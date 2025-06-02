California Wildfire Mitigation Regulatory Agencies

Tech Talk for Regulators with host Jody Raines and featuring Commissioner Darcie Houck of the California Public Utility Commission and Director Caroline Thomas Jacobs of the CA Office of Energy Infrastructure Safety.Learn about the unique relationship to mitigate utility fire risk in California. This conversation explores the roles and responsibilities of the California Public Utilities Commission and the Office of Energy Infrastructure Safety in regulating utilities and ensuring wildfire safety. The discussion highlights the importance of incentivizing investments in energy infrastructure to mitigate wildfire risks and improve overall safety.ChaptersChapters00:00 Introduction to California's Utility Regulation53:57 The Role of the Office of Energy Infrastructure Safety57:19 Accountability in Wildfire Safety59:59 Collaboration Between Agencies01:03:20 California's Unique Approach to Wildfire Risk01:06:22 Approval Processes for Mitigation Plans01:09:04 Future Directions in Utility Regulation01:12:19 Performance Metrics and Data Utilization01:15:12 Technological Innovations in Wildfire Mitigation01:17:59 Closing Thoughts and Future Outlook01:24:18 Podcast Outro.mp3TakeawaysThe California Public Utilities Commission regulates investor-owned utilities.Wildfire safety is a critical focus for utility regulation.Incentives are necessary for utilities to invest in safety measures.The Office of Energy Infrastructure Safety evaluates utility plans.Continuous improvement is key in managing wildfire risks.The partnership between agencies is vital for a resilient energy grid.Utilities must address escalating wildfire risks effectively.Regulatory oversight includes non-punitive measures for compliance.The conversation emphasizes collaboration among various state agencies.Understanding and addressing wildfire risk is an ongoing process.