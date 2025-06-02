Open app
SFC Lewis Swartz
Government
Latest episode

9 episodes

    Q&A with Active Duty/Reserve and Army National Guard Recruiters December 2021

    12/28/2021 | 2h 35 mins.

    All-In-One Podcast! Active Duty US Army Recruiter SSG PARRILLA-KORNOELJE located in Florida & SFC SWARTZ with the New York Army National Guard, located in New York City address your questions and concerns in all three components in the US Army Active Duty, Army Reserve & Army National Guard in the Enlistment process, Army Basic Training and other US Army related topics. Jammed packed with great information and you won't regret tuning in! Watch the next one Live on YouTube in January on @TeamSwartz or listen here for the Rebroadcast Podcast. If in NYC and would like to check us out with no obligation to join, shoot me a text "Challenge Accepted" to (917) 576-3529. If in Margate, Florida and interested in Army Active Duty/Reserve, contact: SSG PARRILLA-KORNOELJE (954) 263-2271 INSTAGRAM: @Recruiter_SSG_K_

    Ep.001 RE-INTRO MYSELF “ALWAYS ON GIARD W/ TEAM SWARTZ”

    10/09/2020 | 1 mins.

    Two Two Years Off but I’m BACK! I Re-Introduce myself and ready to pump out so much information dealing with the enlistment process of joining the US Army, Reserve or National Guard and to help those by preparing themselves both mentally or physically for Army Basic Training. If in New York and you wanna know how the National Guard can help you, start today by shooting me a Text, “BOSS” to (917) 576-3529 to get started... Stay blessed!

    Always On Guard Team Swartz Podcast (Trailer)

    10/09/2020 | 0 mins.

    Ep 6 Never Say These to DSgt's

    5/22/2018 | 4 mins.

    5.5 Tips on What Never to say to your Drill Sergeant

    Ep.5 Top 3 Recruit Issues

    2/09/2018 | 4 mins.

    Ep.5 Top 3 Issues Recruits Struggle with in Army Basic Combat Training: 1- Physical Fitness. 2- Home Sickness. 3- Authority

About Always On Guard Team Swartz Podcast

Are you or someone you know getting ready both mentally and physically ready for Army Basic Training or looking to join the military? This Podcast delivers highly informative, clear and concise messages on Basic Training, Recruiting & other Army Related Things. Consider Subscribing and joining my Loyal Squad helping you become a better version of yourself. I’m SFC Swartz, a full time Recruiter & part time Drill Sergeant with the NY Army National Guard located out of NYC. I love helping people and if you’re interested in joining from NY, shoot me a text “BOSS” to 917-576-3529 to get started!
