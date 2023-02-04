Teatime Midlife Edition Podcast is for women in midlife that want a community, friendship, and not do midlife alone. We have expert advice, self-awareness, and ...
Lovin Midlife
Today's Tea is Superfruit Green Tea
Guest Speaker - Dara Goldberg
Website: https://endlessbeautycollective.com/
IG: @Daradoesmidlife
Email- [email protected]
Download your Free EBC - Pro-Age Brands Guide - Support brands that support you in midlife and beyond.
7/9/2023
21:25
Inter Cleansing in Midlife
Today's Tea is Clover Bud
Guest Speaker - Dr. Akmal Muwwakkil
Website: www.drakmalspeaks.com
Email: [email protected]
Season 3 Episode 10 - Healing is Self Love - https://www.buzzsprout.com/915709/11167994
Books to be ordered on www.drakmalspeaks.com:
Prevention & Healing of Female Imbalance
Food Combing for Optimum Health
Cleansing with the Seasons through the Art of Fasting
Amazon Book: Sweet Mystery of Life - A Handbook to Eliminate Diabetes
6/4/2023
46:52
Alive Fit and Free
Today's Tea is Turmeric and Cinnamon Bark
Guest Speaker - Vickie Aigner
Website: https://alivefitandfree.com/
5/7/2023
34:22
UnapologeticallyYou In Midlife
Today's Tea is Fennel
Guest Speaker - Dr. Carol Parker Walsh
Website: www.drcarolparkerwalsh.com
Midlife career Rebel Podcast: https://podcasts.apple.com/us/podcast/the-midlife-career-rebel-podcast/id1592972920
4/2/2023
37:26
#IAMSILVERBEAUTY
Today's Tea is Lavender
Guest Speaker - Robin Salls - Tangled Silver Magazine
Website: www.tangledsilvermagazine.com
Email: [email protected]
Latest Issue of Tangled Silver Magazine *(Regina Young is on the cover of March 2023)
Get your Magazine Subscription using the 30% Discount Code: TEATIME
