TBTL is a daily show hosted by two longtime friends goofing their way through the world the best they can. Join Luke Burbank and Andrew Walsh as they cover ...

TBTL is a daily show hosted by two longtime friends goofing their way through the world the best they can. Join Luke Burbank and Andrew Walsh as they cover ...

Luke and Andrew learn that one of their favorite pieces of audio might not be all that it seems. But does that mean they don’t like it anymore?

Andrew spent yesterday rescuing the new TBTL website from the maws of DNS hell, with a lot of help from his new best friend. Plus, it looks like Wheel of Fortune has a new host lined up, but you’ll have to listen to today’s episode to find out if it’s Ryan Seacrest.

Andrew has a very important - albeit uninteresting - update about your TBTL podcast feed! And Luke spends today’s show trying to get his new record player to work.

Luke and Andrew announce the plans for next week’s TBTL Zoom meetup and how you can participate. Also, Andrew learns a little more about the person who texted him a photo of expensive wine. And Bed, Bath and Beyond will live to see another day…sort of?

Luke and Andrew have a big announcement about their fledgling podcasting business on the eve of TBTL independence. They also kick-off next week’s TBTL-a-Thon a little early with news about this year’s thank-you gifts (and how you can get them)!

About TBTL: Too Beautiful To Live

TBTL is a daily show hosted by two longtime friends goofing their way through the world the best they can. Join Luke Burbank and Andrew Walsh as they cover the most important topics of the day, from 25 year-old film reviews to whether or not Andrew’s neighbors are secretly using his garbage bins.