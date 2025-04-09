Talking with One Voice is the manufacturing industry advocacy podcast produced by the National Tooling and Machining Association and the Precision Metalforming Association, together known as One Voice for Manufacturing. Each week, the One Voice advocacy team in Washington, DC – Paul Nathanson and Caitlin Sickles from the Policy Resolution Group at Bracewell LLP and John Guzik and Omar Nashashibi from the Franklin Partnership – will break down how the latest news from Washington impacts manufacturing businesses across the country. Hot topics include workforce development, taxes, trade, health care and regulation. Ask questions by emailing [email protected]
.