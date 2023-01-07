Are you a Christian school educator looking for a podcast that’s fun, encouraging, and biblical? Look no further! The Teacher Edition podcast is a dynamic and e...
More
Available Episodes
4 of 4
Embracing a Growth Mindset: Working the Brain Like a Muscle
Are you looking for practical ways to enhance your students' learning? Get ready to take your brain to the weight room!
While you may or may not be a fitness fanatic, our brains are like a muscle, so how do we help our students get mentally strong and move past the light lifting?
In this episode, special guest Rachel Santopietro joins Jenny to explore how educators can empower students to grow and think critically.
How do we change student mindsets? Can we help students engage in joyful learning? Which should I praise more - talent or effort?
So grab those weights or rather Bloom’s Taxonomy for this incredible episode! Don't miss out! Tune in now to discover practical strategies to help your students develop a growth mindset and become lifelong learners. Let's start shaping the minds of the next generation!
About the Guest
Rachel Santopietro is passionate about helping students experience the joy of learning. She has a degree in chemistry and a master’s degree in education. She has been a teacher as well as a writer, and she draws from both of those experiences in her current position overseeing instructional design for writing teams at BJU Press. Her husband Mike also works at BJU Press, and they have three fantastic kids. Did you know that she’s a rock climbing enthusiast who loves to explore God’s creation? If you meet her, be sure to ask about her rock climbing adventures.
Sponsored By
Now, more than ever, children need a learning experience that enables them to think critically, advances them academically, and encourages them to live biblically. BJU Press serves Christian educators with academically rigorous resources written from a biblical worldview to prepare the next generation to be salt and light in society. We are committed to doing everything we can so Christian education can do everything it must. Visit our website today or contact your Territory Manager to learn more.
Watch or listen to more episodes below!
https://teachereditionpodcast.com/
Follow us online!
https://www.tiktok.com/@teachereditionpod
https://www.instagram.com/teachereditionpod/
https://www.facebook.com/teachereditionpod
7/18/2023
26:58
From the First Day: Biblical Worldview Shaping Even on Day One
Attention all Christian educators! It's time to equip your students with a biblical worldview that will guide them through a world filled with technology and secularism. In the latest episode of The Teacher Edition podcast, Jenny interviews Brian Bryan Smith, Director of Biblical Worldview Formation at BJU Press, to discuss the crucial role of biblical worldview shaping in Christian education, especially even on the first day of school.
Brian Bryan shares insights on some of the biggest challenges teachers and parents are facing today, thoughts on why biblical worldview shaping must be intentional even in a Christian school environment, his expertise on how BJU Press products contribute to developing a biblical worldview in students, and practical strategies for teachers and parents to incorporate biblical worldview shaping into their daily lives. He emphasizes the importance of connecting character back to a biblical worldview and incorporating digital citizenship into instruction from a biblical perspective.
As Christian educators, it's our duty to equip our students with a biblical worldview that will guide them through life. In a world where technology is king, we must teach our students how to view the world through a biblical lens. This episode of The Teacher Edition podcast is a must-listen for all Christian educators. Don't miss out on the opportunity to impact and inspire your students through God's power and grace.
Tune in now and discover how to overcome the challenges of teaching children in a secular world and instill in your students a biblical worldview in your students that will last a lifetime. Prioritize biblical worldview shaping from day one of the school year and start shaping the minds of the next generation!
About the Guest
Brian Smith has a PhD in Old Testament Interpretation and has worked in Christian education for 30 years, serving as a classroom teacher as well as a textbook author. He is currently serving as the director of Biblical Worldview Formation at BJU Press. Bryan and his team work on a daily basis to come alongside authors and teachers to assist them in the work of shaping a biblical worldview in the classroom.
Sponsored By
Now, more than ever, children need a learning experience that enables them to think critically, advances them academically, and encourages them to live biblically. BJU Press serves Christian educators with academically rigorous resources written from a biblical worldview to prepare the next generation to be salt and light in society. We are committed to doing everything we can so Christian education can do everything it must. Visit our website today or contact your Territory Manager to learn more.
