Talking with One Voice
Talking with One Voice
NTMA & PMA
  • A Maze of Tariffs for Manufacturers
    In this episode of Talking with One Voice, Caitlin Sickles, Paul Nathanson, and Omar Nashashibi break down the latest developments in trade and tariffs—and what they mean for U.S. manufacturers. The group discusses the complexities behind recent tariff announcements, the political dynamics shaping industry response, and the real challenges of reshoring production. The team also examines how Congress may respond and how the battle over tariffs might influence the ongoing tax reform debate.
    21:55
  • Tariffs, Trade, and Taxes: Navigating Uncertainty in Manufacturing
    On this episode of Talking with One Voice, co-hosts Caitlin Sickles, Paul Nathanson, and Omar Nashashibi dive into the evolving landscape of tariffs, trade policy, and tax changes shaping the manufacturing industry. The team examines how the Trump administration is using tariffs as a tool for industrial strategy, the lack of country exemptions, and the expected economic impact across various sectors. With uncertainty surrounding government funding and the potential for a shutdown, the group discusses how businesses are navigating these challenges. Finally, they tackle the future of tax policy, particularly its effects on manufacturing rates, and how companies can prepare for the shifting economic and political landscape.
    27:22
  • The Tariff Countdown: Critical Milestones and Industry Impact
    In this episode of the Talking With One Voice podcast, co-hosts Caitlin Sickles, Paul Nathanson, and Omar Nashashibi discuss the looming Trump 2.0 tariffs and their potential impact on manufacturers. The group unpacks the complexities of the planned derivatives list and examines the challenges businesses face in navigating both the uncertain timeline and the evolving implementation plan. The conversation also covers the broader economic and political landscape including the high-stakes budget battles in Congress and the looming fiscal cliff.
    25:39
  • Trump’s First Day: What It Means for Manufacturing
    This week on Talking with One Voice, hosts Paul Nathanson and Omar Nashashibi are joined by special guest Laurin Baker, a longtime colleague and veteran manufacturing lobbyist. Together, they discuss the Executive Orders issued by President Trump and their potential impact on manufacturers, focusing on the regulatory freeze, the new President’s tariff policy, and historical lessons from past efforts to protect the U.S. steel industry and their effects on downstream users. They also examine the challenges Congress faces in navigating the reconciliation process to pass a tax package and consider the prospects of using tariffs to fund tax cuts. Don’t miss this insightful discussion—tune in now!
    24:48
  • Hitting the ground running in 2025
    In the first episode of 2025, hosts Omar Nashashibi, Paul Nathanson, and Caitlin Sickles dive into the political landscape ahead of president-elect Donald Trump inauguration, and what to expect with Republicans in full control of Congress. The Talking with One Voice team explores the trade tools Trump might deploy on day one, the implications and methods of declaring an economic emergency, and the latest developments with Nippon Steel. They also discuss Speaker Johnson’s plans for a reconciliation bill and the opportunities for tax reforms in the new legislative session. As manufacturers hit the ground running in 2025, this is an episode you won’t want to miss.
About Talking with One Voice

Talking with One Voice is the manufacturing industry advocacy podcast produced by the National Tooling and Machining Association and the Precision Metalforming Association, together known as One Voice for Manufacturing.  Each week, the One Voice advocacy team in Washington, DC – Paul Nathanson and Caitlin Sickles from the Policy Resolution Group at Bracewell LLP and John Guzik and Omar Nashashibi from the Franklin Partnership – will break down how the latest news from Washington impacts manufacturing businesses across the country.  Hot topics include workforce development, taxes, trade, health care and regulation.  Ask questions by emailing [email protected].
