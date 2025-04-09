Trump’s First Day: What It Means for Manufacturing

This week on Talking with One Voice, hosts Paul Nathanson and Omar Nashashibi are joined by special guest Laurin Baker, a longtime colleague and veteran manufacturing lobbyist. Together, they discuss the Executive Orders issued by President Trump and their potential impact on manufacturers, focusing on the regulatory freeze, the new President’s tariff policy, and historical lessons from past efforts to protect the U.S. steel industry and their effects on downstream users. They also examine the challenges Congress faces in navigating the reconciliation process to pass a tax package and consider the prospects of using tariffs to fund tax cuts. Don’t miss this insightful discussion—tune in now!