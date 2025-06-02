Q&A with Active Duty/Reserve and Army National Guard Recruiters December 2021
12/28/2021 | 2h 35 mins.
All-In-One Podcast! Active Duty US Army Recruiter SSG PARRILLA-KORNOELJE located in Florida & SFC SWARTZ with the New York Army National Guard, located in New York City address your questions and concerns in all three components in the US Army Active Duty, Army Reserve & Army National Guard in the Enlistment process, Army Basic Training and other US Army related topics. Jammed packed with great information and you won't regret tuning in! Watch the next one Live on YouTube in January on @TeamSwartz or listen here for the Rebroadcast Podcast. If in NYC and would like to check us out with no obligation to join, shoot me a text "Challenge Accepted" to (917) 576-3529. If in Margate, Florida and interested in Army Active Duty/Reserve, contact: SSG PARRILLA-KORNOELJE (954) 263-2271 INSTAGRAM: @Recruiter_SSG_K_
Ep.001 RE-INTRO MYSELF “ALWAYS ON GIARD W/ TEAM SWARTZ”
10/09/2020 | 1 mins.
Two Two Years Off but I’m BACK! I Re-Introduce myself and ready to pump out so much information dealing with the enlistment process of joining the US Army, Reserve or National Guard and to help those by preparing themselves both mentally or physically for Army Basic Training. If in New York and you wanna know how the National Guard can help you, start today by shooting me a Text, “BOSS” to (917) 576-3529 to get started... Stay blessed!
Always On Guard Team Swartz Podcast (Trailer)
10/09/2020 | 0 mins.
Ep 6 Never Say These to DSgt's
5/22/2018 | 4 mins.
5.5 Tips on What Never to say to your Drill Sergeant
Ep.5 Top 3 Recruit Issues
2/09/2018 | 4 mins.
Ep.5 Top 3 Issues Recruits Struggle with in Army Basic Combat Training: 1- Physical Fitness. 2- Home Sickness. 3- Authority
