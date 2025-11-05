In this episode, we explore Lewis County’s vision for its newly acquired trail corridor. Learn how the team is reengaging with consultants, shaping a master plan, and outlining the phased development process to bring this community-driven project to life.This episode was recorded remotely via Microsoft Teams, so you may notice occasional audio distortions. Thanks for your understanding!
33:24
Your Vote, Your Voice: Lewis County Prepares for Election Day
In this special Election Day episode, Lindsay Burriss, Democratic Commissioner of Elections, and Ramona Carpenter, Republican Commissioner of Elections, come together to offer a transparent, bipartisan look at how elections are run in Lewis County.From debunking common myths, to walking you through the behind-the-scenes processes that ensure every vote is counted securely and fairly, this episode is packed with insights that matter. Check out their website using this link: Discover Lewis County Board of Elections: Hours, Locations, Contact Info & More
11:44
What's New in Codes
In this episode of What’s New in Codes, we break down the most important changes coming to the building code—effective January 1, 2026—and what they mean for residents, builders, and contractors in Lewis County. Whether you're planning a build, managing a project, or just want to stay informed, this episode will help you navigate the changes ahead with confidence.**Please note, their department is now by appointment only since recording this episode**
21:04
Your Tax Dollars at Work: Inside the County Budget
Ever wonder where your tax dollars really go? This podcast pulls back the curtain on county finances—breaking down the budget and explaining how decisions are made that impact your daily life. Whether you're a curious resident or a local government enthusiast, join us for candid conversations with county leaders and budget experts who are making your money work for you.
33:59
Fostering Lewis County
Have you ever thought about becoming a foster parent? In this episode, we talk about the upcoming Foster Parent Informational Session happening right here in Lewis County. With new classes starting soon, this is your chance to learn more about what it takes to become a foster parent, the support available, and how you could make a lasting difference in a child’s life.If you’ve ever considered opening your home to a child who needs you, tune in to hear how you can take the first step.
Hello and welcome to Tapped in Lewis County—the official podcast from Lewis County Government. Each episode, we’ll help you get tapped in to what’s happening across county departments, programs, and services. We’ll share timely updates, highlight community partnerships, talk with the people behind the work, and shine a light on programs and resources that are here to support you.Whether you're a resident, a business owner, or just someone who wants to better understand how county government works—you’re in the right place.Thanks for listening—and welcome to Tapped in Lewis County.