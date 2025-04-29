In this episode, we explore the evolution of modern learning and the shift towards prioritizing innovation in education. We discuss strategies for integrating AI as a thought partner and examine the importance of developing critical inquiry skills from early childhood to prepare students for an uncertain future.ResourcesJared Colley on LinkedInMount Vernon Ventures, the Research, Development & Consulting division of The Mount Vernon SchoolImagine Then, Act Now: Futures Literacy for Learning Organizations, MV Ventures’ Spring 2024 Transformation R&D Report for education professionals and leadersA People-Centered Organization Living in an AI World, MV Ventures’ Summer 2023 Transformation R&D Report for education professionals and leaders“How might we build skills for life through eSports?”, articleHow Does Competitive eSports Shape Personal Growth and Real-World Skills?, podcast episodeWhat are the trends, issues, and opportunities for implementing Al in schools?, podcast episodeAnd What Do You Mean By Machine Learning?, articleHow Can Future’s Literacy Transform Organizational Success?, podcast episodeLittle Learners with Big Ideas: A Field Guide for Design ThinkingAI, What's Your Position, Not Your Policy: A Scenarios-Based Approach to Strategic Foresight in the Age of Structural Uncertainty, article by Jared Colley on RootedEdu.comCreating Assessments with Complexity in the Age of AI, a guide to developing assessment complexityUsing Future Studies To Cope with Top Challenges: School leaders need to envision multiple possible outcomes when facing risks and opportunities., article by Jared Colley, from NetAssests on NBOA.orgArtificial Intelligence + Academic Integrity, a resource for teachers using a scenarios-based approach
57:29