Live Aware Labs, two companies around the video game space in Seattle, Washington. Sean has served in key leadership roles on more than a dozen major game projects from concept through post-production. His work, in collaboration with many talented developers, has delighted global audiences and earned wide international acclaim. Timestamps 00:10 Show intro 00:48 How did Sean get into the game industry? 04:54 Who inspired Sean the most? 06:46 Sean’s favorite game of all time 07:49 What’s the difference between making a game in the 90s and now? 10:59 What was Cali’s catalyst to get into the game industry? 15:43 Creative process behind making the game Never Alone 24:48 How did Sean land projects with Google, Microsoft and Niantic? 31:44 Microsoft Mixer and its potentials 36:15 What motivates Sean? 40:19 How did Sean find the right people? 42:14 Create a star team, not a team of stars 45:33 What did Cali look for when recruiting? 51:46 How did Sean find balance in time management? 57:31 Sean’s advice on “understanding the why” 59:00 Does Sean have a secret sauce for gluing the team together?   very very spaceship https://vvspaceship.website | Twitter: @vvspaceship Sean http://vesce.net/home Support us Twitter: @thecalicastle Website: fm.cali.so You can reach us via email: [email protected]
    9/12/2022
    1:04:01

    • More Technology podcasts

    About TechniCality

    TechniCality: Exploring tech's superheroes with Cali. 由 Cali 带你一起探索科技行业的那些超级英雄。
    Podcast website

    Listen to TechniCality, Darknet Diaries and Many Other Stations from Around the World with the radio.net App

    TechniCality

    TechniCality

    Download now for free and listen to the radio easily.

    Google Play StoreApp Store

    TechniCality: Podcasts in Family