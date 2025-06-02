Always On Guard Team Swartz Podcast

All-In-One Podcast! Active Duty US Army Recruiter SSG PARRILLA-KORNOELJE located in Florida & SFC SWARTZ with the New York Army National Guard, located in New York City address your questions and concerns in all three components in the US Army Active Duty, Army Reserve & Army National Guard in the Enlistment process, Army Basic Training and other US Army related topics. Jammed packed with great information and you won't regret tuning in! Watch the next one Live on YouTube in January on @TeamSwartz or listen here for the Rebroadcast Podcast. If in NYC and would like to check us out with no obligation to join, shoot me a text "Challenge Accepted" to (917) 576-3529. If in Margate, Florida and interested in Army Active Duty/Reserve, contact: SSG PARRILLA-KORNOELJE (954) 263-2271 INSTAGRAM: @Recruiter_SSG_K_