Fears 02: How to Stop Fearing Classroom Behavior Issues
Does student behavior ever fill you with fear? Particularly, do you ever stress over how you will handle addressing the behavior? In this episode of the podcast, we are using our 3 part framework to address the issue and take action so that you can teach with confidence. Listen in and get help with overcoming your fear of your students' bad behavior. This episode is part 2 of our series Teach without Fear: Conquering our Anxieties with Faith & Wisdom. Check out the full series at www.teach4theheart.com/fears.
7/17/2023
19:18
Fears 01: Does Discontentment Mean I'm in the Wrong Place?
Are you a teacher who feels stuck, unsure of whether you're in the right position or even in the right profession? You're not alone. In this podcast episode, we'll explore common thoughts about discontentment & worry that teachers face concerning God's will. We will also look at how to take what we are feeling and shore it up with the truth of Scripture. Join us as we help you find the hope and peace you need to prepare your heart for what God has in store next for you this year. This episode is part 1 of our series Teach without Fear: Conquering our Anxieties with Faith & Wisdom. Check out the full series at www.teach4theheart.com/fears.
7/10/2023
21:35
News: Free Classroom Management & Motivation Training
It doesn't matter how rough last year was; this year can be 100x better! Join us in a FREE Classroom Management & Motivation training to discover simple strategies to reduce disruptions & motivate your students. Sign up for free at www.teach4theheart.com/training.
7/7/2023
2:25
Finish Strong 05: 4 Steps to Your Ideal Summer Break
Summer vacation goes by faster every year it seems, and there's so much to squeeze into those quickly fleeting days. How do we get it all done? Simple. We plan well. Listen in to learn about this 4 step template that will help you get all your summer fun (and not-so-fun, but still important) completed before back to school time!
6/5/2023
21:49
Finish Strong 04: A Simple Key to Future Success
Reflection is THE key to growth & change. Celebrating your wins, acknowledging your pain points, and making a plan for next year ensures the hope of a brighter future. The best part? If you do your reflection now, you can fully enjoy your summer vacation! Ready to relax? Listen here.
In the Teach 4 the Heart podcast, Linda Kardamis shares ideas and inspiration to help you overcome your teaching challenges and make a lasting difference in your students’ lives.
Designed for Christian teachers in both public and private schools, Teach 4 the Heart strives to present every discussion from a Biblical perspective.
Season 1 will discuss classroom management. Future season's topics TBA but will likely include work/life balance, how our faith should affect our teaching, and more.