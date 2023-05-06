Fears 01: Does Discontentment Mean I'm in the Wrong Place?

Are you a teacher who feels stuck, unsure of whether you're in the right position or even in the right profession? You're not alone. In this podcast episode, we'll explore common thoughts about discontentment & worry that teachers face concerning God's will. We will also look at how to take what we are feeling and shore it up with the truth of Scripture. Join us as we help you find the hope and peace you need to prepare your heart for what God has in store next for you this year. This episode is part 1 of our series Teach without Fear: Conquering our Anxieties with Faith & Wisdom. Check out the full series at www.teach4theheart.com/fears.