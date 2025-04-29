Powered by RND
Talking Technology with ATLIS
Association of Technology Leaders in Independent Schools (ATLIS)
  • Tech Leadership and Change Agency in Independent Schools
    Transitioning into a new technology leadership role at an independent school presents unique challenges and opportunities. Two technology leaders share their insights on navigating these transitions, from establishing a vision and fostering team dynamics to managing change and building trust within the school community. This episode provides valuable guidance for current and aspiring technology leaders in independent schools.ResourcesRavenscroft SchoolMarlborough SchoolFolioCollaborative, flexible, paperless, cloud-based experience for managing and guiding professional growth and learning, and encouraging collaboration among faculty and staffTechnology Leaders in Independent Schools (TLIS) certification, differentiating independent school technology leaders by identifying those with the appropriate skills and experience, as well as commitment to ongoing professional development, to manage with excellence their complex and ever-changing roleCommunity-building resources from ATLISManagement Time: Who’s Got the Monkey?, article from Harvard Business Review
    56:46
  • Enhancing Learning: Integrating Technology and Addressing Diverse Needs
    In this episode, we explore the thoughtful integration of technology in education, with a focus on supporting students with learning differences. We discuss strategies for evaluating and implementing ed tech tools to create accessible and effective learning environments. Dr. Joan McGettigan shares insights on balancing innovation with proven pedagogical practices, and the importance of collaboration between IT and Ed Tech departments.ResourcesWorld Economic Forum job outlookLower Student AI Literacy Predicts Higher Propensity to Use AI on Assignments (AIforEducation. IO)“How AI Vaporizes Long Term Learning” - Edutopia“AI Tutors: Hope or Hype for Education? Education NextTHE 2025 Predictions: AI’s Impact on Education - The Journal
    52:29
  • Leading Change, Sharing Knowledge: Barry Kallmeyer on Building the Future of Independent School Technology
    In this engaging discussion, Barry Kallmeyer, a seasoned technology director, shares his insights on the evolution of the CIO role in independent schools. He delves into the importance of strategic planning, the value of data-driven decision-making, and the critical aspects of leadership, such as succession planning and fostering a collaborative community.ResourcesHathaway Brown SchoolZork (playable), text-based adventure game Cleveland Browns, struggling American football teamPhiladelphia Eagles, Super Bowl LIX champions known for especially obnoxious fansOwl & Hybrid Learning, website built during COVID & shared with the community; highlighted by OWL directlyProductivity Tools for 2025: Project Management with Asana and Slack, ATLIS webinarScribe, tool to capture how-to contentIT Glue, IT documentation softwareTechnology Leaders in Independent Schools (TLIS) certification, credential demonstrating that a person has the skills and experience to effectively perform the roleTLIS Prep ProgramTLIS Study GuideATLIS 360 Self-Study Guide, Companion Manual, and Rubric, tools providing a plan to evaluate how your school utilizes technology and the effects it has on the schoolMax Action Arena, VR zombie game at Grand Sierra Resort in Reno, NVCenter for Institutional Research of Independent Schools (CIRIS), provides resources and support for institutional research practitionersMission & Data, integrated consulting, custom data products, and executive coaching services
    48:49
  • Cultivating Innovation and Futures Thinking in Education
    In this episode, we explore the evolution of modern learning and the shift towards prioritizing innovation in education. We discuss strategies for integrating AI as a thought partner and examine the importance of developing critical inquiry skills from early childhood to prepare students for an uncertain future.ResourcesJared Colley on LinkedInMount Vernon Ventures, the Research, Development & Consulting division of The Mount Vernon SchoolImagine Then, Act Now: Futures Literacy for Learning Organizations, MV Ventures’ Spring 2024 Transformation R&D Report for education professionals and leadersA People-Centered Organization Living in an AI World, MV Ventures’ Summer 2023 Transformation R&D Report for education professionals and leaders“How might we build skills for life through eSports?”, articleHow Does Competitive eSports Shape Personal Growth and Real-World Skills?, podcast episodeWhat are the trends, issues, and opportunities for implementing Al in schools?, podcast episodeAnd What Do You Mean By Machine Learning?, articleHow Can Future’s Literacy Transform Organizational Success?, podcast episodeLittle Learners with Big Ideas: A Field Guide for Design ThinkingAI, What's Your Position, Not Your Policy: A Scenarios-Based Approach to Strategic Foresight in the Age of Structural Uncertainty, article by Jared Colley on RootedEdu.comCreating Assessments with Complexity in the Age of AI, a guide to developing assessment complexityUsing Future Studies To Cope with Top Challenges: School leaders need to envision multiple possible outcomes when facing risks and opportunities., article by Jared Colley, from NetAssests on NBOA.orgArtificial Intelligence + Academic Integrity, a resource for teachers using a scenarios-based approach
    57:29
  • Strategies for Influence and Career Growth in Independent Schools
    In this episode of the ATLIS podcast, we dive into the challenges and opportunities facing technology leaders in independent schools, with insights from a leader in educational technology recruitment. We explore the importance of advocating for the value of technology departments, strategies for career advancement, and the evolving expectations of technology leaders. Gain valuable perspectives on navigating leadership roles and fostering a deeper understanding of technology's critical role in schools.Resources12M & Ed Tech Recruiting, management consulting and strategic hiring for schoolsATLIS Compensation Benchmark Report 2025ATLIS Interactive Compensation Benchmark Dashboard
About Talking Technology with ATLIS

Welcome to "Talking Technology with ATLIS," the podcast for K-12 technology leaders in independent schools. Dive deep into the world of ed tech with us: 🎙️ Leaders you should know: Get ready to rub shoulders with industry experts as they unveil their insights and share game-changing experiences. 💻 Focused Learning: Our guests demystify technical topics and present solutions in an accessible way. 🔌 Partner Talks: Join us at the epicenter of independent school innovation. Forge connections with influential figures from both the association and corporate world. You never know who'll be our next exciting guest! Connect with us: LinkedIn: https://www.linkedin.com/company/association-of-technology-leaders-at-independent-schools Website: theATLIS.org Whether you're tech-savvy or just starting, join us in shaping the future of education. Subscribe now and stay ahead in the ed tech game!
