Tech Today with Eric Tarczynski

We're launching Tech Today, a daily show on the most important stories in technology.10 minutes per day. Five days per week.
--------
0:29
Lightmatter’s Photonic Superchip and the Future of AI Infrastructure with Nicholas Harris
Nicholas Harris, CEO and co-founder of Lightmatter, joins us to talk about the company's latest product launches: the Passage M1000 and the L200, two breakthroughs in photonic interconnect technology that could reshape how we scale AI infrastructure.We also discussed the limits of traditional electrical interconnects, why data movement — not compute — is the real bottleneck in AI training, and how Lightmatter is building a full-stack photonics platform for the next era of massive, energy-intensive AI models.Finally, we discussed Base Power’s $200 million Series B to build a distributed residential battery network, OpenAI’s launch of a new benchmarking program following controversy around Meta’s Llama 4, Andreessen Horowitz’s plans to raise a $20 billion growth-stage AI fund, and Anthropic’s launch of a new $200/month “Max” subscription tier for power users.
--------
12:40
How to Fund the Future of Nuclear with John Arnold
Today, John Arnold—philanthropist and co-chair of Arnold Ventures—joins us to break down the real barriers facing next-gen nuclear energy. In a space filled with big promises and long timelines, John makes the case for why fusion and small modular reactors (SMRs) won't succeed without serious government intervention.We talked about: • Why non-binding agreements in nuclear can be misleading• The funding “valley of death” facing fusion startups• How a milestone-based public-private model — modeled on NASA’s COTS program — could unlock progressWe also covered OpenAI’s updated release roadmap for o3 and GPT-5, the extended deadline for a TikTok sale, new agentic capabilities in Microsoft Copilot, and Midjourney’s first new image model in nearly a year.
--------
16:54
Runway’s Gen-4 and the New Era of Video Storytelling
On Monday March 31, Runway, a generative video startup, launhced its most advanced AI video generation model to date, Gen-4. Today, Runway co-founder and CEO Cristóbal Valenzuela joins us to talk about the Gen-4 release, the evolution of Runways product over time, the future of video generation and storytelling, and how Runway is building an “infinite dream machine that can do whatever you want.”We also cover OpenAI’s new $40 billion fundraise, Amazon’s new AI agent, a16z’s talks to invest in TikTok, and Circle’s upcoming IPO.
--------
17:28
Upstarts and the Future of Startup Media with Alex Konrad
On Wednesday, former Forbes senior editor Alex Konrad launched a new tech media company covering startups. Today, Alex joins us to talk about his new company. We covered a lot of ground including why media coverage of startup stories is demand, whether the narrative of media vs. tech being adversarial is accurate, how Alex wants Upstarts to serve as a bridge to the startup world, and why the energy in the startup ecosystem from AI makes it a uniquely interesting time to be in startups right now. We also covered Mercury’s $300 million Series C, Terrestrial Energy’s SPAC, Rivian’s new micromobility company, and Grok’s integration with Telegram.