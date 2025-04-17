Tech Today with Eric Tarczynski

Upstarts and the Future of Startup Media with Alex Konrad

On Wednesday, former Forbes senior editor Alex Konrad launched a new tech media company covering startups. Today, Alex joins us to talk about his new company. We covered a lot of ground including why media coverage of startup stories is demand, whether the narrative of media vs. tech being adversarial is accurate, how Alex wants Upstarts to serve as a bridge to the startup world, and why the energy in the startup ecosystem from AI makes it a uniquely interesting time to be in startups right now. We also covered Mercury’s $300 million Series C, Terrestrial Energy’s SPAC, Rivian’s new micromobility company, and Grok’s integration with Telegram.