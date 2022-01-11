Coming from a popular hunting web show, Team Radical wants to give you a deeper look, or listen, into what we're doing all year in preparation for hunting seaso...
More
Available Episodes
5 of 31
Truly Wild Ep 2 - Don Higgins - 2 Bucks 400+" of Antler Back to Back Hunts
In this episode Kyle talks with Don Higgins about two hunts that happen back to back leading to over 400" of antler with his bow and arrow. Once in a lifetime story is an understatement, and really kicked Dons career in the hunting industry into overdrive. Along with the crazy story of the two hunts Kyle and Don dig deeper into whitetails and their habits. This episode is packed full and we hope you enjoy!
8/12/2023
1:14:41
Truly Wild Ep 1 - Joe Miles
Joe Miles of Asio Gear, had a near death experience on an Ibex hunt in the country of Turkey. On this first episode of a new series Truly Wild, Kyle and Joe dive into the details and give some pointers on picking reputable outfitters as well.
8/10/2023
48:30
Truly Wild Ep 3 - Ron Slifer was shot and kidnapped
Quite possibly this could be the craziest story we've ever heard! Ron Slifer was shot by a cross bow hunter and kidnapped after surgery in less than 36 total hours. Ron has been a good friend of ours over the years and helped in countless track jobs as he's the owner of Slifer Bloodhound Service. You DON'T want to miss a second of this episode!
8/7/2023
1:20:58
Best 2 Weeks Of Deer Season Ever Week 5 and 6 PT.1
The past two week of Bowhunting Season has been our Best we've ever had. Nine Bucks have hit the dirt in the past two weeks for us. This week Kyle, Jake, and Nathan talk about their recent success!
11/14/2022
1:07:16
Deer Season 22 Week 3 and 4
This week we bring you the third and fourth week of our Deer Season. Shots were fired and had some calls.
Coming from a popular hunting web show, Team Radical wants to give you a deeper look, or listen, into what we're doing all year in preparation for hunting seasons and hunting adventures. From habitat management, hunting tips/tactics, to hunting season semi-live hunting updates, Team Radical will be in touch with all the team members covering the country, along with occasional special guests.