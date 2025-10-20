Open app
Targeted Individual: Since 1994 Implanted tracked and tortured
Targeted Individual: Since 1994 Implanted tracked and tortured

G. A.
Government
Targeted Individual: Since 1994 Implanted tracked and tortured
Latest episode

226 episodes

  • Targeted Individual: Since 1994 Implanted tracked and tortured

    Making the case attacks on Americans with satellite weapons and electronic harassment

    11/26/2020 | 3h 25 mins.

    Who is liable for protecting the American people?

  • Targeted Individual: Since 1994 Implanted tracked and tortured

    State Department asked to investigate satellite weapons and electronic harassment

    11/13/2020 | 17 mins.

    State Department ask to investigate the attacks on Americans with satellite weapons and electronic harassment

  • Targeted Individual: Since 1994 Implanted tracked and tortured

    United States Department of justice was informed of the FBI negligence

    11/12/2020 | 12 mins.

    US DEPARTMENT OF JUSTICE contacted about Americans being tortured and killed by satellite weapons and electronic harassment

  • Targeted Individual: Since 1994 Implanted tracked and tortured

    United States department of justice was asked to investigate the crimes committed against Americans

    11/12/2020 | 12 mins.

    Attack on Americans with satellite weapons and electronic harassment program. Why the FBI will not investigate?

  • Targeted Individual: Since 1994 Implanted tracked and tortured

    NSA was warned that the FBI will not investigate crimes against Americans who are victims of satelli

    11/12/2020 | 15 mins.

    NSA warned that Americans are being tracked targeted and tortured by satellite weapons and electronic harassment

About Targeted Individual: Since 1994 Implanted tracked and tortured

The 1994 Hacked Mind
Government

