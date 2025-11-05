Fostering Lewis County

Have you ever thought about becoming a foster parent? In this episode, we talk about the upcoming Foster Parent Informational Session happening right here in Lewis County. With new classes starting soon, this is your chance to learn more about what it takes to become a foster parent, the support available, and how you could make a lasting difference in a child’s life.If you’ve ever considered opening your home to a child who needs you, tune in to hear how you can take the first step.