Each week, Mike, Tom, Ross, and Joey reflect on the connection between moving and thinking. The discussions remind us that teachers should be supporting childre... More
EducationKids & FamilyEducation for Kids
  • TWTBIM_0243 Seeing Cooperation
    Cooperation between children happens all the time--sliding down hills, at the art table, or sharing space during crowded sensory play. Once you start looking for it, you see it everywhere, even in play that may not sound "nice." Adults can add to or detract from the cooperative spirit of children's play through our responses.
    5/2/2023
    21:20
  • TWTBIM_0242 It'e Never Just Walking
    Tom's been noticing that children never just walk from place to place. They test their balance, touch things, and zig zag around through space. What to do? Can we be curious and try not to judge? Do we need to intervene? What are the skills we want children to develop and does straight-line, quiet walking support that development?
    4/25/2023
    20:30
  • TWTBIM_0241 Ross' Rebuttal (part 2)
    Ross's response to recent the conversation about possession. He shares his thoughts on turn taking vs. sharing, the ethics of saving work, and who "owns" the classroom.
    4/18/2023
    13:05
  • TWTBIM_0240 Ross' Rebuttal (part one)
    Ross is back and ready to revisit recent conversations about whether babies are stupid and how our values impact our work.
    4/11/2023
    18:29
  • TWTBIM_0239 Playing with the Ocean (encore episode)
    If you can't make it to the ocean for spring break, you can at least enjoy this episode inspired by playing at the beach. Tom's been thinking about a recent trip to the ocean where his grandchildren played tag with waves. The discussion reminds us of other reliable playmates such as puddles, streams, and sticks. Ross points out that these playmates can meet children's seemingly insatiable need for play--the ocean will never be too tired to play tag. They are also emotionally neutral. There's no point in engaging in a power struggle with a wave. 
    4/4/2023
    20:12

Each week, Mike, Tom, Ross, and Joey reflect on the connection between moving and thinking. The discussions remind us that teachers should be supporting children's bodies as well as their minds.
