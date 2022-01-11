Truly Wild Ep 2 - Don Higgins - 2 Bucks 400+" of Antler Back to Back Hunts

In this episode Kyle talks with Don Higgins about two hunts that happen back to back leading to over 400" of antler with his bow and arrow. Once in a lifetime story is an understatement, and really kicked Dons career in the hunting industry into overdrive. Along with the crazy story of the two hunts Kyle and Don dig deeper into whitetails and their habits. This episode is packed full and we hope you enjoy!