Watch or listen to more episodes below!
https://teachereditionpodcast.com/
Follow us online!
https://www.tiktok.com/@teachereditionpod
https://www.instagram.com/teachereditionpod/
https://www.facebook.com/teachereditionpod
7/18/2023
22:51
The Battle for the Minds of Children: Why Biblical Worldview Education is So Important
“We’ve lost them. 80 to 90% of them we’ve lost. I mean the millennials. It’s insanity to do the exact same thing we’ve been doing and expect different results. And the one element that the church, the Christian evangelical family in America was missing, was the school.”
This is why Christian education and a biblical worldview are critical. In this episode, join Jenny and special guest, Jeff Keaton, founder and CEO of Renew Nation Renewanation and Illuminated iLumenEd Academy, as they explore these topics from a practical angle.
How many forms of education are there? What separates them? What is the Christian school teacher’s role in the God-given mandate to train up children? Can Christian education lack biblical worldview shaping? What if I’m currently a public school teacher who’s a christian and I feel God calling me to teach in a Christian setting? If there’s not a Christian school in my area, is there a way to get one started?
In this episode, expect answers to all of those questions and more! Don't miss out on this exciting conversation with Jeff Keaton. Tune in to the podcast episode now and discover how you can impact and inspire your students through Christian education and a biblical worldview!
About the Guest
Jeff Keaton and his wife, Michele are faithful servants with 2 daughters and 3 grandchildren. He has been a pastor, a church and school planter, and a ministry entrepreneur. He is the founder and CEO of RenewaNation and iLumenEd Academy (that’s RenewaNation’s virtual school). He is also the founder of RenewaNation magazine. Jeff is also the author of The Life of Radical Faith. He has dedicated his life to awakening the church – and the Christian school – to the great need of giving every child a biblical worldview.
Sponsored By
Now, more than ever, children need a learning experience that enables them to think critically, advances them academically, and encourages them to live biblically. BJU Press serves Christian educators with academically rigorous resources written from a biblical worldview to prepare the next generation to be salt and light in society. We are committed to doing everything we can so Christian education can do everything it must. Visit our website today or contact your Territory Manager to learn more.
Watch or listen to more episodes below!
https://teachereditionpodcast.com/
Follow us online!
https://www.tiktok.com/@teachereditionpod
https://www.instagram.com/teachereditionpod/
https://www.facebook.com/teachereditionpod
7/18/2023
29:39
Teacher Edition Podcast Promo
Are you a Christian school educator looking for a podcast that's fun, encouraging, and biblical? Look no further! The Teacher Edition podcast is a dynamic and engaging show that's specifically designed for educators just like you. Join Jenny as she interviews fellow educators and other professionals to get insights and inspiration that will help you in the classroom.
But they don't just talk theory - they’re all about practical tips and ideas that you can use right away! Whether you're looking for new instructional strategies, ideas for infusing technology into your lessons, help in working with struggling students, or ways to approach current events from a Biblical perspective, she’s got you covered.
So if you're ready to be encouraged, equipped, and entertained, join us on the Teacher Edition podcast! Head over to our website at TeacherEditionPodcast.com to subscribe and start listening today.
Remember, as a Christian educator, you're making a difference - and she’s here to support you every step of the way.
Watch or listen to more episodes below!
https://teachereditionpodcast.com/
Follow us online!
https://www.tiktok.com/@teachereditionpod
https://www.instagram.com/teachereditionpod/
https://www.facebook.com/teachereditionpod
Are you a Christian school educator looking for a podcast that’s fun, encouraging, and biblical? Look no further! The Teacher Edition podcast is a dynamic and engaging show that’s specifically designed for educators just like you. Join Jenny as she interviews fellow educators and other professionals to get insights and inspiration that will help you in the classroom.
But they don’t just talk theory - they’re all about practical tips and ideas that you can use right away! Whether you’re looking for new instructional strategies, ideas for infusing technology into your lessons, help in working with struggling students, or ways to approach current events from a Biblical perspective, she’s got you covered.
So if you’re ready to be encouraged, equipped, and entertained, join us on the Teacher Edition podcast! Head over to our website at TeacherEditionPodcast.com to subscribe and start listening today.
Remember, as a Christian educator, you’re making a difference - and she’s here to support you every step of the way.