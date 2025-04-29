Leading Change, Sharing Knowledge: Barry Kallmeyer on Building the Future of Independent School Technology

In this engaging discussion, Barry Kallmeyer, a seasoned technology director, shares his insights on the evolution of the CIO role in independent schools. He delves into the importance of strategic planning, the value of data-driven decision-making, and the critical aspects of leadership, such as succession planning and fostering a collaborative community.ResourcesHathaway Brown SchoolZork (playable), text-based adventure game Cleveland Browns, struggling American football teamPhiladelphia Eagles, Super Bowl LIX champions known for especially obnoxious fansOwl & Hybrid Learning, website built during COVID & shared with the community; highlighted by OWL directlyProductivity Tools for 2025: Project Management with Asana and Slack, ATLIS webinarScribe, tool to capture how-to contentIT Glue, IT documentation softwareTechnology Leaders in Independent Schools (TLIS) certification, credential demonstrating that a person has the skills and experience to effectively perform the roleTLIS Prep ProgramTLIS Study GuideATLIS 360 Self-Study Guide, Companion Manual, and Rubric, tools providing a plan to evaluate how your school utilizes technology and the effects it has on the schoolMax Action Arena, VR zombie game at Grand Sierra Resort in Reno, NVCenter for Institutional Research of Independent Schools (CIRIS), provides resources and support for institutional research practitionersMission & Data, integrated consulting, custom data products, and executive coaching services