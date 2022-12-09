Game industry veteran Sean Vesce discusses his journey, inspirations, favorite games, and advice on team building and time management.
Sean is the founder of very very spaceship and Live Aware Labs, two companies around the video game space in Seattle, Washington.
Sean has served in key leadership roles on more than a dozen major game projects from concept through post-production. His work, in collaboration with many talented developers, has delighted global audiences and earned wide international acclaim.
Timestamps
00:10 Show intro
00:48 How did Sean get into the game industry?
04:54 Who inspired Sean the most?
06:46 Sean’s favorite game of all time
07:49 What’s the difference between making a game in the 90s and now?
10:59 What was Cali’s catalyst to get into the game industry?
15:43 Creative process behind making the game Never Alone
24:48 How did Sean land projects with Google, Microsoft and Niantic?
31:44 Microsoft Mixer and its potentials
36:15 What motivates Sean?
40:19 How did Sean find the right people?
42:14 Create a star team, not a team of stars
45:33 What did Cali look for when recruiting?
51:46 How did Sean find balance in time management?
57:31 Sean’s advice on “understanding the why”
59:00 Does Sean have a secret sauce for gluing the team together?
very very spaceship https://vvspaceship.website | Twitter: @vvspaceship
Sean http://vesce.net/home
Support us
Twitter: @thecalicastle
Website: fm.cali.so
You can reach us via email: [email protected]